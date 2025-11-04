Frequent Olive Oil Consumption Linked to Smaller Waistlines, Study Finds

Regular consumption of extra virgin olive oil has been linked to lower levels of abdominal obesity, according to a study analyzing the dietary habits of over 16,000 adults following the Mediterranean diet. The study found that daily consumption of olive oil was associated with smaller waist circumference and lower body mass index, with bioactive compounds in olive oil potentially aiding in weight management and metabolic health.
Regular consumption of extra virgin olive oil has been linked to lower levels of abdominal obesity, according to new research.
The study analyzed the dietary and lifestyle habits of more than 16,000 adults — men and women in nearly equal proportions — who followed the Mediterranean diet to varying degrees.
Researchers found that only frequent consumption of extra virgin olive oil was associated with a smaller waist circumference (WC) and a lower body mass index (BMI). Occasional or random use showed no significant benefit, according to the study published in Frontiers in Nutrition.
While overall diet quality had the most significant effect on body composition, olive oil consumption more than six days per week played a vital role. The analysis suggested that approximately 62 percent of the Mediterranean diet’s association with smaller waistlines could be attributed to the regular use of olive oil, with the remaining 38 percent explained by other staples, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts.
Participants who consumed olive oil daily tended to have smaller waists, even when their overall diet scores were similar to those of others.
“Even though in some studies olive oil consumption increased body weight, several clinical studies have associated its consumption with a lower rate of weight gain, a reduced risk of obesity, and improved metabolic parameters due to its bioactive substances,” said Antonios E. Koutelidakis, associate professor of human nutrition at the University of the Aegean in Greece, who was not involved in the study.
Previous research co-authored by Koutelidakis has also shown that olive oil consumption can aid in weight management. “Almost all the studies show a positive effect of olive oil on metabolic indices,” he noted. “Several studies found that weight, waist circumference, and blood pressure decrease after olive oil consumption.”
The latest research used a cross-sectional design, collecting data at a single point in time through an online questionnaire. Participants reported their dietary habits, olive oil consumption, and lifestyle behaviors, as well as their height, weight, and waist circumference.
While such studies can reveal associations, they cannot determine cause and effect. The researchers acknowledged potential limitations, including self-reported measurements and the possibility of reverse causation — for example, that people with healthier waistlines may be more likely to choose olive oil.
Nonetheless, the study found a strong and consistent inverse relationship between olive oil intake and both BMI and waist circumference: the more frequently participants consumed olive oil, the smaller their waist measurements — the relationship held for both men and women.
“Olive oil is classified as fat. However, several studies have shown that within the context of a balanced diet such as the Mediterranean diet, it does not affect weight gain in the same way as other fats,” Koutelidakis said.
He explained that this difference stems from the rich composition of bioactive compounds in extra virgin olive oil — including tocopherols, oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and oleic acid — which support metabolic health.
“In regions where olive oil provides most of the daily energy from fat, scientists have observed low rates of obesity and improved metabolic indicators,” Koutelidakis added. “This is likely the result of both high olive oil consumption and the synergistic action of bioactive components in the Mediterranean diet.”
He also noted that numerous clinical and epidemiological studies have documented olive oil’s positive effects on blood lipids, glucose regulation, and inflammatory markers — all key metabolic risk factors.
Obesity and metabolic syndrome develop through complex mechanisms involving proteins and enzymes whose activity is influenced by gene expression. “Research has shown that many functional foods, such as olive oil, contain bioactive compounds that can inhibit various processes involved in metabolic disease,” Koutelidakis explained.
Over time, these compounds may influence how specific genes are expressed at the mRNA level — the step that determines how genetic information is translated into protein production. By modifying this process, olive oil compounds may help regulate proteins linked to metabolic dysfunction and disease development.
“The bioactive compounds of olive oil may contribute to a different pattern and rhythm of body weight gain,” Koutelidakis said. “Olive oil consumption, when aligned with dietary guidelines, may aid in weight management, even for people who are overweight.”
He cautioned, however, that results across studies remain mixed. “The data are not yet fully conclusive,” Koutelidakis said. “More clinical and prospective studies, as well as meta-analyses with larger populations, are needed to confirm olive oil’s role in body weight regulation.”