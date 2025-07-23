Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

How Declining Solar Activity Could Impact Mediterranean Olive Cultivation

Based on 8,000 years of pollen records, researchers suggest decades of expected declining solar activity could disrupt olive tree photosynthesis.

By Paolo DeAndreis
Jul. 23, 2025 18:11 UTC
0
Summary Summary

The arti­cle dis­cusses the threats fac­ing olive cul­ti­va­tion due to cli­mate change, includ­ing declin­ing pre­cip­i­ta­tion and solar activ­ity, which chal­lenges the long-term sus­tain­abil­ity and pro­duc­tiv­ity of olive farm­ing in the Mediterranean. The study high­lights the impor­tance of adap­ta­tion strate­gies, such as genetic improve­ment and eco­log­i­cal prac­tices, to mit­i­gate the impact of cli­mate change on olive pro­duc­tion and main­tain pro­duc­tiv­ity in key grow­ing regions.

As the Mediterranean cli­mate becomes increas­ingly unpre­dictable, olive cul­ti­va­tion faces grow­ing threats.

The severe impacts of cli­mate change will become increas­ingly inter­twined with decades of expected declin­ing solar activ­ity.

According to a recent study, such a sce­nario poses a chal­lenge to the long-term sus­tain­abil­ity, eco­nomic via­bil­ity, and pro­duc­tiv­ity of olive farm­ing.

See Also:Researchers Develop Algorithm to Predict Harvest Potential from Climate Data

The research, pub­lished in Communications Earth & Environment, exam­ined 8,000 years of pollen records across the east­ern Mediterranean.

These data pro­vide a long-term per­spec­tive on how cli­matic vari­ables, includ­ing pre­cip­i­ta­tion and solar irra­di­ance, have influ­enced olive yields over time.

A key con­tri­bu­tion of the research lies in show­ing how changes in pho­to­syn­thetic activ­ity strongly mod­u­late olive pro­duc­tiv­ity.

While the phys­i­o­log­i­cal links between pho­to­syn­the­sis and fac­tors such as light, rain­fall, tem­per­a­ture, and car­bon diox­ide are well estab­lished, the new research reveals how long-term fluc­tu­a­tions in solar radi­a­tion and sea­sonal pre­cip­i­ta­tion have his­tor­i­cally influ­enced olive yields across the east­ern Mediterranean.

Today and in the com­ing decades, the pri­mary dri­vers of water stress in Mediterranean olive-grow­ing regions are declin­ing pre­cip­i­ta­tion and ris­ing tem­per­a­tures and evap­o­tran­spi­ra­tion,” Nick Marriner, co-author of the study and direc­tor of research at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), told Olive Oil Times.

Optimal yields occur within a nar­row rain­fall band of 330 to 370 mil­lime­ters. Beyond this win­dow, fruit pro­duc­tion drops sharply,” he added. Compounding this, as rain­fall decreases, evap­o­tran­spi­ra­tion rates are expected to increase, plac­ing addi­tional pres­sure on already mar­ginal grow­ing areas.”

While this pre­cip­i­ta­tion range pro­vides a valu­able bench­mark, it does not apply uni­formly across the Mediterranean.

Although the indi­ca­tor is based on his­tor­i­cal and mod­ern data, it is not nec­es­sar­ily uni­ver­sally applic­a­ble to all olive cul­ti­vars or regions,” Marriner said.

In prac­tice, the 330 to 370 mil­lime­ter range is a strong guide­line, but regional vari­a­tions in soil type, orchard man­age­ment and cul­ti­var char­ac­ter­is­tics may shift the opti­mal win­dow slightly,” he added.

The study also high­lights a lesser-known but emerg­ing chal­lenge: the approach­ing Grand Solar Minimum.

According to NASA, dur­ing a grand min­i­mum, solar mag­net­ism dimin­ishes, sunspots appear infre­quently and less ultra­vi­o­let radi­a­tion reaches Earth.”

Such a phe­nom­e­non is expected to have only a slight impact on sur­face tem­per­a­tures, which will con­tinue to rise due to what 97 per­cent of cli­mate sci­en­tists agree is human-caused global warm­ing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Still, dur­ing this period of reduced solar activ­ity, the inten­sity of solar radi­a­tion reach­ing Earth will decline, which may poten­tially affect pho­to­syn­the­sis.

The researchers iden­ti­fied a 2,350-year cycle in olive pollen pro­duc­tion that closely tracks solar activ­ity, under­scor­ing the role of radi­a­tion in shap­ing long-term yield trends.

As global tem­per­a­tures rise, higher evap­o­tran­spi­ra­tion rates will fur­ther inten­sify water stress, espe­cially in rain­fed sys­tems,” Marriner said. Our study empha­sizes that with­out irri­ga­tion, these con­di­tions may exceed the adap­tive lim­its of even drought-tol­er­ant cul­ti­vars.”

