enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Israeli Harvest Concludes Against Backdrop of War

Amid rocket fire, workforce shortages and disrupted supply chains, Islaraeli olive growers completed another complicated harvest.
According to preliminary estimates from the International Olive Council, Israel is expected to produce 15,000 metric tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year. (Photo: KeremZait)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jan. 29, 2025 18:07 UTC

Over the past two months, Israeli olive grow­ers have har­vested under chal­leng­ing con­di­tions. 

While some areas were directly affected by ongo­ing mil­i­tary oper­a­tions, oth­ers faced indi­rect con­se­quences of the con­flict, such as work­force short­ages, dis­rupted sup­plies and lim­ited access to essen­tial ser­vices. 

Israel has been at war with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza since October 7, 2023, when mil­i­tants crossed from the Palestinian enclave into south­ern Israel, killing 1,139 peo­ple and tak­ing 250 hostages.

During the war, we con­tinue to grow and pro­duce olive oil, even amidst bomb­ings and attacks.- Nimrod Azulay, co-owner, KeremZait

Shortly after, the Lebanese mil­i­tant group Hezbollah began fir­ing rock­ets into north­ern Israel. The con­flict sim­mered until the end of September when Israel started to esca­late its attacks on Hezbollah, even­tu­ally invad­ing south­ern Lebanon.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health min­istry reports 46,000 deaths since the con­flict began. Meanwhile, Lebanese author­i­ties esti­mate that there have been more than 3,000 deaths. The Israeli Defence Force said 840 sol­diers have been killed in the war.

It is a very chal­leng­ing time for Israel,” said Nimrod Azulay, co-owner of KeremZait

See Also:2024 Harvest Updates

The award-win­ning pro­ducer is sit­u­ated on the out­skirts of Mishmar HaYarden, over­look­ing the Jordan River in north­ern Israel, at the south­ern edge of the Hula Valley. 

This sea­son was excel­lent in both vol­ume and qual­ity, fol­low­ing a poor har­vest in terms of vol­ume last year,” Azulay said. 

He explained that this year was an on year’ in the olive tree’s nat­ural fruit-bear­ing cycle, which typ­i­cally results in a larger yield. 

On and off years

Olive trees have a nat­ural cycle of alter­nat­ing high and low pro­duc­tion years, known as on-years” and off-years,” respec­tively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quan­tity of fruit, result­ing in increased olive oil pro­duc­tion. Conversely, an off-year” is char­ac­ter­ized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the pre­vi­ous on year.” Olive oil pro­duc­ers often mon­i­tor these cycles to antic­i­pate and plan for vari­a­tions in pro­duc­tion.

According to pre­lim­i­nary esti­mates from the International Olive Council, Israel is expected to pro­duce 15,000 met­ric tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year.

Throughout the har­vest, the ongo­ing con­flict made it impos­si­ble for most local grow­ers to rely on their usual sea­sonal work­force, includ­ing Palestinian labor­ers.

The invest­ment in tech­nol­ogy and machin­ery has proven its worth every sea­son,” Azulay said. This year, it was espe­cially crit­i­cal, allow­ing us to grow, har­vest and pro­duce our olive oil with­out rely­ing on addi­tional work­ers or ser­vices, which are much harder to secure dur­ing wartime. Particularly in the north­ern region, where the con­flict has been most intense.”

For KeremZait, there is no ques­tion: dur­ing the war, we con­tinue to grow and pro­duce olive oil, even amidst bomb­ings and attacks,” he added. 

Advertisement

Further south, near Jerusalem, the war also sig­nif­i­cantly impacted olive grow­ers.

The mil­i­tary cri­sis has undoubt­edly shaped the way we oper­ated this year,” said Hani Ashkenazi, founder and head of the multi-awarded Jerusalem Olive Oil.

production-business-africa-middle-east-israeli-harvest-concludes-against-backdrop-of-war-olive-oil-times

Jerusalem Olive Oil co-owners Moosh and Hanzi Askenenazi inspect their grove. (Photo: Jerusalem Olive Oil)

While we were for­tu­nate to avoid major logis­ti­cal and dis­tri­b­u­tion delays, the lack of avail­able work­ers was a press­ing chal­lenge,” she added. Many indi­vid­u­als were unavail­able for work due to the cri­sis, which placed addi­tional strain on our team dur­ing the har­vest.”

Ashkenazi said the con­flict has a pro­found emo­tional impact on every­one involved in the oper­a­tion, includ­ing the farm­ers, work­ers and their fam­i­lies.

Advertisement

However, what stood out to me most was the unwa­ver­ing spirit of opti­mism and sol­i­dar­ity among every­one involved,” she said. Despite the dif­fi­cult cir­cum­stances, we worked harder than ever, moti­vated by a shared belief in what we do and the impor­tance of bring­ing the fruits of our labor to mar­ket.”

This year’s cam­paign was highly suc­cess­ful in quan­tity and qual­ity com­pared to the pre­vi­ous sea­son. 

