Archaeological Exhibition Explores History of Olive Oil in the Mediterranean

The event, held at the Collège de France, displays archaeological discoveries about the trade and production of olive oil in the Mediterranean.
(Photo: Celette)
By Germana Foscale
Feb. 18, 2025 15:59 UTC

An exhi­bi­tion at the Collège de France in Paris, a five-cen­tury-old pub­lic insti­tu­tion of higher edu­ca­tion, research and debate, pre­sented archae­o­log­i­cal dis­cov­er­ies and objects from sev­eral French muse­ums, includ­ing the Louvre’s Department of Greek, Etruscan and Roman antiq­ui­ties, from the Archaic period to the fourth cen­tury CE.

Wines, oils and per­fumes: an archae­o­log­i­cal voy­age around the ancient Mediterranean” pro­vided a unique oppor­tu­nity to explore the pro­duc­tion and trade of olive oil and other food prod­ucts in Roman Gaul, Italy, Greece and Egypt.

Curated by a team of experts led by pro­fes­sor Jean-Pierre Brun—a field archae­ol­o­gist and senior sci­en­tist of the French National Scientific Research Council (CNRS) who has headed the Center Jean-Bérard in Naples, a French base for the his­tor­i­cal and archae­o­log­i­cal explo­ration of ancient south­ern Italy — the event was also a trib­ute to Brun’s life­long ded­i­ca­tion to archae­ol­ogy.

In his inau­gural lec­ture for the Chair of Technology and Economy in the Ancient Mediterranean, he explained that dur­ing the Roman Empire, to achieve an effi­cient orga­ni­za­tion and ratio­nal­iza­tion of sup­plies to the army and the large urban cen­ters, Sicily and Egypt spe­cial­ized in grain pro­duc­tion and Gaul for wine pro­duc­tion, while Spain [the Roman province of Hispania Baetica, cor­re­spond­ing to mod­ern Andalusia] and Africa [mainly Tripolitania, the north African coastal area of mod­ern Libya] spe­cial­ized in olive oil.

According to Brun, the cen­tral­iza­tion of agri­cul­tural goods pro­duc­tion fol­low­ing Roman polit­i­cal pow­er’s demands shaped the con­quered ter­ri­to­ries’ econ­omy and con­tributed to the struc­ture of the coun­try­side.

This can be seen, for instance, in the remains of ancient olive farms in the Valley of the Baetis, between Córdoba and Seville in Spain — Baetican olive oil pro­duc­tion reached its peak between the first and third cen­turies CE — and in the Tunisian Sahel. These regions were not a pri­ori suited for olive grow­ing.

Nowadays, olive oil is mainly intended for food con­sump­tion, and the exhi­bi­tion recalled its other uses in antiq­uity.

It was com­monly used for med­i­c­i­nal pur­poses and rit­u­als, as an ingre­di­ent in facial creams and as an oint­ment in per­sonal hygiene treat­ments and mas­sage at Greek and Roman sport­ing facil­i­ties and ther­mal baths.

Moreover, in those ancient times, olive oil was also used to fuel oil lamps of dif­fer­ent types, some with mul­ti­ple noz­zles. Oil lamps were used for indoor light­ing in those areas where pro­duc­tion was most promi­nent.

In per­fume-mak­ing and other per­fumed oils with ther­a­peu­tic prop­er­ties, the pre­cious oleum omphacium made from green olives was often used as a car­rier oil, par­tic­u­larly in Roman Gaul, Italy and Greece, serv­ing as a nat­ural medium in fra­grant for­mu­la­tions.

One of these ancient for­mu­la­tions was on dis­play at the exhi­bi­tion in Paris, and vis­i­tors could also smell the fra­grance.

Recreated through years-long research con­ducted by the Center Jean-Bérard, the antique rhodi­non with its del­i­cate rose fra­grance was very pop­u­lar in Greek and Roman antiq­uity and was also cited in Homer’s Iliad.

The exhibits also included a model lay­out of the per­fumery of the Greek island of Delos, which Challimachus (third cen­tury BCE) con­sid­ered the most sacred of islands.”

Abundant and com­plex evi­dence from archae­o­log­i­cal exca­va­tions, study­ing set­tle­ments, places and forms of work, food and san­i­ta­tion has also made Brun pon­der ques­tions of growth in antiq­uity — the fruit of people’s well-being and edu­ca­tion.

These find­ings can be com­pared with writ­ten sources to help bet­ter under­stand the socioe­co­nomic and tech­no­log­i­cal sys­tems of the past.

However, Brun has writ­ten about the dif­fi­culty of address­ing his­tory in all its dimen­sions when the data avail­able con­cern­ing ordi­nary peo­ple is lim­ited.

He has under­lined that only par­tial fac­tual reports and lit­er­ary com­men­taries and inscrip­tions, mainly of the upper classes, are avail­able to his­to­ri­ans, con­sid­er­ing that more or less all the writ­ten sources from antiq­uity have dis­ap­peared dur­ing the Middle Ages.”

These thoughts are rel­e­vant today for two rea­sons. First, there is a risk of los­ing an arche­o­log­i­cal legacy through the destruc­tion of mate­r­ial archives, which are those buried in the soil and lost through works and rede­vel­op­ments.

Secondly, too lit­tle atten­tion has been given to archae­o­log­i­cal research on tools of pro­duc­tion and vehi­cles of com­merce asso­ci­ated with the remains left by ordi­nary peo­ple with­out the power or the cul­ture to pro­vide writ­ten evi­dence.

The over­whelm­ing schol­arly focus on epig­ra­phy (the study of inscrip­tions on ancient arti­facts), sculp­ture, paint­ing, archi­tec­ture and urban­ism has cre­ated a his­tor­i­cal bias toward those in power.

Thus, the recent exhi­bi­tion at the Collège de France can be con­sid­ered a recog­ni­tion of Brun’s con­sci­en­tious and ded­i­cated endeavor to recon­struct a for­got­ten his­tory of rural and urban masses in their pro­duc­tive roles — includ­ing the his­tory of olive oil pro­duc­tion and trade in the Mediterranean — and an invi­ta­tion to reflect on how even Greco-Roman civ­i­liza­tion, despite its many suc­cesses, has seen decline set in.

