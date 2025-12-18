Enter keywords and hit Go →
Climate Pressures Drive Search for New Olive Varieties Suited to Modern Groves

Climate change and labor shortages are pushing olive growers to explore new varieties that offer greater resilience, productivity and flavor diversity.
AGR by De Prado and other nurseries are breeding new olive varieties to face abiotic stresses and meet consumer demands. (Photo: AGR by De Prado)
By Daniel Dawson
Dec. 18, 2025 20:54 UTC
Climate change and labor short­ages are top con­cerns for olive oil pro­duc­ers world­wide, lead­ing researchers to focus on devel­op­ing new olive vari­eties suited to super-high-den­sity hedgerow sys­tems. AGR by De Prado has deliv­ered over eight mil­lion olive tree seedlings, with vari­eties like Lecciana, I‑15, and Sikitita show­ing promise for increased pro­duc­tiv­ity, drought tol­er­ance, and unique fla­vor pro­files, while also adapt­ing well to organic pro­duc­tion and mechan­i­cal har­vest­ing.

Each year, cli­mate change and labor short­ages rank among the top con­cerns of olive oil pro­duc­ers world­wide.

As many of the world’s most pro­duc­tive olive-grow­ing regions become hot­ter and drier and hir­ing suf­fi­cient labor remains a peren­nial chal­lenge, researchers and nurs­eries are increas­ingly focused on devel­op­ing new olive vari­eties to meet these pres­sures.

For each grower, in each region, depend­ing on their goals, there is a most suit­able vari­ety because all of them have their strengths and weak­nesses.- Manuel López, AGR by De Prado

Andalusia-based AGR by De Prado has focused on vari­eties suited to super-high-den­sity hedgerow sys­tems, offer­ing either more dis­tinct fla­vor pro­files or improved tol­er­ance to heat and drought.

The nurs­ery and agri­cul­tural ser­vices divi­sion of olive oil pro­ducer De Prado has deliv­ered more than eight mil­lion olive tree seedlings from its two nurs­eries in Spain and Portugal. Most of these have been Arbequina, Arbosana, Lecciana, Coriana, I‑15, Sikitita, Sikitita‑2, Cacereña and Hojiblanca.

Until about eight or ten years ago, the only vari­eties suit­able for mod­ern super-inten­sive hedgerow sys­tems were Arbequina and Arbosana,” Manuel López, AGR by De Prado’s direc­tor in Spain, told Olive Oil Times.

López said the company frequently sells out of its newly-developed varieties indicating their rising popularity among farmers. (Photo: AGR by De Prado)

However, he said that ambi­tious genetic improve­ment pro­grams” launched in the 1990s at the University of Córdoba in Andalusia and the University of Bari in Puglia aimed to boost pro­duc­tiv­ity and increase tol­er­ance to abi­otic stresses such as drought and cold.

Over the past three decades, this work has pro­duced more than 1,000 new vari­eties through tar­geted crosses using par­ent plants with spe­cific desired traits. Several of these are now emerg­ing as alter­na­tives to Arbequina and Arbosana.

Now the chal­lenge is to prop­erly process all the infor­ma­tion pro­vided by the tri­als to sep­a­rate those that offer real value from those that offer noth­ing new,” López said.

Unlike annual crops such as corn, where per­for­mance can be assessed after a sin­gle sea­son, test­ing new olive vari­eties can take up to a decade, López explained.

With woody crops like olives or almonds, you need three years just to see the first pro­duc­tion and then at least three or four more years to con­firm reli­a­bil­ity and con­sis­tency,” he said.

Trials must also be repli­cated across dif­fer­ent envi­ron­ments, López added, includ­ing areas with vary­ing water avail­abil­ity, tem­per­a­tures and soil types, to deter­mine where each vari­ety per­forms best.

While López does not believe a per­fect olive vari­ety exists, he said the eight main vari­eties cur­rently prop­a­gated by AGR by De Prado have shown the strongest demand.