The early har­vest brought lower con­ver­sion rates, around ten per­cent, but this is typ­i­cal when pri­or­i­tiz­ing the pro­duc­tion of more aro­matic and com­plex extra vir­gin olive oil,” Ashkenazi said. As the sea­son pro­gressed and the olives matured, the con­ver­sion rates increased sig­nif­i­cantly, rang­ing between 16 and 24 per­cent, depend­ing on the vari­ety.”

Back in the coun­try’s north, the team behind Sindyanna of Galilee addressed the social and com­mer­cial com­plex­i­ties of this year’s chal­leng­ing har­vest.

production-business-africa-middle-east-israeli-harvest-concludes-against-backdrop-of-war-olive-oil-times

Despite the challenge of labor shortages, Lahav said many Israelis have purchased olive oil to support local producers. (Photo: Sindyanna of Galilee)

The esca­lat­ing con­flict in our region high­lights the urgency and sig­nif­i­cance of our mis­sion,” said Hadas Lahav, the founder of the award-win­ning non­profit. The ongo­ing social and polit­i­cal ten­sions between Arab and Jewish Israeli cit­i­zens pro­foundly affect our com­mu­nity, espe­cially as we work to cre­ate a shared space for Arab-Jewish coop­er­a­tion.”

Many Israelis are seek­ing alter­na­tives to the belief that war is inevitable,” she added. Sindyanna rep­re­sents a model for a dif­fer­ent, more hope­ful future for these indi­vid­u­als.”

Despite the chal­lenges cre­ated by the ongo­ing con­flict, Lahav said there has been a sense of sol­i­dar­ity among Israelis, espe­cially for local busi­nesses.

Our local mar­ket demand has dou­bled, with repeat orders for olive oil from Israeli cus­tomers,” Lahav said. 

Similarly to last year’s har­vest, Lahav said the clo­sure of the bor­der with the West Bank has made hir­ing enough work­ers very dif­fi­cult, espe­cially for tra­di­tional farm­ers. 

The most press­ing issue was the lack of work­force due to restric­tions on Palestinian work­ers enter­ing Israel from the West Bank,” she said. This par­tic­u­larly impacted small press houses and Arab farm­ers with non-irri­gated groves, who tra­di­tion­ally rely on man­ual har­vest­ing.”

In pre­vi­ous years, around 12,000 sea­sonal work­ers assisted with olive har­vest­ing in Israel. Since October 7, 2023, their entry, along with that of an addi­tional 150,000 Palestinian work­ers in other sec­tors, has been pro­hib­ited,” Lahav added. This sit­u­a­tion has been cat­a­strophic not only for Israeli farm­ers and the work­ers them­selves but also for the Palestinian econ­omy, which lacks suf­fi­cient alter­na­tives in the West Bank labor mar­ket.”

Sindyanna oper­ates in Kana of Galilee, near Nazareth, and only 50 kilo­me­ters from the bor­der with Lebanon. 

The war in north­ern Israel took place dur­ing the har­vest, cre­at­ing dan­ger­ous con­di­tions for the farm­ers, with the con­stant threat of rock­ets falling on the groves,” Lahav said. This often pre­vented us from access­ing the fields or cre­ated sig­nif­i­cant logis­ti­cal hur­dles,”

Even in such con­di­tions, Sindyanna man­aged to har­vest on sched­ule, and Lahav said the non­profit pro­duced high-qual­ity organic olive oil. 

Our com­mit­ment to organic farm­ing, fair trade and regen­er­a­tive agri­cul­ture reflects our respect for the envi­ron­ment and belief in sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture,” Lahav said. 

Sindyanna works with local Israeli and Palestinian farm­ers to tran­si­tion to organic prac­tices and seek inter­na­tional cer­ti­fi­ca­tions to add value to their prod­ucts. 

Through annual pro­fes­sional audits of olive groves, we ensure the avoid­ance of chem­i­cal pes­ti­cides and fer­til­iz­ers,” Lahav said. This process pro­motes health­ier soil and trees, result­ing in olives of excep­tional qual­ity. It also fos­ters a stronger con­nec­tion between the com­mu­nity and the land, cul­ti­vat­ing a deep respect for nature.”

According to Lahav, this sus­tain­able approach, along with the ded­i­cated per­sonal involve­ment of many indi­vid­u­als, was a key fac­tor in the suc­cess of the lat­est olive oil cam­paign. 

This suc­cess reflects the extra­or­di­nary efforts and deter­mi­na­tion of our team, as well as the mobi­liza­tion of fam­ily, friends and vol­un­teers who came together to help dur­ing this dif­fi­cult time,” Lahav noted. 

Sindyanna remains stead­fast in its mis­sion of pro­mot­ing peace, col­lab­o­ra­tion, and sus­tain­able devel­op­ment, even amidst the cur­rent chal­leng­ing cir­cum­stances,” she con­cluded.

More articles on:  ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles