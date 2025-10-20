Carbon Dioxide Emissions Surged to Record Levels in 2024

Summary Global car­bon diox­ide emis­sions hit unprece­dented highs in 2024, with a record increase of 3.5 parts per mil­lion from the pre­vi­ous year, lead­ing to warn­ings of long-term tem­per­a­ture increases and more extreme weather. Human activ­i­ties, wild­fires, and reduced car­bon seques­tra­tion in nat­ural sinks were cited as the main rea­sons for the accel­er­a­tion of emis­sions, with experts cau­tion­ing that con­tin­ued high emis­sions could lead to the exceedance of crit­i­cal cli­mate tip­ping points.

Global car­bon diox­ide emis­sions rose by a record amount in 2024 to hit unprece­dented highs, accord­ing to the World Meteorological Organization.

The WMO’s lat­est green­house gas bul­letin warned that the accel­er­a­tion of car­bon diox­ide emis­sions is com­mit­ting the planet to long-term tem­per­a­ture increases.

The global aver­age of car­bon diox­ide emis­sions increased by 3.5 parts per mil­lion (ppm) from 2023 to 2024, triple what the growth rate was in the 1960s and sig­nif­i­cantly above the 0.8 ppm to 2.4 ppm annual increases recorded from 2011 to 2020.

The most sur­pris­ing ele­ment is that we are sur­prised that we reached a new peak. If we con­tinue on this path, we are very likely to see the exceedance of 1.5 ºC. - Carlo Buontempo, direc­tor, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Along with car­bon diox­ide, methane and nitrous oxide, the two other most long-lived green­house gases emit­ted by human activ­i­ties, also reached record lev­els.

“The heat trapped by CO2 and other green­house gases is turbo-charg­ing our cli­mate and lead­ing to more extreme weather,” said Ko Barrett, the WMO’s deputy sec­re­tary-gen­eral. ​“Reducing emis­sions is there­fore essen­tial not just for our cli­mate but also for our eco­nomic secu­rity and com­mu­nity well-being.”

The WMO cited human activ­i­ties, an upsurge in wild­fires and reduced car­bon seques­tra­tion of nat­ural ​“sinks,” includ­ing in land ecosys­tems and the ocean, as the main rea­sons for the emis­sion accel­er­a­tion.

The lat­ter points con­firm the find­ings of a 2024 study, which linked higher con­cen­tra­tions of car­bon diox­ide with the reduced effec­tive­ness of trees in warm regions to sequester it.

“We found that trees in warmer, drier cli­mates are essen­tially cough­ing instead of breath­ing,” said Max Lloyd, an assis­tant pro­fes­sor of geo­sciences at Penn State University in the United States and the study’s lead author. ​“They are send­ing CO2 right back into the atmos­phere far more than trees in cooler, wet­ter con­di­tions.”

The WMO added that the occur­rence of El Niño in the south­ern Pacific Ocean in 2023 and 2024 increased ocean tem­per­a­tures, which also ham­pers its abil­ity to sequester car­bon, and likely con­tributed to the accel­er­a­tion of emis­sions.

However, Carlo Buontempo, the direc­tor of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, told the BBC that human activ­ity remained the most sig­nif­i­cant dri­ver of emis­sions.

According to data from the International Energy Agency, global car­bon diox­ide emis­sions from energy com­bus­tion and indus­trial processes reached 37.6 bil­lion met­ric tons in 2024.

Since world lead­ers signed the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, pledg­ing to reduce green­house gas emis­sions, they have only declined in two years: the 2008 finan­cial cri­sis and dur­ing the start of the Covid-19 pan­demic in 2020.

Buontempo added that given the inabil­ity of coun­tries to reduce emis­sions, this new record should not come as a sur­prise.

“The most sur­pris­ing ele­ment is that we are sur­prised that we reached a new peak,” he said. ​“If we con­tinue on this path, we are very likely to see the exceedance of 1.5 ºC,” in ref­er­ence to the mul­ti­ple cli­mate tip­ping points antic­i­pated to be trig­gered by an increase in aver­age tem­per­a­ture of 1.5 ºC above the pre-Industrial aver­age.

A 2022 study pub­lished in Science iden­ti­fied ice sheet col­lapses in Greenland and West Antarctica, changes in a sig­nif­i­cant north Atlantic ocean cur­rent, bio­di­ver­sity loss in trop­i­cal coral reefs and abrupt per­mafrost loss as con­se­quences of increased global emis­sions that would become ​“self-per­pet­u­at­ing” if the 1.5 ºC mark is exceeded.

“This sets Earth on course to cross mul­ti­ple dan­ger­ous tip­ping points that will be dis­as­trous for peo­ple across the world,” Johan Rockström, direc­tor of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and a co-author of the study, told The Guardian in 2022.

“To main­tain live­able con­di­tions on Earth and enable sta­ble soci­eties, we must do every­thing pos­si­ble to pre­vent cross­ing tip­ping points,” he con­cluded.