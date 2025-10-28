Olive Oil Train Enlivens 'Frantoi Aperti' in Umbria

The 28th edition of Frantoi Aperti celebrates the olive harvest with open days at local mills in Umbria, offering visitors the chance to taste freshly pressed extra virgin olive oil and enjoy oleotourism activities. The program includes the Olive Oil Train, a scenic rail journey with guided tastings led by a professional taster, promoting cultural and environmental awareness in olive oil regions.
The 28th edition of Frantoi Aperti (Open Mills) is underway, taking place every weekend through mid-November. Organized by the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria (Umbria PDO Olive Oil Road), the regional landmark event celebrates the olive harvest with open days at local mills, where visitors can taste freshly pressed extra virgin olive oil and learn about the production process.
This year’s program invites participants of all ages to enjoy a full lineup of oleotourism activities that blend food, nature, art, and music, celebrating Umbria’s historical, cultural, and culinary heritage. Among the highlights is the Olive Oil Train, which offers passengers the chance to take part in guided olive oil tastings during a scenic rail journey.
On four Sundays — October 19 and 26, and November 2 and 16 — travelers can reserve seats aboard a tourist express train from Rome (Lazio) to Arezzo (Tuscany), with stops in the Umbrian towns of Terni, Spoleto, Foligno, Spello, Assisi, and Perugia. During the trip, passengers enjoy a guided tasting session led by a professional taster in the train’s restaurant carriage.
The initiative was made possible through a partnership between Frantoi Aperti, FS Treni Turistici Italiani (FS Italian Tourist Trains), and Fondazione FS Italiane (FS Italian Foundation).
Daniela Tabarrini, director of the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria, said the tasting takes place aboard vintage carriages from the last century, modernized and refurbished. She explained that the journey is enriched by guided tastings of Umbria’s new-season extra virgin olive oils, offering participants the chance to learn tasting techniques while admiring the region’s olive-growing landscape.
Organizers reported lively enthusiasm and curiosity during the first tasting sessions, drawing participants of all ages and reflecting growing, multigenerational interest in olive oil culture.
Emanuela De Stefanis, a professional taster who leads the sessions, said most attendees are new to olive oil. Groups include children, adults, and seniors, with a strong presence of young people — “a sign that the new generation is increasingly interested in this sector,” she said. The scenic journey, she added, helps participants fully immerse themselves in the Frantoi Aperti experience upon arrival.
The program promotes mindful travel through olive oil regions, encouraging cultural and environmental awareness — particularly since train travel significantly reduces CO₂ emissions compared to other modes of transport.
De Stefanis said participants were eager to learn how professional tastings are conducted, how to recognize a high-quality oil, and which mistakes to avoid when cooking with olive oil. Many were also curious about Umbrian cultivars and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil. During the first session, the group sampled oils from Trevi, Bettona, and Lake Trasimeno while learning about production methods and the rising costs producers face.
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria, part of Italy’s network of olive oil roads and a pioneer in promoting oleotourism nationwide. Following Frantoi Aperti, the association will host several other initiatives throughout the year, listed on its website.