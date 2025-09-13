Enter keywords and hit Go →
Researchers Complete Mapping of Frantoio, Leccino Genomes

After two years of painstaking work, researchers are one step closer to identifying why some olives are more resilient to the impacts of climate change.
Frantoio olives
By Paolo DeAndreis
Sep. 13, 2025 05:04 UTC
An inter­na­tional team of researchers has mapped the com­plete genome of the Leccino and Frantoio olive tree vari­eties, pro­vid­ing valu­able infor­ma­tion for under­stand­ing olive tree genet­ics and devel­op­ing more resilient trees in the face of cli­mate change. By com­par­ing the genomes of these two cul­ti­vars, researchers aim to iden­tify genes related to stress responses and poten­tially use gene edit­ing tech­niques to enhance traits such as salt tol­er­ance. This genomic research could rev­o­lu­tion­ize olive tree farm­ing, lead­ing to more pro­duc­tive and inno­v­a­tive solu­tions for grow­ers fac­ing chal­lenges in the Mediterranean cli­mate.

An inter­na­tional team of researchers has mapped the com­plete genome of the Leccino and Frantoio olive tree vari­eties.

The genomic map­ping of the two native Italian cul­ti­vars, now grown in dozens of coun­tries, will enable researchers to com­pare them and pave the way for a deeper under­stand­ing of olive tree genet­ics.

In times of cli­mate change, know­ing more about olive trees’ genomics means know­ing more about how those trees react to major and some­times new envi­ron­men­tal stres­sors,” said Luca Sebastiani. 

Sequencing allows us to have a vocab­u­lary with which to under­stand why these two cul­ti­vars are dif­fer­ent.- Luca Sebastiani, hor­ti­cul­tural sci­ences pro­fes­sor, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna di Pisa

The study’s coor­di­na­tor, who is also a full pro­fes­sor of hor­ti­cul­tural sci­ences at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna di Pisa, told Olive Oil Times that genomics could yield more resilient olive groves in the Mediterranean basin.

To adapt to cli­mate change, we need resis­tant geno­types, as well as suit­able agro­nomic tech­niques,” Sebastiani said. If water is lack­ing, there will be a need for irri­ga­tion, but also cul­ti­vars that use water effi­ciently. There are also chal­lenges related to higher tem­per­a­tures, new pathogen sen­si­tiv­ity and insect attacks.” 

Gene map­ping is one of the tools that can allow us to find solu­tions more quickly,” he added.

While olive tree gene edit­ing is still in its infancy, com­par­ing the genomes of the two cul­ti­vars could yield more resilient trees more quickly than tra­di­tional breed­ing pro­grams. 

Genetics vs genomics

Genetics is the study of indi­vid­ual genes, how they influ­ence traits and inher­i­tance. Genomics is the study of all genes in the genome and their inter­ac­tions with each other and the envi­ron­ment.

Both Frantoio and Leccino are well doc­u­mented in the sci­en­tific lit­er­a­ture, as is their behav­ior when cop­ing with envi­ron­men­tal stress.

Their responses to stress, both drought and espe­cially salin­ity, are very inter­est­ing mod­els, because Frantoio is tol­er­ant, while Leccino is less so,” Sebastiani said.

We have been work­ing for years to explain the mech­a­nism behind this dif­fer­ence, but with­out genomic data, it was always dif­fi­cult to fully under­stand which genes might be involved,” he added.

Sequencing allows us to have a vocab­u­lary with which to under­stand why these two cul­ti­vars are dif­fer­ent,” Sebastiani noted.

According to the researchers, the com­mon prac­tice of select­ing olive vari­eties through tra­di­tional breed­ing is time-con­sum­ing and does not always yield the best results.

In their paper, researchers noted that mixed results occur since pre­cise mol­e­c­u­lar infor­ma­tion on gene loca­tion and struc­ture is largely miss­ing.” It took the sci­en­tists more than two years to com­plete the map­ping. 

We made it thanks to the funds from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan and thanks to the fact that we are a fairly large group,” Sebastiani said, which also included col­leagues from the University of Arizona and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.

A high per­cent­age of Long Terminal Repeats was found in both cul­ti­vars, indi­cat­ing a sig­nif­i­cant sim­i­lar­ity in their genome.

Repeated DNA sequences are not ran­dom, as they are shaped by evo­lu­tion and may play impor­tant roles, such as help­ing main­tain the sta­bil­ity and integrity of the genome.

We do not know very well yet how the dif­fer­ent parts of the genome inter­act,” Sebastiani said. Now that we have this infor­ma­tion in dif­fer­ent cul­ti­vars, we can begin to see those dif­fer­ences, and this could help us under­stand the species bet­ter in the com­ing years.” 

He com­pared the chal­lenge the researchers faced in map­ping the genomes of the two cul­ti­vars to com­plet­ing a jig­saw puz­zle, where half of the pieces are of a clear blue sky.

