Researchers Detect Microplastics in Italian Olive Oils Using New Imaging Technique

Microplastics have been detected in some Italian extra virgin olive oils by a team of researchers at the University of Florence.
By analyzing a limited number of products using an innovative imaging technique never previously applied to olive oil, the researchers were able to measure the quantity, shape and characteristics of microplastic particles.
While we found microplastics in olive oil, these products are not among the foods most exposed to microplastic contamination.
Extra virgin olive oils collected for the study published in Food Chemistry contained microplastics in every sample, although concentrations varied widely. Tuscan olive oils sourced from local mills ranged from about 10 to roughly 1,700 particles per liter, with most samples below 350 particles per liter.
By contrast, the two supermarket olive oils labeled as “produced in the E.U.” showed much higher levels, ranging from around 4,000 to more than 7,900 particles per liter.
“Microplastics are ubiquitous; we inhale and ingest them every day. While we found microplastics in olive oil, these products are not among the foods most exposed to microplastic contamination,” Patrizia Pinelli, associate professor of commodity sciences at the University of Florence and co-author of the study, told Olive Oil Times.
Researchers cautioned that the observed differences do not constitute statistically robust evidence, as the initial study analyzed only a small number of samples: ten from local mills and two from large retail distribution.
While future studies will investigate these discrepancies further, the researchers suggested that supply chain length is the most likely explanation.
“In large-scale retail olive oils labeled as E.U. origin, olives may be harvested in one country and milled in another, or stored for much longer periods. In Tuscany, transformation from olive to oil usually occurs within 24 to 48 hours. A longer supply chain naturally increases contamination opportunities,” Pinelli said.
In some cases, olive oils from the same mill contained markedly different levels of microplastics. “This difference is most likely due to the different origin of the olives,” Pinelli noted, adding that materials used during milling are unlikely to be the primary source of contamination.
“A polymer can have multiple sources, so further studies are needed to identify where these plastics originate along the supply chain. The mill should theoretically be the least critical point, but this needs verification,” Pinelli explained.
“A significant portion of contamination likely originates in the field due to the increased use of mechanized equipment, nets and polymer-based tools,” Chiara Vita added.
Researchers expected to find microplastics in olive oil, as such particles are now widespread in air, water and agriculture, and their presence in food and beverages is well established.
“The main exposure of the general population to microplastics likely comes from sources such as bottled water or seafood,” Riccardo Gori, associate professor of sanitary and environmental engineering at the University of Florence and co-author of the study, told Olive Oil Times.
Vita, an associate researcher at the University of Florence’s Prato Campus (PIN Foundation), added that “other foods show far higher levels.”
“Some shrimp samples report around ten particles per gram, while for olive oil we are talking about 60 to 70 particles per kilogram. Table salt also contains significant quantities of microplastics,” she said.
Researchers also noted that olive oil consumption volumes are relatively small. “The recommended intake of olive oil according to the European Food Safety Authority is 30 to 50 grams per day, far below water consumption, which further reduces effective exposure,” Vita said.
“In risk assessment, concentration is only one part of the equation. What matters is how much is ingested relative to body weight,” Gori added.
To detect and characterize microplastics, the team used Laser Direct InfraRed (LDIR) spectroscopy, a technique combining Quantum Cascade Laser technology with rapid optical scanning to generate visible and infrared images.
The method measures particle size, morphology and polymer composition, enabling automated detection of tiny particles in complex lipid matrices such as extra virgin olive oil and reducing subjective visual selection.
The technology can detect plastics down to approximately 1/100 mm. According to the researchers, it enables reliable analysis while avoiding contamination from laboratory procedures.
Blank samples processed without olive oil contained only 8 to 16 particles per liter, confirming minimal background contamination. The method also achieved a recovery rate close to 96 percent.
Analysis identified eight different polymers commonly used in packaging, agricultural tools and food-contact equipment. Most particles measured between 10 and 100 micrometers, particularly in the 30 to 50 micrometer range, and were mainly irregular fragments rather than fibers or pellets.
Particle shape offers clues to contamination sources, as irregular fragments typically result from abrasion or breakage of plastic components used during harvesting, handling or processing.
A notable finding was the prevalence of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in the two large retailer oils, accounting for 49 percent and 93 percent of detected microplastics, respectively.
“ABS is rarely reported in food studies, except for references to its use in irrigation systems. This deserves further investigation,” Vita said.
The researchers emphasized that the findings are preliminary. Future studies will analyze a broader range of olive oils to determine whether supply chain length consistently influences microplastic contamination.
Many olive oil producers are already working toward fully sustainable and eco-friendly production chains.
“It will likely never be possible to have completely microplastic-free extra virgin olive oil. Microplastics are everywhere, even in laboratory environments. However, we can reduce them to very low levels,” Vita concluded.