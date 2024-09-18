Sep. 18, 2024
Local officials say the Zlatne Kapi Protected Designation of Origin will raise the profile of local olive oils and promote tourism.
Nov. 9, 2022
Record Harvest in Herzegovina Heralds Expansion of Olive Growing in Western Balkans
Herzegovina produced 280,000 liters of olive oil. Officials plan to triple the amount of land dedicated to olive growing in the coming years.
Apr. 7, 2022
Herzegovinian Olive Grower Škegro Does It Again
The Škegro family continues to keep Bosnia and Herzegovina among the places to find world-class extra virgin olive oils.
Feb. 8, 2022
Officials Hope Winning Results Spur Olive Production in Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina has experienced faster growth in olive tree cultivation than any other European country since 1977. Quality has also improved.
Jun. 24, 2021
Fruitful Harvest Yields Record Year for Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Producers from the two small Balkan countries enjoyed fruitful harvests and earned a record number of awards at the World Competition.
Jan. 16, 2019
Herzegovian Farmer Looks to Keep Momentum After New York Win
The Skegro Family Winery is paving the way for high-quality extra virgin olive oil production in Bosnia and Herzegovina.