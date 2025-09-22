Results of Quality Testing Initiative Lead North American Trade Group to Take Legal Action

The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) plans to take legal action against two olive oil brands found to be adulterated in the US and Canada. Despite the findings of the study, which showed minimal adulteration, there were concerns about the quality of some olive oils not meeting standards for the grade.
The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) has announced that it will take legal action against two olive oil and one extra-virgin olive oil brands that were found to be adulterated during a recent quality testing initiative in the United States and Canada.
One so-called extra virgin olive oil sample from a proprietary brand with a 0.15 percent market share failed five purity parameters, including brassicasterol, campesterol, betasitosterol, delta‑7 Stigmastenol, and stigmastadienes.
Another so-called refined olive oil sample from a proprietary brand with 0.36 percent market share failed two quality parameters, including erythrodiol plus uvaol and waxes.
NAOOA Executive Director Joseph R. Profaci declined to identify the two brands, citing the organization’s impending legal actions, but said the sample labeled as extra virgin was being sold at 50 percent below average sales prices.
Tassos C. Kyriakides, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the Yale University School of Public Health, who the NAOOA retained to design and oversee the study, confirmed to Olive Oil Times that results from testing by an independent International Olive Council (IOC)-approved laboratory based in Spain showed values for the two samples were inconsistent with the purity standards, indicating adulteration.
However, he could not provide the identity of the adulterants, as it falls outside his area of expertise and the scope of the report, adding that this determination would need to be made by individuals with chemical knowledge and expertise.
Despite these findings, Profaci and others in the industry said the results of the double-blind study (Kyriakides and laboratory are not aware of the source of the oils), which was funded by the NAOOA but carried out independently, showed that consumer fear of widespread fraud following consecutive poor harvests in the Mediterranean basin was unfounded.
“We found less than one percent of adulteration based on chemical purity parameters,” Kyriakides said, including no adulteration in samples of olive oil and extra virgin olive oil representing the top 15 proprietary brands, which make up 85 percent of the market, and private-label brands.
Along with purity testing, which checks whether the olive oil was mixed with other oils or substances, the NAOOA also tasked Kyriakides with testing for quality, ensuring the product met the grade for extra virgin.
Overall, Kyriakides tested 216 samples from proprietary brands and private label brands, including 153 products from the top 15 proprietary brands sold in the U.S. and Canada, which make up 85 percent of the market, as well as 37 private label brands and 26 proprietary brands from the bottom 15 percent of the market.
Only the aforementioned two samples, which came from the last group, were determined to be adulterated. Meanwhile, 18 olive oil samples labeled as extra virgin, 11 percent of the total, were found not to meet the grade.
According to International Olive Council data, the U.S. has consumed approximately 389,200 metric tons of olive oil annually over the past five years.
While a 2019 study from Pew Research found that a majority of Americans are skeptical of industry-funded research, Alexandra Kicenik Devarenne, a California-based expert and director of the Extra Virgin Alliance specialty section of the NAOOA, pointed out that although it is not ideal, there would be virtually no research into the U.S. olive oil market without industry-funded studies.
This contrasts sharply with the European Union, which is responsible for more than half of global olive oil production and funds significant scientific and market research efforts.
Devarenne told Olive Oil Times that although any adulteration is clearly unacceptable, the results of the study indicate that “the average American consumer’s chances of getting a bottle of adulterated olive oil would be worked out to maybe one bottle in a lifetime – and they would have to be buying cheap off-brand products.”
Kyriakides said the study followed standard sampling methodology, using syndicated olive oil consumer data to ensure that the sampling for the top 85 percent was also representative of the geographical distribution across the U.S. and Canada. NAOOA retained another firm to locate and buy these samples.
“My goal was to create bins [of olive oil and extra virgin olive oil samples] that were balanced, reflecting the market,” he said. “ Put another way, if I’m a consumer and I go out there in any region, what is the probability of me picking up oil X from this company, this producer, this country or origin or this cost?”
After completing the purchases, the sampling agency sent the olive oil and extra virgin olive oil samples to another independent laboratory service agency. This agency decanted the oils into unmarked vials and sent them to an independent laboratory for purity testing.
From there, the samples were sent on to IOC-approved tasting panels for organoleptic assessment, also located in Spain.
