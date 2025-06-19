Enter keywords and hit Go →
In Potoci, a Tasting Room Signals a New Era for Bosnian Olive Oil

Bosnia and Herzegovina's olive oil industry is on the rise, with the opening of the country's first olive oil tasting room and efforts to promote quality and international recognition.
The last stop in Herzegovina's olive oil route allows visitors to sample local extra virgin olive oil and other products. (Photo: Paxa House)
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Jun. 19, 2025 13:34 UTC
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s olive oil indus­try is flour­ish­ing, with the open­ing of the coun­try’s first olive oil tast­ing room, Paxa House, in Potoci near Mostar, aim­ing to edu­cate vis­i­tors about olive oil and sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture while allow­ing them to sam­ple and pur­chase local prod­ucts. Efforts to inte­grate the coun­try’s olive oil indus­try into the inter­na­tional con­text have included seek­ing European Union recog­ni­tion for Zlatne Kapi, with Herzegovinian pro­duc­ers win­ning mul­ti­ple awards at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s olive oil indus­try is expe­ri­enc­ing a renais­sance, with local pro­duc­ers achiev­ing inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion and expand­ing cul­ti­va­tion efforts. 

Now, the country’s first olive oil tast­ing room, Paxa House, has opened in Potoci near the Herzegovinian cap­i­tal of Mostar.

Located in the con­vent of the School Sisters of St. Francis, Mladen Todorovic from the sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture advo­cacy group Green & Healthy BiH expects the spot to gain trac­tion due to its loca­tion on the main tourist route from the national cap­i­tal, Sarajevo, to Mostar.

See Also:The best extra vir­gin olive oil from Herzegovina

The archi­tects of Paxa House stated that the goal of the tast­ing room is to edu­cate vis­i­tors about olive oil and sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture, allow­ing them to sam­ple and pur­chase extra-vir­gin olive oil and other prod­ucts from local pro­duc­ers.

Paxa House, which trans­lates to House of Peace,” is the lat­est of 12 stops on an olive oil route through Herzegovina, which is respon­si­ble for vir­tu­ally all of the country’s olive oil pro­duc­tion.

This suc­cess pro­vides a gen­uine impe­tus for greater col­lab­o­ra­tion among our olive grow­ers in their pur­suit of excep­tional extra vir­gin olive oils,” said Marko Ivanković, direc­tor of the Federal Agro-Mediterranean Institute (FAZ).

Interest in olive cul­ti­va­tion has been increas­ing in recent years, dri­ven by local grow­ers and offi­cials seek­ing to develop agri­tourism in con­junc­tion with olive cul­ti­va­tion.

Emphasizing qual­ity has been one of the strate­gies employed by local author­i­ties in their pur­suit of European Union recog­ni­tion for Zlatne Kapi, in the form of a Protected Designation of Origin cer­ti­fi­ca­tion.

After receiv­ing approval from local offi­cials in September 2024, the group behind the PDO sub­mit­ted its appli­ca­tion to the European Union on May 15th.

The convent of the School Sisters of St. Francis sits on the scenic road between Mostar and Sarajevo. (Photo: Paxa House)

Currently, only one other prod­uct from Bosnia and Herzegovina has a geo­graph­i­cal indi­ca­tion, in the form of a Protected Geographical Indication, for Livanjski sir, a type of cheese made from a mix­ture of sheep and cow’s milk.

Integrating the country’s fledg­ling olive oil indus­try into the inter­na­tional con­text has been another key aspect of this effort, with the country’s ambas­sador to Spain announc­ing Bosnia and Herzegovina’s inten­tion to join the International Olive Council at the begin­ning of the year.

These efforts fol­low the inau­gu­ra­tion of the Center for Olive Growing in Mostar in March 2024, which was par­tially funded by the local cham­ber of com­merce.

What we have tried through this project is to keep our autochtho­nous vari­eties of olives in Herzegovina, but also to intro­duce some new ones, all to deter­mine which ones are most suit­able for our area, and ulti­mately get­ting the best qual­ity oil,” said Mia Glamuzina, legal and eco­nomic direc­tor of the cham­ber.

Bojan Spasojević, who is the head of the cen­ter, said Spanish, Greek and Italian olive vari­eties have been planted, with Koroneiki demon­strat­ing some of the best results to date.

According to FAZ, there is evi­dence of olive cul­ti­va­tion dat­ing back more than 1,000 years in Herzegovina, but the crop was lost over time, dwin­dling to 18 hectares by 2010. Since then, farm­ers have planted more than 500 hectares of groves and FAZ opened a new lab­o­ra­tory to con­duct physico-chem­i­cal tests.

Along with ris­ing pro­duc­tion, which reached a record high of 280,000 liters in the 2022/23 crop year, Herzegovinian pro­duc­ers have also enhanced the qual­ity of their pro­duc­tion, win­ning a record 11 awards at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

“[These awards are] a great incen­tive for future olive cul­ti­va­tion, and it will be a great respon­si­bil­ity to main­tain this qual­ity,” said Miljan Porfirije-Grgic of Manastir Tvrdoš, which earned a Gold Award.

