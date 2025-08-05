Enter keywords and hit Go →
Discover the Versatility and Nutritional Value of Greek Rusks

Paximadi, comprising carbohydrates and fiber, is the unsung hero of Greek summer cuisine, the key ingredient to making healthy small meals in no time.
Greek rusks with Kalamata olives are a winning combination (Photo: Pixabay)
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Aug. 5, 2025 13:44 UTC
Greek rusks, espe­cially the tra­di­tional pax­i­madi, are a sta­ple in Greek cui­sine due to their ver­sa­til­ity and nutri­tional value, with dif­fer­ent types avail­able in the mar­ket. The rusks can be used to make dakos, a Cretan dish named the best salad in the world, and are com­monly enjoyed with olive oil and var­i­ous top­pings, mak­ing them a pop­u­lar choice for locals and tourists alike.

In the sum­mer, the abun­dance of fresh, sea­sonal ingre­di­ents cre­ates a can­vas of rich fla­vors, fresh smells and deli­cious dishes across Greece.

However, when look­ing for a quick and easy meal under the scorch­ing sun, the hum­ble pax­i­madi, the Greek bar­ley rusk, is the key to prepar­ing tasty, no-cook meals in min­utes.

Traditionally made with bar­ley flour, this hard, twice-baked bread is widely con­sid­ered an inte­gral part of the Cretan diet. Over the cen­turies, pax­i­madi became a sta­ple of Greek cui­sine due to its ver­sa­til­ity and nutri­tional value.

The main nutri­ents in the Greek rusks are car­bo­hy­drates and fiber… The rusks are also rich in vit­a­min B and min­er­als, includ­ing iron, zinc and mag­ne­sium.- Katerina Ntale, nutri­tion­ist and reg­is­tered dieti­cian

Historically, Greek house­holds, espe­cially those in rural areas, used to make rusks once each year after the cereal har­vest to secure the year’s sup­ply of bread.

There are dif­fer­ent types, sizes and fla­vors of Greek rusks in the mar­ket nowa­days,” Katerina Ntale, a nutri­tion­ist and reg­is­tered dieti­cian based in Kymi on Evia island, told Olive Oil Times. Some of the most pop­u­lar are those made with wheat or bar­ley flour, the whole­grain or gluten-free rusks, the rusks with reduced salt, or even those made with olive oil and tomato.”

The main nutri­ents in the Greek rusks are car­bo­hy­drates and fiber, the per­cent­age of which changes depend­ing on the type of rusk,” she added.

Ntale, who is also a food lover and in her free time rein­vents clas­sic Greek dishes, noted that fiber is essen­tial for the human body as it con­tributes to good bowel func­tion, low­ers cho­les­terol and helps reg­u­late blood sugar.

The rusks are also rich in vit­a­min B and min­er­als, includ­ing iron, zinc and mag­ne­sium,” she said. And we should not for­get that car­bo­hy­drates are the main source of energy for the human body.” 

Relatively hard to come by out­side of the coun­try, the rusks can last in the pantry for months since they are essen­tially mois­ture-free. Before use, the rusks are usu­ally sprin­kled with water to soften.

In the most tra­di­tional recipe, pax­i­madi is used to make dakos, the Cretan dish that was named the best salad in the world for 2024/25 by the Taste Atlas food guide.

Baking olive oil rusks on Kythira (Photo: Karavas Bakery)

Comprising only three ingre­di­ents in its most basic prepa­ra­tion, dakos shines through its sim­plic­ity with fresh, ripe toma­toes, salty feta or xinomitzithra – a pun­gent goat or sheep cheese from Crete – and a few gen­er­ous splashes of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

However, the list of ingre­di­ents that can be used with the crunchy rusks is nearly end­less. 

Some ideas for a quick snack are rusks with olive paste, cream cheese and cherry toma­toes, cream cheese, capers and olive oil, or eggs, cucum­ber and olive oil,” Ntale said.

Other com­bi­na­tions can include tomato and anchovies, aubergine (egg­plant) with feta and sausage, tuna with cherry toma­toes and pars­ley, sliced chicken with feta and capers or even tomato with a fried or poached egg for a sub­stan­tial break­fast.

The rusks can also be used as a sub­sti­tute for bread when enjoy­ing a col­or­ful Greek salad, either whole or bro­ken up and used as crou­tons.

Another win­ning com­bi­na­tion is pax­i­madi with table olives, a sim­ple meal that best exhibits the wis­dom of the tra­di­tional Greek diet. 

The car­bo­hy­drates and fiber in the rusks are per­fectly com­ple­mented by the monoun­sat­u­rated fat and the antiox­i­dants found in olives, cre­at­ing a com­plete meal of high dietary value.

Rusks with olives are a tasty, ideal nutri­tional com­bi­na­tion,” Ntale said. The carbs in the rusks and the healthy fats in the olives make for a fill­ing meal that can keep us going for quite some time.”

It can also help bet­ter reg­u­late blood sugar with­out any spikes in glu­cose lev­els,” she added.

The lat­est trend in bak­eries and super­mar­kets across Greece is rusks made with carob, a seed pod from the carob tree, native to the Mediterranean region and the Middle East.

Carobs, which belong to the legume fam­ily, were widely used as ani­mal feed in Greece until recently. However, carobs are a mul­ti­pur­pose ingre­di­ent that has gained high appre­ci­a­tion from the food indus­try.

The carob pods con­tain no fat or caf­feine and are usu­ally ground before being added to food. Carob pow­der, also known as carob flour, is a nat­u­rally gluten-free ingre­di­ent with a sweet taste that can be used as a sub­sti­tute for cocoa pow­der and choco­late in recipes.

Carob pods on a carob tree (Photo: OOT Archive)

On the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese penin­sula, Karavas bak­ery has been mak­ing Greek rusks for more than 20 years.

We make all kinds of rusks,” owner Yiannis Koroneos, a baker who returned to his home vil­lage in the 1990s to start his own busi­ness, told Olive Oil Times. We also started mak­ing carob rusks about a year ago. The carob flour gives the rusks a dis­tinct fla­vor and sweet­ness.”

The Koroneos fam­ily has trans­formed an old olive oil mill in the small vil­lage of Karavas into a mod­ern bak­ery pro­duc­ing rusks of var­i­ous types, includ­ing the tra­di­tional olive oil rusk of Kythira.

Especially in the sum­mer, the rusks fly off the shelves,” Koroneos said. We even have cus­tomers from Crete, a place well-known for its pax­i­madi, who appre­ci­ate our del­i­cate Cretan-type rusks.” 

We also ship our rusks abroad to coun­tries such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Australia,” he added. Tourists vis­it­ing our island also know a lot about them.”

In Greece, apart from the natives who con­sider the rusks an indis­pens­able ele­ment of their diet, the rusks have also gained pop­u­lar­ity among tourists who are start­ing to appre­ci­ate their ver­sa­til­ity and ease of use.

I like the rusks, espe­cially the smaller ones, as they are per­fect for mak­ing bite-sized tomato and feta bruschet­tas dressed in olive oil,” said Elisabeth Keable, a Briton from Manchester who reg­u­larly vis­its south­ern Greece. 

Unfortunately, they are quite hard to come by over here,” she added. But I always bring back a num­ber of bags of them because they have a long best-before date.”

They are handy to have on hand to bulk up a salad or as a bruschetta snack, so they have become a pantry sta­ple for me,” Keable con­cluded.

