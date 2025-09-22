Enter keywords and hit Go →
The Essential Guide to Harvesting Olives

The olive harvest is an essential step in extra virgin olive oil and table olive production. From timing to methodology, every aspect of the harvest makes a difference.

The olive harvest is a key step in the extra virgin olive oil and table olive production processes. (Photo: Frantoio del Parco)
By Ylenia Granitto
Sep. 22, 2025 15:41 UTC
Harvesting olives is cru­cial for pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil and table olives, with dif­fer­ent meth­ods avail­able such as man­ual, assisted, and mechan­i­cal har­vest­ing. Proper plan­ning, equip­ment, and coor­di­na­tion with the mill are essen­tial to ensure a suc­cess­ful har­vest and main­tain the integrity of the fruit, espe­cially as cli­mate change affects the ripen­ing process and tim­ing of the har­vest.

Harvesting olives is a piv­otal step in the pro­duc­tion of extra vir­gin olive oil and table olives, play­ing a deci­sive role in deter­min­ing the final product’s qual­ity. 

The har­vest also marks the moment when pro­duc­ers reap the rewards of a year’s hard work. A sea­son of ded­i­ca­tion in the grove deserves a har­vest that pre­serves the best qual­ity fea­tures of the fruit. 

Just as the process of mak­ing olive oil has evolved, so has the way olives are col­lected. Today, pro­duc­ers can choose from sev­eral dif­fer­ent col­lec­tion meth­ods. 

Whether one runs a com­pany or pro­duces for per­sonal con­sump­tion, method, tim­ing and high clean­li­ness stan­dards are crit­i­cal when aim­ing for high-qual­ity results.

Harvest Preparation

To obtain good prod­ucts, olives should be har­vested at the opti­mal stage of ripeness, which usu­ally occurs in autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and in spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Nonetheless, each vari­ety reaches its ideal stage at a dif­fer­ent time.

Before begin­ning oper­a­tions, farm­ers should ensure they have the proper tools for gath­er­ing olives, includ­ing ven­ti­lated crates and bins, as well as nets made from pur­pose-designed fab­ric. 

These items are avail­able from spe­cial­ized agri­cul­tural retail­ers. Furthermore, suit­able vehi­cles with ade­quate capac­ity will be needed to trans­port the olives to the mill effi­ciently and securely.

It is essen­tial to coor­di­nate with the des­ig­nated mill in advance to sched­ule a press­ing slot. The cho­sen har­vest­ing method must allow the farmer to col­lect the mill’s min­i­mum required quan­tity – for exam­ple, 400 kilo­grams – in the short­est pos­si­ble time. An increas­ing num­ber of mills are low­er­ing their min­i­mum batch require­ments to meet the needs of ama­teur olive grow­ers.

It is worth not­ing that to pro­duce extra-vir­gin olive oil and table olives, it is essen­tial to har­vest olives directly from the tree, rather than col­lect­ing those that have fallen to the ground, as was cus­tom­ary in the past. 

Fallen olives can be con­t­a­m­i­nated with soil, debris and microor­gan­isms that neg­a­tively affect the qual­ity of the final prod­uct.

Olives harvested with an electric harvester lie on the net before being delivered to the mill. (Photo: Ylenia Granitto)

Modern olive mills gen­er­ally refuse fruit that is exces­sively dirty and dam­aged. It is com­mon, how­ever, for har­vested olives to con­tain leaves and small twigs, which are removed at the milling facil­ity dur­ing the wash­ing and defo­li­a­tion stages that pre­cede crush­ing.”

During the har­vest prepa­ra­tion phase, worker safety should always be a pri­or­ity in any har­vest­ing oper­a­tion. A sur­vey con­ducted by the Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work revealed that, in this sec­tor, risk aware­ness is low and that train­ing activ­i­ties are often over­looked. 

To mit­i­gate poten­tial risks, work­ers should be equipped with per­sonal pro­tec­tive equip­ment suited to the spe­cific con­di­tions of the har­vest. It is also essen­tial to avoid using unsuit­able machin­ery and to rely on qual­i­fied per­son­nel when work­ing with lad­ders. 

Harvesting may be per­formed man­u­ally, with the aid of portable pow­ered tools, or through fully mech­a­nized sys­tems.

The choice of har­vest­ing method depends on var­i­ous fac­tors, includ­ing pro­duc­tion objec­tives, fruit char­ac­ter­is­tics, num­ber of trees, plant­ing lay­out and avail­able bud­get,” said Angelo Bo, an agron­o­mist spe­cial­iz­ing in organic olive farm­ing.

Manual Harvest

The old­est and sim­plest method of har­vest­ing olives is by hand. Today, this is often com­bined with the use of small rigid plas­tic rakes to help detach the fruit from the tree,” Bo said. Manual har­vest­ing has the advan­tage of pre­vent­ing dam­age to the fruit, which can occur with other har­vest­ing meth­ods.”

