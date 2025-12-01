Enter keywords and hit Go →
Slovenia Unveils 'Olive Oil Fountain'

A groundbreaking olive oil fountain has opened in Slovenian Istria, highlighting the country’s emphasis on quality, research and sustainable olive cultivation.
The new olive oil fountain in action
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Dec. 1, 2025 19:16 UTC
Slovenia opened the world’s first olive oil foun­tain in Marezige, offer­ing self-serve tast­ings of local extra vir­gin olive oils to pro­mote Istrian gas­tron­omy and olive oil cul­ture. The foun­tain serves as a pro­mo­tional hub and edu­ca­tional cen­ter, with plans for a Competence Center for Mediterranean Cultures in Plavje focus­ing on olive grow­ing and other Mediterranean crops.

Slovenia has opened what might be the world’s first olive oil foun­tain in the vil­lage of Marezige near Koper. The attrac­tion, inau­gu­rated on November 26, high­lights the region’s extra vir­gin olive oils and aims to pro­mote local pro­duc­ers.

This project is highly sig­nif­i­cant. It enhances the vis­i­bil­ity of olive oil and pro­motes Istrian gas­tron­omy,” said Slovenian Agriculture Minister Mateja Čalušić at the open­ing cer­e­mony.

The foun­tain” is a self-serve olive oil tast­ing sta­tion. Visitors pur­chase tokens and use them to dis­pense small por­tions of local extra vir­gin olive oils onto wooden tast­ing trays, sim­i­lar to the village’s pop­u­lar wine foun­tain. The aim is to cre­ate an inter­ac­tive, edu­ca­tional way to explore Istrian olive oils.

Promotional and Educational Hub

Despite its mod­est pro­duc­tion vol­umes, Slovenia has earned a strong rep­u­ta­tion for qual­ity. Extra vir­gin olive oils from Slovenian Istria are known for their pro­nounced aro­mas, rich fla­vors and high pro­duc­tion stan­dards — qual­i­ties repeat­edly rec­og­nized at the world’s pre­mier olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in New York.

According to the min­is­ter, the new olive oil foun­tain will serve as a pro­mo­tional point, gath­er­ing place and edu­ca­tional cen­ter ded­i­cated to olive grow­ing and olive oil cul­ture.

The opening of the fountain in Marezige

Visitors can taste extra vir­gin olive oils from local pro­duc­ers Pr’ Rojcu, Sveti Kancijan and Sabadin.

Patrik Babič, direc­tor of Prik — the com­pany that oper­ates the foun­tain and is already known for its wine foun­tain — explained how tast­ings work using pre-pur­chased tokens.

Guests can buy a set of three tokens and receive an olive-wood tray with a space for the oil and a holder for glasses, should they decide to sam­ple wine at the nearby wine foun­tain. The set also includes pack­aged bread, while cheese tast­ings are avail­able for an addi­tional fee. A spe­cialty shop offers sev­eral olive-based dishes and bot­tled oils,” he said.

Competence Center Planned in Plavje

On World Olive Day — estab­lished by UNESCO in 2019 to pro­mote the pro­tec­tion of olive trees and the val­ues of peace and har­mony — a pub­lic forum was held on the planned Competence Center for Mediterranean Cultures in Plavje, a vil­lage near the Italian bor­der. The six-mil­lion-euro cen­ter is expected to open next year and will focus on research in olive grow­ing, viti­cul­ture and other Mediterranean crops.

A local forum on World Olive Day

The min­is­ter also high­lighted Slovenia’s new Food Law, which intro­duces a com­pre­hen­sive sys­tem for test­ing the sen­sory prop­er­ties of vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oils. This reg­u­la­tion strength­ens qual­ity con­trol and places Slovenia along­side the most advanced olive-grow­ing coun­tries,” Čalušić said.

Climate Change Challenges

Experts at the forum warned of the grow­ing impact of cli­mate change. Higher tem­per­a­tures and milder win­ters are expand­ing olive-grow­ing areas but also increas­ing the pres­ence of new pests and inten­si­fy­ing those already present. Extreme weather events, they noted, cre­ate abi­otic stress and affect yield sta­bil­ity.

Changes are also being observed in oil qual­ity, com­po­si­tion and flow­er­ing times, which are occur­ring ear­lier. The ripen­ing period is short­en­ing, influ­enc­ing opti­mal har­vest dates and pro­cess­ing deci­sions. Despite these chal­lenges, Slovenia’s olive-grow­ing area con­tin­ues to expand — from roughly 460 hectares in 1985 to 2,600 hectares today. The sec­tor is cur­rently grow­ing by about 70 hectares per year.

The Strategic Need for Irrigation

The sec­tor would grow even faster if we had an ade­quate irri­ga­tion sys­tem,” said Maja Podgornik, head of the Institute of Olive Growing at the Scientific Research Center of Koper.

Researchers empha­size that irri­ga­tion devel­op­ment is essen­tial for Slovenia’s olive sec­tor. Irrigation improves nutri­ent uptake, veg­e­ta­tive growth, yields and oil qual­ity. However, the coun­try still lacks a clear water-man­age­ment strat­egy and a legal frame­work for using alter­na­tive water sources.

As cli­mate impacts inten­sify, mon­i­tor­ing con­di­tions and devel­op­ing adap­tive strate­gies will be cru­cial. Water will be one of the key ele­ments of our resilience,” experts at the research cen­ter noted.

A Better Harvest Than Last Year

Despite the chal­lenges, this year’s olive har­vest was solid in both quan­tity and qual­ity. Better than last year,” said Miran and his son Martin, who runs the fam­ily estate, Ronkaldo. At the insti­tute’s invi­ta­tion, 84 grow­ers sub­mit­ted 121 oils for analy­sis.

The oils were very uni­form in qual­ity, which made clas­si­fi­ca­tion chal­leng­ing. They dis­play fresh fruiti­ness with aro­mas rem­i­nis­cent of freshly cut grass, olive leaf, green almond, herbs, tomato leaf, arti­choke and chicory, along with pos­si­ble notes of apple, banana and sweet herbs. You are warmly invited to taste these excep­tional oils,” said Dr. Milena Bučar Miklavčič, chair of the tast­ing panel at the Institute’s sen­sory lab­o­ra­tory.

This year’s Young Olive Oil Days fes­ti­val, orga­nized by the Institute of Olive Growing, is tak­ing place in par­tic­i­pat­ing Koper restau­rants from November 22 through December 7, offer­ing curated menus and pre­mium oils to the ben­e­fit of grow­ers, restau­ra­teurs and vis­i­tors alike.