Olive trees could suf­fer irre­versible pho­to­syn­thetic dam­age,” he added.

This kind of dam­age has been observed in trees exposed to pro­longed drought and heat stress. The per­ma­nent inabil­ity of the tree to con­vert sun­light into energy can occur.

In such con­di­tions, recov­ery is com­monly con­sid­ered rare or even impos­si­ble.

To con­front this mul­ti­fac­eted threat, adap­ta­tion will be essen­tial. One promis­ing avenue lies in genetic improve­ment.

Cultivar selec­tion and breed­ing are key tools in adapt­ing to these stres­sors,” Marriner said. Cultivars with early bear­ing capac­ity and tol­er­ance to drought and low irra­di­ance are already being devel­oped, with new vari­eties like Askal, Barnea, Kadesh and Maalot.”

In addi­tion, prun­ing strate­gies that improve light pen­e­tra­tion and canopy aer­a­tion can help opti­mize pho­to­syn­the­sis under reduced solar radi­a­tion,” he added.

The study esti­mates that the amount of pre­cip­i­ta­tion required for effi­cient fruit devel­op­ment in most Mediterranean olive regions ranges from 290 to 410 mil­lime­ters dur­ing the phe­no­log­i­cal cycle, par­tic­u­larly from March to November.

When pre­cip­i­ta­tion dips below this thresh­old, or when extreme weather short­ens flow­er­ing and fruit­ing peri­ods, both yield and oil qual­ity suf­fer.

Adaptation strate­gies are already being tested across the region.

A 2024 study con­ducted in Spain eval­u­ated 12 olive cul­ti­vars for drought tol­er­ance under field con­di­tions.

Researchers found that vari­eties such as Empeltre and Cornicabra showed greater phys­i­o­log­i­cal resilience under water stress, high­light­ing the poten­tial for select­ing cul­ti­vars bet­ter suited to future cli­mate sce­nar­ios.

Other responses are eco­log­i­cal. In North Africa, for exam­ple, pro­duc­ers are increas­ingly adopt­ing con­ser­va­tion prac­tices such as mulching, uti­liz­ing organic soil amend­ments like biochar, and inte­grat­ing cover crops to improve water reten­tion and soil health.

These prac­tices helped some grow­ers main­tain healthy orchards and achieve high-qual­ity yields even in the record-dry 2023/24 crop year.

A geo­graph­i­cal shift is already under­way and more may fol­low,” Marriner said. Western Mediterranean [olive oil pro­duc­tion] lead­ers like Spain and Italy have already seen yield declines.”

According to the sci­en­tist, the east­ern Mediterranean is also fac­ing sharp drops in out­put.

If these trends con­tinue, it is quite pos­si­ble that we will see an expan­sion of olive pro­duc­tion into more tem­per­ate zones, includ­ing north­ern Mediterranean or even Atlantic-fac­ing regions,” Marriner said.

In drought-affected regions, there will be increased reliance on irri­gated plan­ta­tions, although this raises sus­tain­abil­ity con­cerns and other chal­lenges,” he added.

In Lebanon, a tra­di­tion­ally rain-fed olive-grow­ing coun­try, stud­ies have found that warm­ing tem­per­a­tures are short­en­ing the grow­ing sea­son, poten­tially lead­ing to increas­ingly erratic yields.

Those chal­lenges are well known to local grow­ers. Karim Arsanios, the owner of Solar Olives in north­ern Lebanon, told Olive Oil Times that his farm is con­tin­u­ously test­ing and adopt­ing new mit­i­ga­tion and adap­ta­tion strate­gies.

At Solar, we adopt a bio­dy­namic approach to agri­cul­ture. We are try­ing to cre­ate an ecosys­tem that goes beyond sus­tain­abil­ity and becomes regen­er­a­tive,” Arsanios said.

According to the researchers, in the con­text of cli­mate change, the bal­ance that sup­ported Mediterranean olive cul­ti­va­tion is increas­ingly frag­ile.

Understanding the lim­its of olive tree adapt­abil­ity is cru­cial. Our find­ings sug­gest that with­out proac­tive adap­ta­tion strate­gies, key olive-grow­ing regions may strug­gle to main­tain pro­duc­tiv­ity,” the authors wrote in their study.

Long-term sus­tain­abil­ity will depend not only on bio­log­i­cal and agro­nomic inno­va­tion, but also on rec­og­niz­ing and address­ing the envi­ron­men­tal thresh­olds shap­ing the via­bil­ity of olive agri­cul­ture,” the researchers con­cluded.

Share this article

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles