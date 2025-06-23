Enter keywords and hit Go →
Sustainable Practices Help North African Producers Triumph in Tough Season

Producers from Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt overcame drought and heat to earn 16 awards at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Naouel Bouabid celebrated winning three Silver Awards at the 2025 NYIOOC for its flagship Damya brand. (Photo: Ksenija Hotic)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jun. 23, 2025 14:42 UTC
350
Summary Summary

Producers in North Africa faced chal­lenges in olive oil pro­duc­tion due to labor short­ages, high tem­per­a­tures, and insuf­fi­cient rain­fall, but Tunisian, Moroccan, and Egyptian pro­duc­ers show­cased resilience and adap­ta­tion at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. Despite these chal­lenges, high-qual­ity olive oil from Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt received recog­ni­tion and awards, high­light­ing the impor­tance of sus­tain­able prac­tices and cli­mate adap­ta­tion in olive oil pro­duc­tion.

The chal­leng­ing con­di­tions of the past olive sea­son in vast areas of North Africa impacted the pro­duc­tion of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

Tunisian, Moroccan and Egyptian pro­duc­ers show­cased the results of their resilience and adap­ta­tion to labor short­ages, high tem­per­a­tures and insuf­fi­cient rain­fall at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Considering the low har­vest of the pre­vi­ous sea­son, Tunisian olive oil pro­duc­tion rebounded in the 2024/25 crop year.

See Also:The best extra vir­gin olive oil from Tunisia

Local insti­tu­tions antic­i­pate that by the end of the sea­son, the coun­try will export up to 300,000 tons of olive oil, most of which is shipped in bulk, with a sig­nif­i­cant share des­tined for the European Union. 

However, Tunisian pro­duc­ers show­cased that the coun­try is also home to award-win­ning qual­ity, earn­ing 12 awards from 18 entries at the 2025 NYIOOC.

Producers in neigh­bor­ing Morocco and Egypt also had to cope with com­plex con­di­tions, pri­mar­ily due to the impact of reduced rain­fall.

Two Moroccan pro­duc­ers com­bined to win a Gold and Silver Award at the 2025 NYIOOC, with Egyptian pro­ducer Wadi Food earn­ing two Silver Awards. 

Our olive sea­son in Tunisia is truly at the mercy of cli­mate change these days,” said Naouel Bouabid, owner at Massiva, which earned three Silver Awards for its flag­ship Damya line of olive oil. We’re see­ing more and more unpre­dictable weather.”

Bouabid cited the out-of-sea­son heat­waves and erratic rain­fall as exam­ples. All of this makes farm­ing a con­tin­u­ous effort of adap­ta­tion,” she noted. Adding to that, the prickly pears – vital for our bio­di­ver­sity and even olive oil qual­ity – are under severe attack.” 

The cochineal insect has caused dam­age, cost­ing us a huge part of our nat­ural her­itage,” Bouabid added. Thankfully, the gov­ern­ment and inter­na­tional part­ners are actively seek­ing solu­tions.”

In Tunisia, prickly pears sup­port olive farm­ing by sta­bi­liz­ing soil, con­serv­ing water and serv­ing as wind­breaks. 

Their resilience in arid cli­mates reduces ero­sion and wild­fire risk. By diver­si­fy­ing income and enhanc­ing bio­di­ver­sity, they help cre­ate a more sus­tain­able, cli­mate-adap­tive envi­ron­ment for high-qual­ity olive oil pro­duc­tion.

Despite these chal­lenges, Bouabid said that the unique ter­roir, har­vest­ing approach, and prac­tices as well as the milling tech­nolo­gies, con­tributed to Massiva’s tri­umph in New York.

We also main­tain metic­u­lous atten­tion to detail in the cul­ti­va­tion of our olive trees, employ­ing sus­tain­able prac­tices to ensure their health and longevity,” she added.

According to Bouabid, win­ning an award at a pres­ti­gious com­pe­ti­tion like NYIOOC is an incred­i­ble feel­ing.”

It’s a pow­er­ful val­i­da­tion of all the hard work, ded­i­ca­tion, and pas­sion we pour into every step of the olive oil mak­ing process, from nur­tur­ing the trees to the care­ful extrac­tion and stor­age. It’s a moment of immense pride for our entire team,” she said.

Winning in New York is also rel­e­vant for the com­pany as it focuses on exports to the United States.

Effectively mar­ket­ing our unique, high-qual­ity Tunisian olive oil in the U.S. is a major chal­lenge,” Bouabid said. We com­pete with larger, estab­lished global brands with greater mar­ket­ing power, requir­ing sig­nif­i­cant effort and invest­ment in brand­ing, ori­gin and nation­wide out­reach.”

Olyfo earned a Silver Award for its medium-intensity blend of Koroneiki, Arbequina, Arbosana and Chemlali olives. (Photo: Olyfo)

Other high-end pro­duc­ers in the coun­try agree with Bouabid, as many chal­lenges had to be faced.

We had a pack of chal­lenges, rang­ing from work­ers’ avail­abil­ity and man­age­ment to a very hot weather dur­ing sum­mer,” said Ahmed Hamza, co-founder and man­ag­ing direc­tor of Olyfo. In some days it exceeded 48 ºC.” 

Olyfo won a Silver Award at the World Competition for its 2500 Years of Tradition brand, a medium-inten­sity blend of Koroneiki, Arbequina, Arbosana and Chemlali olives.

According to Hamza, win­ning in New York fills him with pride and sat­is­fac­tion. It feels like our work is appre­ci­ated; it is an impor­tant recog­ni­tion of the qual­ity of the extra vir­gin olive oil we are sell­ing to the world,” he noted.

In Morocco, the per­sis­tent drought and water scarcity have impacted the country’s pro­duc­tion. Both high-end pro­duc­ers and other farms expe­ri­enced chal­lenges.

See Also:The best extra vir­gin olive oil from Morocco

We expe­ri­enced a reduced har­vest due to adverse weather con­di­tions. The lack of rain in

Morocco was a dis­as­ter,” said Mohammed Dakir Berrada, founder and owner of Noor Fès in Morocco, and Ghizlane Tazi, gen­eral man­ager of the com­pany.

Noor Fès earned a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC with its mono­va­ri­etal Moroccan Picholine.

Two producers in Morocco, including Noor Fès, combined to win two awards at the World Competition. (Photo: Noor Fès)

Climate change is now a global issue, and it is increas­ingly affect­ing olive pro­duc­tion,” they said. Climate change is reshap­ing our envi­ron­ment, but it also pushes us to do bet­ter.”

Our olive oil, pro­duced with regen­er­a­tive and bio­di­verse sys­tems, not only tastes bet­ter and offers more nutri­tional ben­e­fits, but it’s also part of a sus­tain­able future,” Berrada and Tazi added.

The two noted that the award won by the com­pany is the result of sev­eral sus­tain­able prac­tices, tech­nolo­gies and inno­v­a­tive pro­ce­dures.

This is our fifth con­sec­u­tive award, which rein­forces the con­sis­tency and excel­lence of our qual­ity year after year,” Barrada and Tazi said.

Furthermore, we are very com­mit­ted to the U.S. mar­ket, which is a top pri­or­ity for us,” they added. Winning an award at the NYIOOC is help­ful as it reas­sures U.S. con­sumers,”

