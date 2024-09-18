enEnglish
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Business

Sep. 18, 2024

Producers in Herzegovina Celebrate New PDO

Local officials say the Zlatne Kapi Protected Designation of Origin will raise the profile of local olive oils and promote tourism.

Production

Nov. 9, 2022

Record Harvest in Herzegovina Heralds Expansion of Olive Growing in Western Balkans

Herzegovina produced 280,000 liters of olive oil. Officials plan to triple the amount of land dedicated to olive growing in the coming years.

Producer Profiles

Apr. 7, 2022

Herzegovinian Olive Grower Škegro Does It Again

The Škegro family continues to keep Bosnia and Herzegovina among the places to find world-class extra virgin olive oils.

Production

Feb. 8, 2022

Officials Hope Winning Results Spur Olive Production in Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina has experienced faster growth in olive tree cultivation than any other European country since 1977. Quality has also improved.

The Best Olive Oils

Jun. 24, 2021

Fruitful Harvest Yields Record Year for Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Producers from the two small Balkan countries enjoyed fruitful harvests and earned a record number of awards at the World Competition.

World

Jan. 16, 2019

Herzegovian Farmer Looks to Keep Momentum After New York Win

The Skegro Family Winery is paving the way for high-quality extra virgin olive oil production in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

