Olive Pulp-Enriched Diet Benefits Cattle and Reduces Costs

New research shows feeding olive pulp to cattle improves fatty acid profiles in milk and beef, lowers feed costs, and improves sensory analysis.
By Daniel Dawson
Aug. 5, 2025 13:56 UTC
New research in Andalusia has shown that adding olive pulp to the diet of dairy and beef cat­tle results in favor­able changes to the fatty acid pro­files of milk and beef, reduc­ing costs for ranch­ers and dairy farm­ers. Additionally, sen­sory test­ing indi­cated that con­sumers pre­ferred the taste and smell of the meat pro­duced from ani­mals fed the olive pulp-enriched diet.

New research has demon­strated that dairy and beef cat­tle fed a diet sup­ple­mented with olive pulp pro­duced milk and beef with favor­able changes in the fatty acid pro­files com­pared to a stan­dard diet. 

Researchers in Andalusia also found that sub­sti­tut­ing ten per­cent of the cere­als and soy­bean meal used in con­ven­tional calf feed and five per­cent of the typ­i­cal dry feed for dairy cows with olive pulp low­ered costs for ranch­ers and dairy farm­ers by nine per­cent and 6.5 per­cent, respec­tively. 

Furthermore, sen­sory test­ing of the beef and milk pro­duced from cows fed the diet sup­ple­mented with olive pulp was received favor­ably by con­sumers. 

See Also:Olive Pomace Ash Shows Promise as Eco-Friendly Cement Substitute

The research team, which included DCOOP, Spain’s largest olive oil coop­er­a­tive, incor­po­rated olive pulp into the cattle’s diet for 45 to 60 days, pro­vid­ing suf­fi­cient time for rumi­nal adap­ta­tion before tak­ing milk and meat sam­ples.

The researchers iden­ti­fied no sig­nif­i­cant dif­fer­ences in the com­po­si­tion or quan­tity of the milk pro­duced by cat­tle after eat­ing the olive pulp-enriched diet. 

Although they did observe a favor­able change in fatty acid pro­file of the milk, with an increase in the con­tent of fatty acids that cur­rent sci­en­tific knowl­edge attrib­utes to anti-inflam­ma­tory and anti­tu­mor prop­er­ties in the human body.”

Meanwhile, the research teams noted that beef cat­tle fed the olive pulp-enriched diet did not demon­strate sig­nif­i­cant dif­fer­ences in growth rate or final weight. However, the diet also appeared to mod­ify the fatty acid pro­file of the intra­mus­cu­lar fat in a way that was ben­e­fi­cial to human health.”

The changes in the fatty acid pro­file also altered the pro­file of its volatile com­pounds, result­ing in a slightly dif­fer­ent smell and fla­vor for the meat. 

In the sen­sory analy­sis, con­sumers gave higher scores to the smell and fla­vor of the meat from ani­mals fed olive pulp,” added Carmen Avilés, a researcher at the University of Córdoba’s ceiA3 lac­tol­ogy and meat tech­nol­ogy group, which was also involved in the stud­ies.

The research comes amid a broader effort in Andalusia, the world’s largest olive oil-pro­duc­ing region by a sig­nif­i­cant mar­gin, to cre­ate a cir­cu­lar agri-food econ­omy with con­sid­er­able empha­sis on olive milling byprod­ucts.

Millions of met­ric tons of par­tially defat­ted and pit­ted olive pulp are pro­duced annu­ally in Spain and have his­tor­i­cally been viewed as a waste prod­uct, incur­ring costs for treat­ment and dis­posal.

However, a wide range of new research projects are find­ing ways to recy­cle byprod­ucts from olive oil pro­duc­tion, cre­at­ing new rev­enue streams for pro­duc­ers.

A 2024 study pub­lished by researchers in Italy had already found that incor­po­rat­ing olive pomace and olive leaves into the diets of sheep, another rumi­nant, also low­ered feed­ing costs with­out neg­a­tively impact­ing health or milk qual­ity. 

Separate research also iden­ti­fied polyphe­nols extracted from olive milling waste as a promis­ing ingre­di­ent in aqua­cul­ture feed, specif­i­cally for sea bream.

