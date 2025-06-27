Study Links Skipping Breakfast to Poor Diet and Lifestyle Habits in Teens

A Spanish study found that skipping breakfast is common among adolescents, especially girls, and is linked to poor adherence to the Mediterranean diet and unhealthy lifestyle factors. The study also revealed that breakfast omission is associated with being overweight or obese and may lead to physical health problems, as well as reduced mental and emotional well-being.
Breakfast traditionally serves as a vital source of macro- and micronutrients after an overnight fast, supporting both cognitive and physical function.
However, skipping this meal is increasingly common among adolescents, with average prevalence reported to be in the range of 20 to 30 percent.
A new Spanish study examines the relationship between this trend and adherence to the Mediterranean diet, as well as other lifestyle factors.
Using data from Spanish students aged 14 and 15 from urban and rural areas, the study aimed to examine the frequency of skipping breakfast and identify lifestyle and dietary factors associated with this behavior. It also investigated whether patterns differ by sex and whether breakfast omission correlates with overweight status.
Results showed that 43 percent of girls skipped breakfast at least once a week, and 14 percent skipped it daily, compared to 24 percent and seven percent of boys, respectively. Overall, the prevalence was 33.5 percent; however, girls consistently reported higher rates of omission than boys in all categories.
Statistical models predicting breakfast skipping achieved high accuracy. The area under the curve values were approximately 0.81 for girls and 0.79 for boys.
Low adherence to the Mediterranean diet emerged as a strong predictor of skipping breakfast for both genders.
Adolescents with poorer dietary patterns were far more likely to omit breakfast, indicating a consistent correlation between overall diet quality and morning eating habits.
Those who regularly skipped breakfast had significantly lower Mediterranean diet scores, and a particularly strong correlation was observed between girls who consumed less olive oil and the omission of breakfast.
Extended screen time and shorter sleep duration also correlated with skipping breakfast across the entire study population, linking these lifestyle behaviors with poor adherence to the Mediterranean diet.
From this, the researchers conclude that unhealthy routines likely cluster, and breakfast omission fits within broader patterns of behavior.
In both groups, skipping breakfast was associated with being overweight or obese, although the correlation was stronger among boys.
Unlike the majority of food pyramids, the base of the Mediterranean diet pyramid is built on a combination of exercise, rest, socializing and cooking on the physical front and a commitment to sustainable, local, seasonal and eco-friendly food choices on the value front. It is therefore as much a way of life as it is a way of eating.
Researchers have identified connections between breakfast omission and several physical health problems, including obesity, dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipid levels) and elevated blood pressure.
Researchers have identified connections between breakfast omission and several physical health problems, including obesity, dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipid levels) and elevated blood pressure.

Among the proposed explanations, two are most prominent: those who skip breakfast may consume more calories later in the day, and they often exhibit poorer dietary quality overall, especially with lower intake of fruits, vegetables, and nutrient-rich foods, consistent with poor adherence to the Mediterranean diet.
In addition to physical health problems, several studies link breakfast omission with reduced mental and emotional well-being.
Such studies have shown that adolescents who eat breakfast less regularly show significantly higher rates of stress, anxiety and depression and lower rates of life satisfaction and optimism.
Although causality remains unclear, reported correlations are consistent across multiple countries and cultures.
The researchers believe that, given the high prevalence of breakfast skipping among teenagers, targeted intervention is vital to public health.
Since socioeconomic factors have been shown to strongly influence adherence to the Mediterranean diet, schools are proposed as key centers for this intervention.
The authors specifically cite the introduction or improvement of school breakfast programs and increased nutrition education as possible strategies.
They also propose broader nutrition education initiatives that target the home environment, including parents and the entire family unit.
They emphasize the importance of practical education in addition to general information, providing families with the knowledge they need to prepare simple, healthy and appetizing meals.
While research suggests that consistent meal patterns appear more critical than meal composition for protecting mental health, diet quality remains consistently key to physical health.
The authors therefore conclude that public health strategies should foster accessible and engaging breakfast routines in both home and school settings, tailored to age, gender and lifestyle contexts.