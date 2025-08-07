Enter keywords and hit Go →
Global Experts, Top Producers to Gather at International Symposium in Postira, Croatia

Postira will host the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast, showcasing the region's excellence in olive oil production.
The Grand Hotel View in Postira, Croatia will be the venue for the international symposium, Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Aug. 7, 2025 23:38 UTC
Postira on the Croatian island of Brač is host­ing the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast from September 16 to 18, aim­ing to cel­e­brate and advance the region’s olive oil her­itage with expert-led work­shops and tast­ings. The sym­po­sium reflects years of care­ful posi­tion­ing by the town, which has built its iden­tity around olive oil and secured pro­tected des­ig­na­tion of ori­gin sta­tus for Brač Olive Oil in 2022, with the event cul­mi­nat­ing in a clos­ing cer­e­mony hon­or­ing stand­out pro­duc­ers and pre­sent­ing awards to indi­vid­u­als who have made excep­tional con­tri­bu­tions to the high-qual­ity olive oil sec­tor.

The pic­turesque vil­lage of Postira on the Croatian island of Brač is prepar­ing to host a major inter­na­tional event that reflects its grow­ing rep­u­ta­tion as a cen­ter of excel­lence in olive oil pro­duc­tion.

From September 16 to 18, the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast will bring together lead­ing olive oil pro­duc­ers, researchers, edu­ca­tors, and culi­nary pro­fes­sion­als from around the world. Organized by Olive Oil Times in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Postira Tourist Board and under the patron­age of Croatia’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the sym­po­sium aims to cel­e­brate and advance the region’s olive oil her­itage.

From the begin­ning, we believed that agri­cul­ture, fish­ing, and tourism could grow hand in hand,” said Ivana Jelinčić, direc­tor of the Postira Tourist Board. Or as we say here, šoto­braco’ — walk­ing arm in arm.”

Backed by spon­sors includ­ing Split-Dalmatia County, the Croatian National Tourist Board, and the munic­i­pal­ity of Postira, the sym­po­sium reflects years of care­ful posi­tion­ing. The town began build­ing its iden­tity around olive oil a decade ago with the local Fešta od uja (Olive Oil Festival), fol­lowed by the launch of the World Championship in Olive Picking two years later.

Now, this lat­est inter­na­tional gath­er­ing will fea­ture expert-led work­shops, guided tast­ings, vis­its to cen­turies-old olive groves, and live culi­nary demon­stra­tions. Topics will include sus­tain­able farm­ing prac­tices, the impact of cli­mate change on olive cul­ti­va­tion, and the devel­op­ment of pre­mium brands.

Brač is an ideal host. With more than one mil­lion olive trees and a tra­di­tion of cul­ti­va­tion that stretches back cen­turies, the island is home to the cel­e­brated Oblica vari­ety — also known glob­ally as Brač Olive. In 2022, the European Commission granted Brač Olive Oil pro­tected des­ig­na­tion of ori­gin sta­tus, secur­ing its place among Europe’s elite agri­cul­tural prod­ucts.

Postira, Croatia

The sym­po­sium will open with a wel­come recep­tion hosted by Olive Oil Times edi­tor-in-chief Curtis Cord and Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Tonči Glavina.

Over the fol­low­ing two days, par­tic­i­pants will immerse them­selves in expert instruc­tion and hands-on expe­ri­ences across Brač’s olive-grow­ing heart­land. The pro­gram is designed to high­light the region’s unwa­ver­ing com­mit­ment to qual­ity and inno­va­tion,” orga­niz­ers said.

An olive grove on the island of Brač’

Croatian olive oil pro­duc­ers have plenty to cel­e­brate. At this year’s NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in New York — the world’s largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test — Croatia secured sec­ond place over­all with 125 awards (101 gold, 24 sil­ver), behind only Italy, which entered nearly twice as many oils.

Based on suc­cess per sam­ple, we out­per­formed every coun­try,” said Tomislav Duvnjak, owner of the fam­ily-run Sveti Ivan mill in Vodice.

Neighboring Adriatic pro­duc­ers are also gain­ing recog­ni­tion. Growers from Herzegovina earned 11 awards this year — up from just one or two in pre­vi­ous years, while pro­duc­ers from Slovenia and Montenegro con­tinue to improve and expand their global foot­print.

The sym­po­sium will cul­mi­nate in a clos­ing cer­e­mony hon­or­ing stand­out pro­duc­ers and pre­sent­ing the Olive Oil Times Champion of Excellence awards to indi­vid­u­als who have made excep­tional con­tri­bu­tions to the high-qual­ity olive oil sec­tor.

And the cel­e­bra­tions won’t end there. In October, Postira will wel­come par­tic­i­pants from more than a dozen coun­tries for the 8th World Championship in Olive Picking, with all team spots already filled.

We look for­ward to wel­com­ing the world to Postira,” said Jelinčić. It’s a proud moment for our com­mu­nity and our olive oil legacy.”