Kyriakides then received data from the lab in Spain, analyzed it, drafted the report and sent it to the NAOOA. An independent third party holds the information to help identify the brands for any further action, as decided by the NAOOA.
However, skeptics of the study indicated that the least transparent segments of the sector were underrepresented in the testing.
The private label brands made up less than 15 percent of the sample, while syndicated data indicate that they account for 40 percent of the market share. Additionally, no wholesale samples were taken.
According to Profaci, “there is no requirement for private label companies to disclose their packers, except for those private label brands that use the NAOOA certified seal, in which disclosure to us is mandatory.”
“Regarding wholesalers, we did a sampling from cash and carry locations, but the sample size was too small and not representative, and so although Kyriakides provided us with data, he did not report on it,” Profaci added.
“We did not attempt to test oils in the boutique shops or even supermarkets that may be selling oils bottled-to-order,” he continued. “That could certainly be something we consider in the future, although a good percentage of those oils tend to be flavored, and that will mask sensory and even some chemical defects.”
While acknowledging the limited number of private-label brands tested, Profaci and Kyriakides stated that the decision to select a limited number of these samples was based on syndicated market research data indicating that approximately ten producers are responsible for virtually all private-label oils in the U.S.
“Other factors that went into this decision are that some of these private label suppliers are also among the top 15 brands being tested,” Profaci added. “Also, the very large volumes involved in doing business with retail private label companies (e.g., Costco), and the risk of substantial legal exposure, are also important factors that deter any bad actors.”
Skeptics also noted that 11 percent of extra-virgin olive oil samples failed to meet the standards for the grade, which was another alarming finding.
While Kyriakides said determining the cause or nature of the defects was outside the scope of what he was retained to do, Profaci said the NAOOA’s quality control unit dug deeper into the data and found indications that many of the instances of defects probably occurred post-production.
“Pouring over the data that accompanied Kyriakides’ report, our quality control committee noticed that with the exception of a few samples, what the data show are signs of recent oxidation, specifically, showing up in K232 and rancidity defects, and not in markers that typically show secondary oxidation products (e.g., K270),” he said.
“The fact that the oxidation is recent points to the post-purchase handling as a likely cause of the defects, potentially along with recent handling in the supply chain by distributors and retailers and, depending on when the oils were shipped, by the producers,” he added. “And it points away from speculation that the producers were intentionally packing tired oils.”
Along with testing for quality defects, the study also examined the fatty acid composition and phenolic compound content of a subset of extra virgin olive oil samples to assess their healthy attributes.
The study found that the average monounsaturated fatty acid content per two tablespoons of tested olive oil was 18.7 grams, exceeding the 17.5‑gram threshold set by the Food and Drug Administration for a qualified health claim. Only 13.5 percent of the oils tested in the subset fell below the health claim threshold.
Additionally, the study found that the average phenolic content of the subset of tested oils was 273.6 milligrams per kilogram, exceeding the 250 milligrams per kilogram threshold for a qualified health claim set out by the European Food Safety Agency. (The FDA does not have a similar qualified health claim for phenolic compounds.)
While he acknowledged that there should be concern about any amount of adulteration in the market, Profaci stated that the study’s results were overwhelmingly positive.
Even though other U.S.-based experts agreed with Profaci, some skeptics argued that supply chain delays are common and that olive oils being shipped across the Atlantic from Europe or South America, or across the country from California, should be able to withstand setbacks in the supply chain.
However, Profaci said that the high-quality results provide the industry with an opportunity to discuss best practices for handling and transportation with supply chain stakeholders and retailers to preserve quality.
He also hopes the results will help counter disingenuous claims made by some in the industry regarding the quality of imported olive oil or, indeed, their competitors’ olive oil.
“Among the disingenuous claims we often hear is that if an oil is packed in a PET bottle, or not from a single origin, it will likely be fake or not have any health benefits,” Profaci said. “From the study results, it’s clear that pretty much all of the extra virgin olive oils tested, many of which were in plastic and from multiple origins, satisfied all purity parameters and met the qualifications for making health claims on two parameters (oleic acid and phenol compound content).”
“Ironically, we know from the data accompanying the report that the two lesser-known brands that were found to be ‘fake’ were labeled as ‘single-origin’ and neither one was packed in plastic,” he added.