López sees super-high-density olive groves playing an increasingly important role in global olive oil production as finding enough workers to harvest traditional groves becomes ever-more challenging. (Photo: AGR by De Prado)

These eight are the ones that, after eval­u­a­tion, we see as hav­ing the most poten­tial right now,” he said. There are many oth­ers avail­able, but there is still insuf­fi­cient data.”

According to López, the vari­eties being planted today are prov­ing to be prof­itable, pro­duc­tive and con­sis­tent, while also con­tribut­ing dis­tinc­tive char­ac­ter­is­tics to the result­ing oils.

Although there is no clear evi­dence that any of the new vari­eties out­per­form Arbequina and Arbosana in terms of yield per hectare, López said there are signs that the mar­ket is increas­ingly inter­ested in more robust fla­vor pro­files.

Some mills are start­ing to say there is already too much Arbequina,” he said, not­ing con­cerns about oil sta­bil­ity. Other vari­eties main­tain good sta­bil­ity through July, August or even September, which is inter­est­ing for mar­keters.”

López added that hedgerow sys­tems will need to pro­duce oils with a broader range of chem­i­cal and organolep­tic pro­files, includ­ing bit­ter­ness and spici­ness sim­i­lar to Picual or Hojiblanca.

In addi­tion to stronger fla­vors, López said many newer vari­eties show improved tol­er­ance to water stress and cold and adapt more effec­tively to organic pro­duc­tion.

Field tri­als have shown that Sikitita 1, I‑15 and Lecciana are more drought-tol­er­ant than Arbequina or Arbosana, con­tribut­ing to their rapid adop­tion.

That’s why these vari­eties are now being planted heav­ily,” López said. They are the first to sell out in nurs­eries.”

Lecciana has also per­formed well in organic sys­tems and colder areas, while Sikitita 1 has shown strong poten­tial in dry-farmed orchards.

Sikitita 2 has proven highly pro­duc­tive and eas­ier to prune due to uni­form branch­ing, help­ing reduce ris­ing prun­ing costs.

As a result, López said many grow­ers are diver­si­fy­ing plant­i­ngs to spread risk and extend milling sea­sons by com­bin­ing vari­eties with dif­fer­ent flow­er­ing and ripen­ing times.

Despite their advan­tages, López cau­tioned that each vari­ety also has weak­nesses.

Lecciana, for exam­ple, can pro­duce exces­sive woody growth under irri­ga­tion, increas­ing prun­ing demands, while I‑15 requires care­ful prun­ing to avoid dam­age dur­ing mechan­i­cal har­vest­ing.

For each grower and each region, there is a most suit­able vari­ety,” López said. There is no per­fect solu­tion for every­thing.”

AGR by De Prado is cur­rently eval­u­at­ing addi­tional vari­eties that could ripen ear­lier in October, allow­ing mills to begin pro­duc­tion sev­eral weeks sooner.

López said ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs, which can be roughly three times higher per hectare in tra­di­tional groves than in super-high-den­sity sys­tems, are accel­er­at­ing the shift away from tra­di­tional Picual orchards on steep ter­rain.

Picual is a spec­tac­u­lar vari­ety that pro­duces excel­lent oil, but it can­not be planted in hedgerows,” he said. Because of labor con­straints, many pro­duc­ers are tran­si­tion­ing to super-inten­sive sys­tems.”

He expects mod­ern orchards to con­tinue expand­ing wher­ever ter­rain allows mech­a­niza­tion, while tra­di­tional groves per­sist on mar­ginal land.

Like for­mer Deoleo chief exec­u­tive Ignacio Silva, López believes tra­di­tional vari­eties will remain essen­tial in niche mar­kets.

However, he noted that con­sumers out­side pro­ducer coun­tries often pre­fer milder oils, a trend he does not expect to change soon.

From our exports to more than 25 coun­tries, we see that American and Asian con­sumers gen­er­ally pre­fer milder oils,” López said.

He con­cluded that the key lies in blend­ing oils to match con­sumer pref­er­ences, using a range of vari­eties to cre­ate bal­anced pro­files tai­lored to dif­fer­ent mar­kets.