A manual harvest is ideal for small-scale producers seeking to produce high-quality extra virgin olive oil and table olives. (Photo: Agrestis)

It is com­mon among non-pro­fes­sional and small-scale olive oil pro­duc­ers, and is widely used by pro­duc­ers of table olives, as olives intended for this pur­pose must be intact and free from bruis­ing,” he added. Its main dis­ad­van­tage is the longer time required and, con­se­quently, the higher pro­duc­tion cost.”

With this method, the har­vested olives are placed in small, ven­ti­lated crates that typ­i­cally hold no more than about 25 kilo­grams, allow­ing them to be eas­ily car­ried from tree to tree.

Assisted Harvest

Assisted har­vest­ing is a widely adopted method, offer­ing an opti­mal com­pro­mise between man­ual labor, oper­a­tional time and yield.

Electric harvester for assisted harvesting with backpack battery (Photo: Agrifarm Cassino)

It involves the use of portable, pow­ered har­vesters. These tools con­sist of a fixed or tele­scopic han­dle and a har­vest­ing head equipped with prongs that move in rotary or oscil­lat­ing pat­terns to detach the olives effi­ciently. 

The lat­est mod­els are made from light­weight mate­ri­als, such as car­bon fiber, which makes them lighter and eas­ier to han­dle. 

Harvesters can be elec­tric, pneu­matic or engine-dri­ven, with elec­tric tools now being the most widely used. Either inte­grated or exter­nal bat­ter­ies can power them, the lat­ter gen­er­ally offer­ing longer oper­at­ing auton­omy.

This method allows us to dou­ble and even triple the quan­tity of olives har­vested per oper­a­tor per day [com­pared to man­ual har­vest­ing],” Bo said. Therefore, it offers a very good bal­ance between pro­duc­tion costs, over­all out­put, and time effi­ciency.” 

It is widely used in tra­di­tional and semi-inten­sive olive groves,” he added. One draw­back is that when the prongs vibrate the branches, they also bump the olives, caus­ing bruis­ing. This makes it essen­tial to trans­port the olives to the mill as quickly as pos­si­ble, prefer­ably within the same day.”

We must remem­ber that the moment an olive is picked, a series of res­pi­ra­tion processes begins within the fruit, lead­ing to the break­down of cer­tain com­pounds,” Bo con­tin­ued. If the tis­sues are dam­aged, caus­ing the rup­ture of cell walls – as fre­quently occurs with this type of har­vesters – the dete­ri­o­ra­tion processes accel­er­ate and their effects inten­sify. For this rea­son, timely deliv­ery to the mill is essen­tial.”

With this method, it is cru­cial to lay ade­quately sized nets on the ground to pre­vent fruit dis­per­sion. As oper­a­tions progress, the nets are moved from tree to tree, either by hand or with rollers, allow­ing the oper­a­tor to work con­tin­u­ously and effi­ciently to har­vest suf­fi­cient quan­ti­ties within a lim­ited time­frame.

The capac­ity of cur­rent bat­ter­ies allows oper­a­tors to work com­fort­ably for six to eight hours a day. Recharging can be car­ried out dur­ing non-work­ing hours, ensur­ing there is no impact on oper­a­tional capac­ity.

Mechanical Harvest

A fully mechan­i­cal har­vest­ing method involv­ing tree shak­ers is another key approach used in mod­ern olive cul­ti­va­tion. Commonly employed by large com­pa­nies, it relies on either trunk or branch shak­ers, which are typ­i­cally used on small and large trees, respec­tively.

Deploying an olive interceptor umbrella (Photo: Angelo Bo)

A grip­per mounted on a trac­tor clamps onto the trunk or branches and trans­mits vibra­tions through the woody struc­tural ele­ments of the tree to the smaller branches and, ulti­mately, to the fruit stalks,” Bo said. 

This shak­ing action detaches the stalks, caus­ing the olives to fall,” he added. The fruit may drop onto nets, as in more tra­di­tional setups, or, at the high­est level of mech­a­niza­tion, into inter­cep­tor umbrel­las. In the lat­ter case, the machine extends an inverted umbrella beneath the tree and the olives fall directly into an inte­grated con­tainer, before being trans­ferred into bins for trans­port to the mill.”

With this sys­tem, each shaker can har­vest up to 300 kilo­grams per hour, mak­ing it ideal for large-scale oper­a­tions. However, ade­quate spac­ing between trees is essen­tial to allow machine move­ment and umbrella deploy­ment. The sys­tem can also be used on mod­er­ate slopes, but it is unsuit­able for very steep ter­races.

Over-the-row harvesters are used in most super-intensive olive groves to lower production costs and increase harvest speed. (Photo: Cobram Estate)

Another method used in super-inten­sive sys­tems is con­tin­u­ous har­vest­ing with over-the-row har­vesters,” Bo said. These machines strad­dle the tree row and col­lect fruit in one pass. The plant­ing lay­out is specif­i­cally designed to accom­mo­date the pas­sage and oper­a­tion of machin­ery.”

