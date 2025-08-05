France Uncovers Olive Oil Fraud in Annual Investigation

Regulatory scrutiny in France has uncovered numerous cases of mislabeling and olive oil fraud, with one-third of edible oil samples showing issues, leading to criminal reports, administrative injunctions, and sales order withdrawals. Despite these findings, advocates of the olive oil sector argue that fraud remains a relatively minor issue, with the high anomaly rate attributed to targeted investigations rather than widespread fraud.
Regulatory scrutiny in France continues to uncover dozens of cases of mislabeling and olive oil fraud in a country where annual consumption reaches about 115,000 metric tons.
In a yearly anti-fraud investigation, published in July, the General Directorate for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) identified issues with one-third of edible oil samples, including olive oil.
Inspectors from the directorate, which is part of the French Ministry of Economics and Finance, took 139 oil samples, including 96 olive oils, associated with 223 millers, distributors and retailers. Based on its findings, the organization issued two criminal reports, 18 administrative injunctions, 52 warnings and two sales order withdrawals.
An analysis of the samples found an inconsistency between the label and the contents of the container in 80 percent of the oils sampled, including multiple oils that did not meet the criteria for extra virgin.
“Nearly a third of the establishments had at least one irregularity, often related to labeling,” the DGCCRF wrote in a summary of the report. “Misleading indications of origin, missing mandatory information, or excessive valuations such as ‘primeur’ or ‘rare selection’ were noted.”
“An inspection of a wholesaler-packer uncovered several fraudulent practices: the misuse of an Italian brand, deception regarding the quality of the olive oil and the misuse of an organic logo,” the report added. “Another inspection resulted in the sanctioning of a merchant website that highlighted the regional origin of an olive oil that had been blended with an oil from Spain.”See Also:New Method Detects Olive Oil Adulteration, Reduces Environmental Impact
Overall, the DGCCRT investigation, which took the samples in 2022, involved more than 1,200 professionals involved in producing or selling olive oil, other edible oils, honey, truffles, jams, chocolates, spices, coffees, teas and gourmet gift boxes.
Despite the headline findings from the report, advocates of the olive oil sector in France argued that the investigation showed olive oil fraud remains a relatively minor issue and government officials are becoming better at identifying and pursuing fraudsters.
“While over 105,000 metric tons are sold each year across more than 40,000 points of sale in France, the recent controls targeted just 223 professionals and 139 samples — often based on suspicion or prior targeting,” Alexandra Paris, the communications director at France Olive, the French Interprofessional Association of Olive Oil, told Olive Oil Times.
“This explains the high anomaly rate relative to the number of analyses. But it does not indicate widespread fraud,” she added. “When you compare the 76 anomalies to the total number of outlets, the rate drops to just 0.2 percent. There’s no reason to worry about the overall quality of olive oil sold in France. What this highlights is the effectiveness of our fraud detection services.”
The DGCCRF report comes months after a separate investigation by consumer protection watchdog 60 Million Consumers found quality issues with all 22 olive oil samples labeled extra virgin that it tested.
“The good news is that all the oils tested were compliant in terms of their fatty acid and sterol composition,” Patricia Chairopoulos, head of the food and environment at 60 Million Consumers, told France Info.
“However, the results were not very good: most of the oils tested showed slight oxidation, a third of our panel [found] a sensory defect, and most importantly, we found at least one contaminant in every bottle,” she added.
Chairopoulos said the organization identified phthalates, a salt or ester of a phthalic acid identified as a potential endocrine disruptor, in every sample.
The organization also identified mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons (MOSH) and mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH), both of which are known to be carcinogenic, in several samples.
Outside of France, recent food fraud prevention efforts in Italy also identified significant irregularities, with 72 criminal reports, 896 administrative sanctions, 843 formal warnings and 76 seizures corresponding to the olive oil sector in 2024.
At the European level, 74 olive oil samples were flagged for non-comforties with declared quality and labeling during cross-border checks by the E.U. Alert and Cooperation Network in its 2024 report.
“In 2024, E.U. member states issued 130 notifications on olive oil, 15 percent of them qualifying with certainty as frauds of cross-border nature,” the report said.
However, the European Commission has emphasized that increased fraud and irregularity alerts related to olive oil are not the result of a rise in fraud but instead in authorities’ ability to identify fraud and notify other member states.