Summary A Spanish study found that skip­ping break­fast is com­mon among ado­les­cents, espe­cially girls, and is linked to poor adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet and unhealthy lifestyle fac­tors. The study also revealed that break­fast omis­sion is asso­ci­ated with being over­weight or obese and may lead to phys­i­cal health prob­lems, as well as reduced men­tal and emo­tional well-being.

Breakfast tra­di­tion­ally serves as a vital source of macro- and micronu­tri­ents after an overnight fast, sup­port­ing both cog­ni­tive and phys­i­cal func­tion.

However, skip­ping this meal is increas­ingly com­mon among ado­les­cents, with aver­age preva­lence reported to be in the range of 20 to 30 per­cent.

A new Spanish study exam­ines the rela­tion­ship between this trend and adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet, as well as other lifestyle fac­tors.

Using data from Spanish stu­dents aged 14 and 15 from urban and rural areas, the study aimed to exam­ine the fre­quency of skip­ping break­fast and iden­tify lifestyle and dietary fac­tors asso­ci­ated with this behav­ior. It also inves­ti­gated whether pat­terns dif­fer by sex and whether break­fast omis­sion cor­re­lates with over­weight sta­tus.

Results showed that 43 per­cent of girls skipped break­fast at least once a week, and 14 per­cent skipped it daily, com­pared to 24 per­cent and seven per­cent of boys, respec­tively. Overall, the preva­lence was 33.5 per­cent; how­ever, girls con­sis­tently reported higher rates of omis­sion than boys in all cat­e­gories.

Statistical mod­els pre­dict­ing break­fast skip­ping achieved high accu­racy. The area under the curve val­ues were approx­i­mately 0.81 for girls and 0.79 for boys.

Low adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet emerged as a strong pre­dic­tor of skip­ping break­fast for both gen­ders.

Adolescents with poorer dietary pat­terns were far more likely to omit break­fast, indi­cat­ing a con­sis­tent cor­re­la­tion between over­all diet qual­ity and morn­ing eat­ing habits.

Those who reg­u­larly skipped break­fast had sig­nif­i­cantly lower Mediterranean diet scores, and a par­tic­u­larly strong cor­re­la­tion was observed between girls who con­sumed less olive oil and the omis­sion of break­fast.

Extended screen time and shorter sleep dura­tion also cor­re­lated with skip­ping break­fast across the entire study pop­u­la­tion, link­ing these lifestyle behav­iors with poor adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet.

From this, the researchers con­clude that unhealthy rou­tines likely clus­ter, and break­fast omis­sion fits within broader pat­terns of behav­ior.

In both groups, skip­ping break­fast was asso­ci­ated with being over­weight or obese, although the cor­re­la­tion was stronger among boys.

Unlike the major­ity of food pyra­mids, the base of the Mediterranean diet pyra­mid is built on a com­bi­na­tion of exer­cise, rest, social­iz­ing and cook­ing on the phys­i­cal front and a com­mit­ment to sus­tain­able, local, sea­sonal and eco-friendly food choices on the value front. It is there­fore as much a way of life as it is a way of eat­ing.

Researchers have iden­ti­fied con­nec­tions between break­fast omis­sion and sev­eral phys­i­cal health prob­lems, includ­ing obe­sity, dys­lipi­demia (abnor­mal blood lipid lev­els) and ele­vated blood pres­sure.

Among the pro­posed expla­na­tions, two are most promi­nent: those who skip break­fast may con­sume more calo­ries later in the day, and they often exhibit poorer dietary qual­ity over­all, espe­cially with lower intake of fruits, veg­eta­bles, and nutri­ent-rich foods, con­sis­tent with poor adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet.

In addi­tion to phys­i­cal health prob­lems, sev­eral stud­ies link break­fast omis­sion with reduced men­tal and emo­tional well-being.

Such stud­ies have shown that ado­les­cents who eat break­fast less reg­u­larly show sig­nif­i­cantly higher rates of stress, anx­i­ety and depres­sion and lower rates of life sat­is­fac­tion and opti­mism.

Although causal­ity remains unclear, reported cor­re­la­tions are con­sis­tent across mul­ti­ple coun­tries and cul­tures.

The researchers believe that, given the high preva­lence of break­fast skip­ping among teenagers, tar­geted inter­ven­tion is vital to pub­lic health.

Since socioe­co­nomic fac­tors have been shown to strongly influ­ence adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet, schools are pro­posed as key cen­ters for this inter­ven­tion.

The authors specif­i­cally cite the intro­duc­tion or improve­ment of school break­fast pro­grams and increased nutri­tion edu­ca­tion as pos­si­ble strate­gies.

They also pro­pose broader nutri­tion edu­ca­tion ini­tia­tives that tar­get the home envi­ron­ment, includ­ing par­ents and the entire fam­ily unit.

They empha­size the impor­tance of prac­ti­cal edu­ca­tion in addi­tion to gen­eral infor­ma­tion, pro­vid­ing fam­i­lies with the knowl­edge they need to pre­pare sim­ple, healthy and appe­tiz­ing meals.

While research sug­gests that con­sis­tent meal pat­terns appear more crit­i­cal than meal com­po­si­tion for pro­tect­ing men­tal health, diet qual­ity remains con­sis­tently key to phys­i­cal health.

The authors there­fore con­clude that pub­lic health strate­gies should fos­ter acces­si­ble and engag­ing break­fast rou­tines in both home and school set­tings, tai­lored to age, gen­der and lifestyle con­texts.