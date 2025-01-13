enEnglish
Olive Oil Production Comes to French Capital

Neighbors in the southern Parisian suburb of Malakoff joined together late last year to harvest their olives and press olive oil.
Chévrier (second from right) and his neighbors celebrate a successful first harvest. (Photo: Born to be Olive via Facebook)
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Jan. 13, 2025 16:43 UTC

A group of neigh­bors in the south­ern Parisian sub­urb of Malakoff joined together late last year to pro­duce olive oil for the first time in the cap­i­tal region of Île-de-France.

Born to be Olive founder Vincent Chévrier told Radio France Internationale (RFI) that the group had har­vested 550 kilo­grams of olives from trees spread across the neigh­bor­hood.

Chévrier was inspired to unite his neigh­bors after real­iz­ing he could not har­vest enough fruit to pro­duce olive oil from his sin­gle olive tree.

A lot of peo­ple have an olive tree in their gar­den. Every year, they see the olives that fall and do noth­ing since we don’t have a mill and can’t process them in Paris,” Chévrier said.

After going around the neigh­bor­hood, he iden­ti­fied 120 olive trees in a two-kilo­me­ter area grow­ing in pri­vate gar­dens and local parks.

He then set up a Facebook page to invite olive tree own­ers to join his ini­tia­tive. A group launched a crowd­fund­ing effort to buy har­vest­ing and milling equip­ment, includ­ing an elec­tric rake, nets, an olive grinder and a press.

During the inau­gural har­vest, res­i­dents looked on with curios­ity and excite­ment.

Vincent rang our door­bell after spot­ting the olive tree in our gar­den,” a res­i­dent iden­ti­fied as Geraldine told RFI as Chévrier har­vested her tree using the recently pur­chased elec­tric rake. I’m start­ing from scratch; I don’t know any­thing, but it is great fun to try.”

It’s the first time we’ve been so orga­nized thanks to Vincent, and we’re also learn­ing to look after the tree,” she added. It’s all a bit mag­i­cal to think you are going to make olive oil like this.”

Once all the olives were har­vested, which took about a month, the group crushed and pressed the fruit using tra­di­tional equip­ment and meth­ods.

Chévrier encour­aged res­i­dents who har­vested early to store their olives in the freezer until the whole neigh­bor­hood was ready to mill. 

While the final prod­uct may not qual­ify as extra vir­gin olive oil, neigh­bors insisted it is more about the expe­ri­ence than the result.

People from every­where in town got together and decided to have this col­lec­tive project,” another res­i­dent named JoAnna told RFI. It cre­ates links between peo­ple locally in a dif­fer­ent way… since they are get­ting together to con­sume some­thing they’ve made with their neigh­bors.”

Born to be Olive is part of a larger urban agri­cul­ture move­ment aim­ing to reduce the car­bon foot­print asso­ci­ated with food pro­duc­tion and trans­porta­tion.

Since 2016, urban agri­cul­ture in Paris has been gain­ing momen­tum, dri­ven by ini­tia­tives such as the Parisculteurs pro­gram, which facil­i­tates and accel­er­ates the instal­la­tion of agri­cul­tural projects within the city and the broader Île-de-France region. 

The idea is to use rooftops, walls, park­ing lots and open spaces to cre­ate urban farms and gar­dens. 

The Parisculteurs pro­gram has already estab­lished more than 70 projects, with just as many under devel­op­ment. 

Paris now boasts nearly 36 hectares of agri­cul­tural land within city lim­its, mak­ing it a leader in urban agri­cul­ture. 

The pro­gram also sup­ports edu­ca­tional and aware­ness-rais­ing activ­i­ties and train­ing oppor­tu­ni­ties for aspir­ing urban farm­ers.

The south of France, espe­cially Provence, will undoubt­edly remain the country’s most pro­lific olive-grow­ing region, respon­si­ble for most of the 6,300 met­ric tons of olive oil expected to be pro­duced in the 2024/25 crop year.

However, Chévrier sees no rea­son why Parisians should not con­tinue to plant an olive tree or two and make olive oil. 

You can per­fectly plant olive trees wher­ever you are in Paris and have very suc­cess­ful olive pro­duc­tion,” he con­cluded.

