Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Archaeologists Uncover Massive Roman Olive Oil Complex in Tunisia

Archaeologists excavating Henchir el-Begar in central Tunisia have uncovered one of the largest olive-oil production complexes of the Roman world, complete with monumental beam presses.
Olive oil mill HR Begar 1. (Courtesy of Ca' Foscari University of Venice)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Dec. 5, 2025 17:39 UTC
Summary Summary

Ancient mon­u­men­tal machines capa­ble of press­ing tons of olives and pos­si­bly wine are being unearthed in Tunisia at Henchir el-Begar, believed to have housed one of the largest olive oil pro­duc­tion dis­tricts in the Mediterranean. The site includes two large indus­trial build­ings hous­ing at least twenty beam presses, which were mas­sive wooden lever machines built for indus­trial out­put, and the exca­va­tion project is a col­lab­o­ra­tion between uni­ver­si­ties in Tunisia, Spain, and Italy, sup­ported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ancient mon­u­men­tal machines capa­ble of press­ing tons of olives — and pos­si­bly wine — are being unearthed in Tunisia.

Real wealth came from large agri­cul­tural estates like Henchir el-Begar, where olive oil was pro­duced on an indus­trial scale for export.- David Mattingly, pro­fes­sor of Roman Archeology at the University of Leicester

A new arche­o­log­i­cal project is focus­ing on the exca­va­tion at Henchir el-Begar in Tunisia’s Kasserine province.

The thirty-three-hectare site is believed to have housed the largest, or one of the largest, olive oil pro­duc­tion dis­tricts in the Mediterranean. Remains of a rural vicus, includ­ing houses and track­ways, have been iden­ti­fied.

Active between the third and sixth cen­turies CE, the estate pro­duced far more olive oil than was needed locally, sup­port­ing a vast export net­work across the Mediterranean.

The site itself has been known for some time. In the mid-19th cen­tury, a really impor­tant inscrip­tion was found there, which iden­ti­fies the site as a sen­a­to­r­ial estate,” David Mattingly, pro­fes­sor of Roman Archeology at the University of Leicester in the U.K., told Olive Oil Times.

Mattingly, who is not involved in the cur­rent exca­va­tions, has authored numer­ous stud­ies on ancient olive oil pro­duc­tion at Henchir el-Begar and across North Africa.

(Photo courtesy of Ca’ Foscari University of Venice)

The new project began in 2023 and has since expanded through a col­lab­o­ra­tion among the University of La Manouba in Tunisia, the Complutense University of Madrid in Spain, and Università Ca’ Foscari in Venice, sup­ported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The co-inves­ti­ga­tor of the new exca­va­tion project, the Tunisian arche­ol­o­gist Samira Sehili, in the 1990s did some ini­tial sur­vey where she recorded the basic plan of those great olive oil pro­duc­tion build­ings,” Mattingly noted.

The estate lies in the steppes of the Jebel Semmama mas­sif, where olives thrive despite lim­ited rain­fall.

It includes two large indus­trial build­ings hous­ing at least twenty beam presses — likely among the largest in the ancient world.

The size and scale of these devices is impres­sive,” Mattingly said. As the exca­va­tions go on, we can hope for many more details to emerge.”

Up to this moment, we can esti­mate that each one of those devices could process some­thing like 12,000 to 18,000 kilos of olive oil a year,” he added.

According to decades of research by Mattingly and oth­ers, the beam presses at Henchir el-Begar were mas­sive wooden lever machines built for indus­trial out­put.

The beam press is also known as a lever press, because it func­tions on the basic prin­ci­ple of the lever,” he explained. In North Africa, some of the largest presses have a beam of nine to ten meters in length, which is enor­mous in scale.”

The long tree-trunk beam was anchored between tall stone uprights. A mas­sive coun­ter­weight block, equipped with a wind­lass, was attached to the free end to gen­er­ate immense pres­sure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stone uprights such as those in North Africa are one of the most out­stand­ing visual impres­sions of the pres­ence of presses,” Mattingly said. We get these pairs of mono­liths with a cap­stone. They look a lit­tle bit like pre­his­toric mon­u­ments. One’s mind could go to Stonehenge. But they are very clearly parts of these beam presses.”