In such a case, con­nect­ing the puz­zle pieces is way more com­pli­cated com­pared to one that presents a lot of vari­a­tions,” he said. This is a prob­lem in olives, because we have many highly repet­i­tive regions.” 

Locating the posi­tion of genes within a genome is fun­da­men­tal to trans­form­ing raw DNA sequences into prac­ti­cal knowl­edge, and it helps researchers link a gene to a spe­cific trait, such as yield, oil com­po­si­tion, or resis­tance to pests and dis­eases. 

This knowl­edge accel­er­ates breed­ing pro­grams, replac­ing slow, ran­dom selec­tion with tar­geted approaches. 

Gene posi­tion also reveals how they are reg­u­lated and inter­act, offer­ing insights into adap­ta­tion and domes­ti­ca­tion. 

In olives, accu­rate maps enable sci­en­tists to com­pare cul­ti­vars, trace evo­lu­tion­ary changes, and design pre­ci­sion tools such as marker-assisted breed­ing or gene edit­ing to develop more resilient and high-qual­ity vari­eties.

This high-qual­ity map­ping can only be done when you have tech­niques that sequence very large frag­ments, which makes it eas­ier,” Sebastiani said.

Over the years, there has been a huge evo­lu­tion in tech­niques,” he added. Today we have PacBio, which allows the sequenc­ing of longer DNA frag­ments, some­thing that was not pos­si­ble before.”

In a state of stress, such as that induced by soil salin­ity or drought, only a hand­ful of genes may be involved, with dif­fer­ences observed between the two cul­ti­vars.

A small dif­fer­ence in gene struc­ture, or even in the pro­moter region that reg­u­lates how much the gene func­tions, may cause a gene not to work at all, or to be less active, or to be more active,” Sebastiani said.

He added that iden­ti­fy­ing and under­stand­ing the dif­fer­ences is cru­cial.

If I under­stand that a gene involved in a cer­tain type of stress has one struc­ture in Frantoio and another in Leccino, and it works bet­ter in Frantoio and worse in Leccino, I can then also use gene expres­sion analy­sis tech­niques, with RNA sequenc­ing or other tech­nolo­gies, to see if that struc­tural vari­a­tion affects activ­ity,” Sebastiani said.

If I dis­cover that it does, we also now have genetic edit­ing,” he added. In olives, it’s not yet very effec­tive, but I could rewrite the Leccino gene to mimic the form of the Frantoio gene, trans­fer­ring that infor­ma­tion so it works dif­fer­ently.”

However, Sebastiani explained that research into edit­ing olive tree genes is still in its early stages of exper­i­men­ta­tion com­pared to other species. 

I also work on poplar [the genus of 35 species of wil­low trees] with my group,” Sebastiani said. In poplar, we can already do it. In olive trees, the prob­lem is still trans­for­ma­tion dif­fi­cul­ties with these edit­ing tech­niques; it might take years.”

While there have been rapid advances in gene edit­ing tech­nol­ogy, Sebastiani acknowl­edged that it was impos­si­ble to esti­mate how long this might take. 

Still, he expects the quick devel­op­ment of genomics and related tech­nolo­gies might have an impact in a rel­a­tively short time com­pared to pre­vi­ous approaches.

Today, even using tra­di­tional tech­niques but assisted by mol­e­c­u­lar biol­ogy, if I cross Leccino and Frantoio to trans­fer salt tol­er­ance, I would have to wait until the plant grows and then test it. That takes a very long time,” he said.

If instead I look directly for the gene struc­ture, I can already track it with genomics or other tech­niques,” Sebastiani added. Today I can even sequence the whole genome at reduced cost, and since I already have the ref­er­ence genome, I can see exactly where that gene is and in what posi­tion.”

I could take Leccino, know­ing that two or three genes increase tol­er­ance, and mod­ify only those,” he noted. With edit­ing, if every­thing worked, in one or two years, it could be done in the lab. That would be a big step for­ward.”

Genomics and map­ping the olive tree genes could pave the way to a new approach to olive tree farm­ing. 

While tra­di­tional farm­ing often involves cen­tury-old olive orchards, new groves planted with the gene-edited olive vari­eties could prove cru­cial in sup­port­ing pro­duc­tion against the back­drop of a hot­ter and drier Mediterranean cli­mate.

Such new knowl­edge could trans­late into changes in pro­duc­tiv­ity, inno­va­tion and solu­tions for grow­ers,” Sebastiani said. 

The research team will uti­lize the new genomic infor­ma­tion to gain a deeper under­stand­ing of the dif­fer­ences between the two cul­ti­vars in response to salt stress. 

We also plan, if pos­si­ble, to sequence more vari­eties that inter­est us for their responses to other stresses, includ­ing pol­lu­tants,” Sebastiani con­cluded. We’ll def­i­nitely use genomics to under­stand mech­a­nisms bet­ter.”

