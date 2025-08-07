Global Experts, Top Producers to Gather at International Symposium in Postira, Croatia

Postira on the Croatian island of Brač is hosting the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast from September 16 to 18, aiming to celebrate and advance the region’s olive oil heritage with expert-led workshops and tastings. The symposium reflects years of careful positioning by the town, which has built its identity around olive oil and secured protected designation of origin status for Brač Olive Oil in 2022, with the event culminating in a closing ceremony honoring standout producers and presenting awards to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the high-quality olive oil sector.
The picturesque village of Postira on the Croatian island of Brač is preparing to host a major international event that reflects its growing reputation as a center of excellence in olive oil production.
From September 16 to 18, the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast will bring together leading olive oil producers, researchers, educators, and culinary professionals from around the world. Organized by Olive Oil Times in collaboration with the Postira Tourist Board and under the patronage of Croatia’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the symposium aims to celebrate and advance the region’s olive oil heritage.
“From the beginning, we believed that agriculture, fishing, and tourism could grow hand in hand,” said Ivana Jelinčić, director of the Postira Tourist Board. “Or as we say here, ‘šotobraco’ — walking arm in arm.”
Backed by sponsors including Split-Dalmatia County, the Croatian National Tourist Board, and the municipality of Postira, the symposium reflects years of careful positioning. The town began building its identity around olive oil a decade ago with the local Fešta od uja (Olive Oil Festival), followed by the launch of the World Championship in Olive Picking two years later.
Now, this latest international gathering will feature expert-led workshops, guided tastings, visits to centuries-old olive groves, and live culinary demonstrations. Topics will include sustainable farming practices, the impact of climate change on olive cultivation, and the development of premium brands.
Brač is an ideal host. With more than one million olive trees and a tradition of cultivation that stretches back centuries, the island is home to the celebrated Oblica variety — also known globally as Brač Olive. In 2022, the European Commission granted Brač Olive Oil protected designation of origin status, securing its place among Europe’s elite agricultural products.
The symposium will open with a welcome reception hosted by Olive Oil Times editor-in-chief Curtis Cord and Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Tonči Glavina.
Over the following two days, participants will immerse themselves in expert instruction and hands-on experiences across Brač’s olive-growing heartland. “The program is designed to highlight the region’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation,” organizers said.
Croatian olive oil producers have plenty to celebrate. At this year’s NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in New York — the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest — Croatia secured second place overall with 125 awards (101 gold, 24 silver), behind only Italy, which entered nearly twice as many oils.
“Based on success per sample, we outperformed every country,” said Tomislav Duvnjak, owner of the family-run Sveti Ivan mill in Vodice.
Neighboring Adriatic producers are also gaining recognition. Growers from Herzegovina earned 11 awards this year — up from just one or two in previous years, while producers from Slovenia and Montenegro continue to improve and expand their global footprint.
The symposium will culminate in a closing ceremony honoring standout producers and presenting the Olive Oil Times Champion of Excellence awards to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the high-quality olive oil sector.
And the celebrations won’t end there. In October, Postira will welcome participants from more than a dozen countries for the 8th World Championship in Olive Picking, with all team spots already filled.
“We look forward to welcoming the world to Postira,” said Jelinčić. “It’s a proud moment for our community and our olive oil legacy.”