Workers raised the beam using ropes and pul­leys, then stacked large bas­kets of crushed olives on a stone base beneath the fixed end.

On top of that press bed, they piled up bas­kets of pulped olives,” Mattingly said. Each bas­ket could be one meter wide — far larger than mod­ern press­ing mats.

The gap between the beam and the base reveals the vol­ume being pressed. We can cal­cu­late, within cer­tain mar­gins, the height to which these bas­kets were stacked up,” Mattingly noted.

The high­est height beneath the press beam that I’ve recorded is over two meters. So, if you think about a stack of one-meter-wide bas­kets that goes up to about two meters in height, you’ve got almost a ton of olives in a sin­gle press­ing.”

As the beam was low­ered, a mas­sive coun­ter­weight increased pres­sure, slowly squeez­ing oil into nearby chan­nels and vats. The beam itself could weigh tons. That con­tributed to the pres­sure within the press,” Mattingly noted.

The sys­tem allowed adjust­ments dur­ing press­ing to keep the stack sta­ble and max­i­mize extrac­tion.

Often they have a num­ber of square holes pierced in these uprights, which allow that end of the press beam to be adjusted … for dif­fer­ent vol­umes of olives under the press beam,” Mattingly said.

Such a large press may have com­pleted one press­ing per day. It would take most of the day and pos­si­bly the night to extract the max­i­mum,” he noted.

Excavation may clar­ify how the presses con­nected to var­i­ous recep­ta­cles. They could have been stor­ing dif­fer­ent qual­i­ties of olive oil,” Mattingly explained.

Channels lead­ing to stor­age vats and evi­dence of olive mills point to sub­stan­tial local cul­ti­va­tion — and pos­si­bly wine pro­duc­tion.

The presses may not have been lim­ited to olives. The same type of presses could have also been used for wine pro­duc­tion,” Mattingly said, not­ing future exca­va­tions may reveal grape-pro­cess­ing instal­la­tions.

Ground-pen­e­trat­ing sur­veys indi­cate a size­able set­tle­ment, likely hous­ing ten­ant farm­ers and sea­sonal labor­ers who sus­tain large-scale export agri­cul­ture.

What’s really cru­cial here is the exca­va­tion now tak­ing place. Given the impor­tance of archae­ol­ogy in Tunisia and of olive oil in the econ­omy of the coun­try, both ancient and mod­ern, it is a para­dox that so lit­tle inves­ti­ga­tion has been made of rural sites,” Mattingly remarked.

The ancient agro-indus­trial hub known as Saltus Beguensis was a pres­ti­gious sen­a­to­r­ial estate with eco­nomic reach far beyond its rural sur­round­ings.

Moving oil from Henchir el-Begar to the coast required a demand­ing over­land jour­ney. One can imag­ine lit­er­ally hun­dreds of greasy-back don­keys going back­wards and for­wards,” Mattingly said.

The site’s impor­tance is under­scored by a mid-sec­ond-cen­tury inscrip­tion that records impe­r­ial autho­riza­tion for a twice-monthly mar­ket — a priv­i­lege that required a for­mal appli­ca­tion to the emperor.

You couldn’t just say: I’ll have a mar­ket on my estate. You have to apply for per­mis­sion to the Roman Emperor,” Mattingly explained.

These mar­kets sup­ported trade and helped attract sea­sonal labor, which was essen­tial for large-scale pro­duc­tion.

According to Mattingly, vis­i­tors to Roman North Africa often admire the mon­u­men­tal archi­tec­ture but rarely grasp the agri­cul­tural engine behind it.

Real wealth came from large agri­cul­tural estates like Henchir el-Begar, where olive oil was pro­duced on an indus­trial scale for export,” he said.

It is really fan­tas­tic that we now have a project that seems to be start­ing this inves­ti­ga­tion,” Mattingly added, sug­gest­ing the site could one day sup­port oleo­tourism.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles