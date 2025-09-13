Researchers Complete Mapping of Frantoio, Leccino Genomes

An international team of researchers has mapped the complete genome of the Leccino and Frantoio olive tree varieties, providing valuable information for understanding olive tree genetics and developing more resilient trees in the face of climate change. By comparing the genomes of these two cultivars, researchers aim to identify genes related to stress responses and potentially use gene editing techniques to enhance traits such as salt tolerance. This genomic research could revolutionize olive tree farming, leading to more productive and innovative solutions for growers facing challenges in the Mediterranean climate.
An international team of researchers has mapped the complete genome of the Leccino and Frantoio olive tree varieties.
The genomic mapping of the two native Italian cultivars, now grown in dozens of countries, will enable researchers to compare them and pave the way for a deeper understanding of olive tree genetics.
“In times of climate change, knowing more about olive trees’ genomics means knowing more about how those trees react to major and sometimes new environmental stressors,” said Luca Sebastiani.
The study’s coordinator, who is also a full professor of horticultural sciences at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna di Pisa, told Olive Oil Times that genomics could yield more resilient olive groves in the Mediterranean basin.
“To adapt to climate change, we need resistant genotypes, as well as suitable agronomic techniques,” Sebastiani said. “If water is lacking, there will be a need for irrigation, but also cultivars that use water efficiently. There are also challenges related to higher temperatures, new pathogen sensitivity and insect attacks.”
“Gene mapping is one of the tools that can allow us to find solutions more quickly,” he added.
While olive tree gene editing is still in its infancy, comparing the genomes of the two cultivars could yield more resilient trees more quickly than traditional breeding programs.
Genetics vs genomics
Genetics is the study of individual genes, how they influence traits and inheritance. Genomics is the study of all genes in the genome and their interactions with each other and the environment.
Both Frantoio and Leccino are well documented in the scientific literature, as is their behavior when coping with environmental stress.
“Their responses to stress, both drought and especially salinity, are very interesting models, because Frantoio is tolerant, while Leccino is less so,” Sebastiani said.
"We have been working for years to explain the mechanism behind this difference, but without genomic data, it was always difficult to fully understand which genes might be involved," he added.
“Sequencing allows us to have a vocabulary with which to understand why these two cultivars are different,” Sebastiani noted.
According to the researchers, the common practice of selecting olive varieties through traditional breeding is time-consuming and does not always yield the best results.
In their paper, researchers noted that mixed results occur since “precise molecular information on gene location and structure is largely missing.” It took the scientists more than two years to complete the mapping.
“We made it thanks to the funds from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan and thanks to the fact that we are a fairly large group,” Sebastiani said, which also included colleagues from the University of Arizona and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.
A high percentage of Long Terminal Repeats was found in both cultivars, indicating a significant similarity in their genome.
Repeated DNA sequences are not random, as they are shaped by evolution and may play important roles, such as helping maintain the stability and integrity of the genome.
“We do not know very well yet how the different parts of the genome interact,” Sebastiani said. “Now that we have this information in different cultivars, we can begin to see those differences, and this could help us understand the species better in the coming years.”
He compared the challenge the researchers faced in mapping the genomes of the two cultivars to completing a jigsaw puzzle, where half of the pieces are of a clear blue sky.
“In such a case, connecting the puzzle pieces is way more complicated compared to one that presents a lot of variations,” he said. “This is a problem in olives, because we have many highly repetitive regions.”
Locating the position of genes within a genome is fundamental to transforming raw DNA sequences into practical knowledge, and it helps researchers link a gene to a specific trait, such as yield, oil composition, or resistance to pests and diseases.
This knowledge accelerates breeding programs, replacing slow, random selection with targeted approaches.
Gene position also reveals how they are regulated and interact, offering insights into adaptation and domestication.
In olives, accurate maps enable scientists to compare cultivars, trace evolutionary changes, and design precision tools such as marker-assisted breeding or gene editing to develop more resilient and high-quality varieties.
“This high-quality mapping can only be done when you have techniques that sequence very large fragments, which makes it easier,” Sebastiani said.
“Over the years, there has been a huge evolution in techniques,” he added. “Today we have PacBio, which allows the sequencing of longer DNA fragments, something that was not possible before.”
In a state of stress, such as that induced by soil salinity or drought, only a handful of genes may be involved, with differences observed between the two cultivars.
“A small difference in gene structure, or even in the promoter region that regulates how much the gene functions, may cause a gene not to work at all, or to be less active, or to be more active,” Sebastiani said.
He added that identifying and understanding the differences is crucial.
“If I understand that a gene involved in a certain type of stress has one structure in Frantoio and another in Leccino, and it works better in Frantoio and worse in Leccino, I can then also use gene expression analysis techniques, with RNA sequencing or other technologies, to see if that structural variation affects activity,” Sebastiani said.
“If I discover that it does, we also now have genetic editing,” he added. “In olives, it’s not yet very effective, but I could rewrite the Leccino gene to mimic the form of the Frantoio gene, transferring that information so it works differently.”
However, Sebastiani explained that research into editing olive tree genes is still in its early stages of experimentation compared to other species.
“I also work on poplar [the genus of 35 species of willow trees] with my group,” Sebastiani said. “In poplar, we can already do it. In olive trees, the problem is still transformation difficulties with these editing techniques; it might take years.”
While there have been rapid advances in gene editing technology, Sebastiani acknowledged that it was impossible to estimate how long this might take.
Still, he expects the quick development of genomics and related technologies might have an impact in a relatively short time compared to previous approaches.
“Today, even using traditional techniques but assisted by molecular biology, if I cross Leccino and Frantoio to transfer salt tolerance, I would have to wait until the plant grows and then test it. That takes a very long time,” he said.
“If instead I look directly for the gene structure, I can already track it with genomics or other techniques,” Sebastiani added. “Today I can even sequence the whole genome at reduced cost, and since I already have the reference genome, I can see exactly where that gene is and in what position.”
“I could take Leccino, knowing that two or three genes increase tolerance, and modify only those,” he noted. “With editing, if everything worked, in one or two years, it could be done in the lab. That would be a big step forward.”
Genomics and mapping the olive tree genes could pave the way to a new approach to olive tree farming.
While traditional farming often involves century-old olive orchards, new groves planted with the gene-edited olive varieties could prove crucial in supporting production against the backdrop of a hotter and drier Mediterranean climate.
“Such new knowledge could translate into changes in productivity, innovation and solutions for growers,” Sebastiani said.
The research team will utilize the new genomic information to gain a deeper understanding of the differences between the two cultivars in response to salt stress.
“We also plan, if possible, to sequence more varieties that interest us for their responses to other stresses, including pollutants,” Sebastiani concluded. “We’ll definitely use genomics to understand mechanisms better.”