Such sys­tems are typ­i­cally lim­ited to orchards with very long rows, allow­ing equip­ment to oper­ate with min­i­mal down­time due to maneu­ver­ing. As a result, they are best suited to flat ter­rain or very gen­tly slop­ing hills.

A crit­i­cal lim­i­ta­tion is that only a few olive vari­eties can grow in a bal­anced man­ner within such a con­tain­ment and spe­cial­ized train­ing sys­tem. An even greater chal­lenge is that just a few vari­eties ripen uni­formly, which can be har­vested so quickly to guar­an­tee a high-qual­ity pro­duc­tion,” Bo said. This implies a strict cul­ti­var selec­tion when plan­ning the estab­lish­ment of the orchard.”

Key points and chal­lenges

To meet high-qual­ity stan­dards, it is cru­cial to pre­serve fruit integrity, as healthy, intact olives pro­duce the high­est qual­ity extra-vir­gin olive oil and table olives. 

Throughout the year, we should act to pre­vent and treat pests and other prob­lems that may affect the health of the olives, to ensure the olives are in opti­mal con­di­tion,” Bo said. During har­vest­ing oper­a­tions, we must con­tinue to take care of the fruit. Olives should not be left exposed to sun­light or piled for too long peri­ods, as this can trig­ger fer­men­ta­tion and oxida­tive processes which affect their qual­ity.”

Another key aspect to con­sider is that har­vest plan­ning should align with the ripen­ing time­line, tak­ing into account the spe­cific char­ac­ter­is­tics of each vari­ety.

Each olive vari­ety has its own fea­tures,” Bo said. Leccino and Maurino, for exam­ple, are early vari­eties with a very com­pact ripen­ing (namely, most of the fruit on the tree reaches opti­mal ripeness at nearly the same time), so within a week or so they risk over-ripen­ing, which may hin­der the pro­duc­tion of a high-qual­ity prod­uct. This means that I must shorten the har­vest win­dow.”

On the other hand, Frantoio is usu­ally a medium-ripen­ing vari­ety and has a grad­ual ripen­ing process, which allows us to have more days to achieve a good har­vest,” he added. Moraiolo is a medium-late vari­ety, whose ripen­ing process is slightly more con­cen­trated than Frantoio. Operational plan­ning should be car­ried out care­fully to ensure that each olive vari­ety is har­vested at its opti­mal ripeness.”

In this con­text, a cru­cial fac­tor to con­sider is that cli­mate change is alter­ing the ripen­ing process. This neces­si­tates adapt­ing to actual con­di­tions rather than rely­ing on stan­dard­ized cal­en­dars. Over the past decade, a clear trend has emerged among pro­duc­ers to begin har­vest­ing sig­nif­i­cantly ear­lier.

It is well-estab­lished that cli­mate change is lead­ing to major shifts in the process. In short, cooler sea­sons in the past led to later and slower ripen­ing, whereas today’s higher tem­per­a­tures are caus­ing fruit to ripen ear­lier and faster,” Bo said.

So, from one year to the next, in the same area, har­vest can begin a week or ten days ear­lier or later,” he added. For exam­ple, Leccio del Corno is con­sid­ered a medium-late vari­ety, but in Tuscany, we noted a shift toward ear­lier mat­u­ra­tion in recent years. Frantoio, which once took about six weeks to ripen and gave me even three weeks for har­vest­ing, now may allow barely 15 days.” 

Nonetheless, we must be care­ful not to har­vest too early, as this could reduce oil yield and result in oils that are unbal­anced and lack­ing in com­plex­ity,” Bo con­cluded. Today, all these fac­tors must be con­sid­ered to ensure a suc­cess­ful and effi­cient olive har­vest.”

Know the Basics

Things to know about olive oil, from the Olive Oil Times Education Lab.

  • Extra vir­gin olive oil (EVOO) is sim­ply juice extracted from olives with­out any indus­trial pro­cess­ing or addi­tives. It must be bit­ter, fruity and pun­gent — and free of defects.

  • There are hun­dreds of olive vari­eties used to make oils with unique sen­sory pro­files, just as many vari­eties of grapes are used in wines. An EVOO can be made with just one vari­ety (mono­va­ri­etal) or sev­eral (blend).

  • Extra vir­gin olive oil con­tains healthy phe­no­lic com­pounds. Substituting a mere two table­spoons of EVOO per day instead of less healthy fats has been shown to improve health.

  • Producing high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil is an excep­tion­ally dif­fi­cult and costly task. Harvesting olives ear­lier retains more nutri­ents and extends shelf life, but the yield is far less than that of fully ripe olives that have lost much of their healthy com­pounds.

