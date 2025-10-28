Enter keywords and hit Go →
Olive Oil Train Enlivens 'Frantoi Aperti' in Umbria

The annual Frantoi Aperti celebration is underway in Umbria, where vintage railcars and guided tastings are adding new momentum to one of Italy’s most beloved olive oil events.
Frantoi Aperti offers olive oil tastings on tourist train (Photo by Strada dell'olio DOP Umbria)
By Ylenia Granitto
Oct. 28, 2025 15:58 UTC
The 28th edi­tion of Frantoi Aperti cel­e­brates the olive har­vest with open days at local mills in Umbria, offer­ing vis­i­tors the chance to taste freshly pressed extra vir­gin olive oil and enjoy oleo­tourism activ­i­ties. The pro­gram includes the Olive Oil Train, a scenic rail jour­ney with guided tast­ings led by a pro­fes­sional taster, pro­mot­ing cul­tural and envi­ron­men­tal aware­ness in olive oil regions.

The 28th edi­tion of Frantoi Aperti (Open Mills) is under­way, tak­ing place every week­end through mid-November. Organized by the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria (Umbria PDO Olive Oil Road), the regional land­mark event cel­e­brates the olive har­vest with open days at local mills, where vis­i­tors can taste freshly pressed extra vir­gin olive oil and learn about the pro­duc­tion process.

This year’s pro­gram invites par­tic­i­pants of all ages to enjoy a full lineup of oleo­tourism activ­i­ties that blend food, nature, art, and music, cel­e­brat­ing Umbria’s his­tor­i­cal, cul­tural, and culi­nary her­itage. Among the high­lights is the Olive Oil Train, which offers pas­sen­gers the chance to take part in guided olive oil tast­ings dur­ing a scenic rail jour­ney.

On four Sundays — October 19 and 26, and November 2 and 16 — trav­el­ers can reserve seats aboard a tourist express train from Rome (Lazio) to Arezzo (Tuscany), with stops in the Umbrian towns of Terni, Spoleto, Foligno, Spello, Assisi, and Perugia. During the trip, pas­sen­gers enjoy a guided tast­ing ses­sion led by a pro­fes­sional taster in the train’s restau­rant car­riage.

Frantoi Aperti offers olive oil tastings on tourist train (Photo by Strada dell’olio DOP Umbria)

The ini­tia­tive was made pos­si­ble through a part­ner­ship between Frantoi Aperti, FS Treni Turistici Italiani (FS Italian Tourist Trains), and Fondazione FS Italiane (FS Italian Foundation).

Daniela Tabarrini, direc­tor of the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria, said the tast­ing takes place aboard vin­tage car­riages from the last cen­tury, mod­ern­ized and refur­bished. She explained that the jour­ney is enriched by guided tast­ings of Umbria’s new-sea­son extra vir­gin olive oils, offer­ing par­tic­i­pants the chance to learn tast­ing tech­niques while admir­ing the region’s olive-grow­ing land­scape.

Organizers reported lively enthu­si­asm and curios­ity dur­ing the first tast­ing ses­sions, draw­ing par­tic­i­pants of all ages and reflect­ing grow­ing, multi­gen­er­a­tional inter­est in olive oil cul­ture.

Emanuela De Stefanis, a pro­fes­sional taster who leads the ses­sions, said most atten­dees are new to olive oil. Groups include chil­dren, adults, and seniors, with a strong pres­ence of young peo­ple — a sign that the new gen­er­a­tion is increas­ingly inter­ested in this sec­tor,” she said. The scenic jour­ney, she added, helps par­tic­i­pants fully immerse them­selves in the Frantoi Aperti expe­ri­ence upon arrival.

(Photo by Strada dell’olio DOP Umbria)

The pro­gram pro­motes mind­ful travel through olive oil regions, encour­ag­ing cul­tural and envi­ron­men­tal aware­ness — par­tic­u­larly since train travel sig­nif­i­cantly reduces CO₂ emis­sions com­pared to other modes of trans­port.

De Stefanis said par­tic­i­pants were eager to learn how pro­fes­sional tast­ings are con­ducted, how to rec­og­nize a high-qual­ity oil, and which mis­takes to avoid when cook­ing with olive oil. Many were also curi­ous about Umbrian cul­ti­vars and the health ben­e­fits of extra vir­gin olive oil. During the first ses­sion, the group sam­pled oils from Trevi, Bettona, and Lake Trasimeno while learn­ing about pro­duc­tion meth­ods and the rising costs pro­duc­ers face.

This year marks the 21st anniver­sary of the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria, part of Italy’s net­work of olive oil roads and a pio­neer in pro­mot­ing oleo­tourism nation­wide. Following Frantoi Aperti, the asso­ci­a­tion will host sev­eral other ini­tia­tives through­out the year, listed on its web­site.

