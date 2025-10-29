Monte Rosso: A Family Dream Reborn on Istria’s Red Hill

Summary Davor Duboković, co-owner of the Monte Rosso estate in Croatia, dis­cusses the suc­cess of his fam­i­ly’s olive oil pro­duc­tion busi­ness, which has roots dat­ing back over a cen­tury. The estate has become one of the largest and most pro­duc­tive olive groves in Croatia, pro­duc­ing pre­mium oils with high polyphe­nol con­tent and attract­ing vis­i­tors from around the world.

On the pic­turesque Monte Rosso estate, in the far west of Croatia’s Istrian penin­sula near the Slovenian bor­der, the har­vest sea­son lasts more than half the year. It begins in May with cher­ries, con­tin­ues through sum­mer with figs, almonds in August, grapes in September, and finally, olives.

“We started har­vest­ing olives on September 20 and expect to fin­ish by mid-November,” says Davor Duboković, co-owner and man­ager of the estate.

A Modern Istrian Success Story

The estate cov­ers 62 hectares, 40 of which are planted with olives — mak­ing it one of the ten largest and most pro­duc­tive groves in Croatia. ​“We expect about 300 tons of olives this year and roughly 33,000 liters of extra vir­gin olive oil,” Duboković says.

His family’s story stretches back more than a cen­tury to the island of Hvar, from where his grand­fa­ther Petar migrated to Slovenia after the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Facing land reforms that stripped exten­sive hold­ings, Petar traded his family’s prop­erty on Hvar for a mod­est life in Ljubljana, where he sold wine and olive oil and opened a tav­ern called Gostilna Dalmacija.

Following the breakup of another Yugoslavia decades later, Davor returned to his roots — cul­ti­vat­ing olives, vines, almonds, figs, and other Mediterranean crops.

Together with part­ner Uroš Gorjanc, Duboković runs Olma, a suc­cess­ful Ljubljana-based com­pany. ​“Two decades ago, Istria turned toward gas­tron­omy, sport, and sus­tain­able tourism beyond just beaches and sun­shine — and that pro­duced great results,” he says.

Transforming the Land

Above Savudrija, on the scenic Crveni Vrh (Red Hill), the part­ners reclaimed 62 hectares of aban­doned state land. ​“It took years of paper­work, invest­ment, and field­work,” Duboković recalls. The land, once over­grown and lit­tered, proved fer­tile after test­ing.

Red Hill’s breezy microclimate and mineral-rich red soils proved ideal.

Consulting experts from Croatia, Slovenia, and Italy, they planted 14,000 olive trees, 50,000 vines, 2,000 cherry trees, 600 almonds, and 600 fig trees. The breezy micro­cli­mate at 50 meters in alti­tude, with cal­care­ous, min­eral-rich red soils, proved ideal.

“All these con­di­tions — plus expert care — yield healthy fruit and pre­mium oils,” Duboković explains.

Healthy Olives, High Polyphenols

Unlike many grow­ers in Istria who bat­tled olive fruit fly and other pests, Monte Rosso was spared. ​“We used pheromone traps and con­fu­sion meth­ods instead of stan­dard yel­low pan­els. It worked per­fectly,” he says.

(Photo: Monte Rosso)

Their lead­ing oil, Grand Selection, pro­duced from early-har­vest Leccino and Istarska Bjelica, is known for its grassy aroma and high polyphe­nol con­tent — over 250 mg per liter, meet­ing the EU stan­dard for health claims. The oil was awarded at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in New York.

Harvesting is semi-mech­a­nized with a Baggy shaker that col­lects 8 – 10 tons of fruit per day. Olives are processed imme­di­ately at mills in both Croatian and Slovenian Istria to ensure fresh­ness.

“This sea­son is our best so far,” says Duboković. ​“The fruit is healthy, the yields good, and the oils intense and bal­anced.”

A Destination for Visitors

Monte Rosso has built a loyal fol­low­ing. ​“We sell to indi­vid­u­als, com­pa­nies, dis­trib­u­tors, and clients from Japan to Dubai,” Duboković says. ​“Most of our sales are through spe­cialty shops, wine bars, and our own estate store — never super­mar­kets.”

Visitors are cen­tral to the brand’s suc­cess. ​“Guests who come here see where the oil comes from. They become our best ambas­sadors,” he adds.

A tast­ing square next to the estate wel­comes indi­vid­ual vis­i­tors and groups for guided tast­ings and pair­ing expe­ri­ences. The estate’s prox­im­ity to the Kempinski and Petram Resort hotels brings a steady stream of inter­na­tional guests eager for authen­tic local prod­ucts.

Asked whether Croatian and Slovenian extra vir­gin olive oils are too expen­sive, Duboković is firm: ​“High-qual­ity oils, espe­cially those rich in polyphe­nols, can­not be cheap. Late-har­vest and blended oils are dif­fer­ent prod­ucts entirely, often poorly labeled.”

He warns that shelves remain full of adul­ter­ated oils mixed with refined seed oils. ​“In the EU, refined olive oils and pomace oils are banned as stand­alone cat­e­gories, but not as blends. That con­fuses con­sumers and harms hon­est pro­duc­ers,” he says.

Monte Rosso focuses exclu­sively on pre­mium fin­ish­ing oils — those meant to enhance dishes rather than cook with. ​“These are the oils that deliver mea­sur­able health ben­e­fits,” Duboković empha­sizes.

Looking Ahead

He believes Croatia and Slovenia have a bright future in olive oil. ​“Strong national and regional mar­ket­ing is essen­tial. Croatia is already doing well posi­tion­ing itself as a food and wine des­ti­na­tion,” he says. ​“Restaurants and hotels should fea­ture domes­tic oils proudly.”

Walking through his groves on Crveni Vrh, Duboković says the work still fills him with energy. ​“We built a sus­tain­able, long-term estate. As our late advi­sor, Professor Ivo Miljković, told me, you’ll only know in 15 years if you did every­thing right — by then, it might be too late to change. I think we did.”

Davor Duboković with his wife Maja (right) at the Thaifex trade fair in Bangkok, 2025.

Monte Rosso, he adds, sym­bol­izes the shared her­itage of Croatia, Slovenia, and Italy — three nations linked by land, cul­ture, and the pur­suit of excel­lence.

Would he start all over again today? ​“Maybe not with the same youth­ful courage,” he laughs. ​“But with­out Monte Rosso, life would be far less inter­est­ing.”