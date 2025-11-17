Enter keywords and hit Go →
Canadian Company Brings New Recognition to Cretan Olive Oils

Panagiotis Tsiriotakis returned to his roots, founding Acropolis Organics and bringing global recognition to his Cretan extra virgin olive oils.

Panagiotis Tsiriotakis with his grandfather Andreas a few years ago
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Nov. 17, 2025 16:21 UTC
Panagiotis Tsiriotakis founded Acropolis Organics in Toronto to bring authen­tic Greek olive oil to North America, empha­siz­ing fam­ily, her­itage, and crafts­man­ship. The com­pany has won mul­ti­ple Gold Awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition and focuses on organic farm­ing prac­tices to pre­serve the fresh­ness and fla­vor of their olive oil. Tsiriotakis remains com­mit­ted to his fam­i­ly’s legacy and hopes to pass it on to his son.

From Crete to Canada, Acropolis Organics has built its rep­u­ta­tion on bring­ing the mer­its of Cretan olive oil to North America, with founder Panagiotis Tsiriotakis empha­siz­ing the val­ues of fam­ily, her­itage and crafts­man­ship.

Making hon­est, high-qual­ity olive oil is not just a job for us — it is who we are.- Panagiotis Tsiriotakis, Acropolis Organics

I am the son, grand­son and great-grand­son of peo­ple who ded­i­cated their lives to cul­ti­vat­ing olives,” Tsiriotakis told Olive Oil Times. I grew up on an island where olive oil was not just a prod­uct. It was our way of life and the main source of income for most fam­i­lies.”

Tsiriotakis ini­tially envi­sioned a dif­fer­ent career. After study­ing busi­ness and mar­ket­ing, he moved from Crete to Canada, only to real­ize that what he had left behind was his true call­ing.

Panagiotis Tsiriotakis (in the sunglasses) with the rest of the team behind Acropolis Organics

Ironically, I never planned to fol­low in my ances­tors’ foot­steps,” he said. But when I moved to Canada, I saw a mar­ket flooded with adul­ter­ated olive oils.”

At the same time, I knew that in Chania we were pro­duc­ing incred­i­ble olive oil, with nearly 87 per­cent of it being sold in bulk to Italy, where it was rebranded and resold. That didn’t sit right with me. I real­ized I could not deny my roots or my des­tiny any longer.”

He founded Acropolis Organics in Toronto 21 years ago to bring authen­tic Greek olive oil directly to con­sumers.

The com­pany sources olives from fam­ily groves in Vouves, near Chania in west­ern Crete — home to one of the world’s old­est olive trees, believed to be more than 3,000 years old and still pro­duc­tive.

It is a place full of his­tory and soul, where the land and the trees have been con­nected to our fam­ily for gen­er­a­tions,” he said.

Panagiotis Tsiriotakis carrying an olive sack in Crete

The groves pro­duce Koroneiki olives, Greece’s most wide­spread vari­ety. Koroneiki olives are small but pow­er­ful,” Tsiriotakis said. They pro­duce an oil that keeps its rich fla­vor and aro­matic char­ac­ter­is­tics longer than any other vari­ety, and they are packed with phe­nom­e­nal antiox­i­dants.”

An employee’s sim­ple ques­tion — Have you ever won an award?” — sparked the company’s entry into the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

We had never com­peted,” he recalled. I laughed and said, No, but I know we can win.’ That moment pushed me to take the chal­lenge, and we decided to enter the New York com­pe­ti­tion. And we won.”

Two Gold Awards in 2023 were fol­lowed by two more in 2024 and another in 2025, giv­ing Acropolis Organics a total of five Gold Awards in three years at the world’s most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test.

Tsiriotakis said the NYIOOC hon­ors are a pow­er­ful val­i­da­tion. They help open doors, start con­ver­sa­tions and give cred­i­bil­ity to the hard work and tra­di­tion behind what we do. But for me per­son­ally, they are a val­i­da­tion of my family’s legacy.”

Panagiotis Tsiriotakis harvesting olives

He cred­its his fam­ily in Crete for the company’s suc­cess. My cousins in Crete are the real award win­ners,” he said. When you shake their hands, you feel it — these are hands of peo­ple who truly work the land.”

The com­pany uses no chem­i­cal treat­ments, rely­ing instead on organic manure, pest traps and tra­di­tional prun­ing to main­tain healthy trees. Today they call it arti­sanal farm­ing, but for us, it is sim­ply the way we have always cared for our trees,” he said.

Olives are milled within six hours of har­vest. This is how we pre­serve the fresh­ness, fla­vor and soul of our olive oil,” Tsiriotakis noted.

As the 2025/26 sea­son unfolds, he expects a strong har­vest — unlike most of Crete, where pro­duc­ers antic­i­pate a sig­nif­i­cant drop in out­put due to cli­mate and pest pres­sures.

We have just started pick­ing olives, and the first results are very promis­ing,” he said. A bit more rain would give us that extra boost.”

Canada’s olive oil mar­ket is still devel­op­ing, he added. There is a big gap in edu­ca­tion. People here are often sur­prised when they taste authen­tic, fresh olive oil for the first time.”

Tsiriotakis and family at a trade fair in Canada

Climate change, he said, has reshaped the real­ity of olive farm­ing. My grand­fa­ther never faced the kinds of prob­lems we deal with today. His har­vests were steady, prices sta­ble and nature far more pre­dictable.”

Even the best pro­duc­ers face unpre­dictable weather, ris­ing costs and unsta­ble prices. Pests are a con­stant bat­tle. Despite all this, we stay com­mit­ted. Making hon­est, high-qual­ity olive oil is not just a job for us — it is who we are.”

Acropolis Organics has helped raise aware­ness of Cretan olive oil across North America, but Tsiriotakis said his heart remains in Crete.

I lit­er­ally want to go back to my roots,” he said. I want to take my trac­tor, head to the orchard and just drive between the olive trees all day. This is my ther­apy — no emails, no trade shows, just me, the trees and maybe a cof­fee.”

He hopes the fam­ily legacy will con­tinue. My half-Italian son is only nine, but he is already pas­sion­ate about olive oil. I think the company’s future is in good hands — though I may have to fight him for the trac­tor.”

