First 'Olive Oil Community' Established in Menfi, Sicily

Italy’s first olive oil community has been established in Menfi, Sicily, aiming to promote extra virgin olive oil as a driver of sustainable development and regional identity. The initiative has already certified 12 companies that meet sustainability requirements, with plans for more communities to be established in other towns in Italy.
Italy’s first “olive oil community” has been established in the Sicilian town of Menfi, in the province of Agrigento.
Promoted by the Città dell’Olio association under the auspices of the municipal institutions, the Olive Oil Communities initiative aims to promote extra virgin olive oil as a driver of sustainable development and key element of the regional identity, through a network of local institutions, economic operators and cultural entities linked to extra virgin olive oil.
“We conceived of the olive oil communities to create solid relationships between those who manage, produce, communicate and promote the extra virgin olive oil in their territory,” Michele Sonnessa, president of Città dell’Olio, told Olive Oil Times.See Also:PDO and PGI Tourism Boosts Olive Oil Industry in Italy
“We are working to ensure that in the coming months each olive oil city can have its own community, where extra virgin olive oil is a quality-of-life indicator and a driver of economic and cultural development,” he added.
So far, 12 companies have signed the ‘charter of commitments for sustainability and wellbeing’ drawn up by the organizers and obtained the olive oil community certification, as they meet the requirements set out in the regulation and technical specification.
“We are glad to be part of the first olive oil community,” said Accursio Alagna, chief finance officer and executive board member at La Goccia d’Oro, the largest olive growers’ cooperative in the area.
“Our company is among those that, a year ago, gave impetus to create a technical committee involving all the local olive mills, to identify a common direction and a strategy for the growth and development of olive growing in the area. We are proud to have contributed to this achievement,” he added.
Città dell’Olio said the olive oil communities aim to boost sustainable production and oleotourism, support local businesses tied to olive oil culture, promote regional products and traditions, and highlight local Protected Designation of Origin and Protected Geographical Indication-certified extra virgin olive oils as expressions of local identity.
“This important milestone has been made possible thanks to the work we started months ago with a memorandum of understanding, Olio su Terra, aimed at promoting olive oil through culture, education, health and tourism through the involvement of schools, producers and local associations,” said Francesco Gagliano, Menfi councilor for agriculture.
“It was a participatory project that concretely paved the way for our membership in the Città dell’Olio national association and then for the birth of the first olive oil community in Italy,” he added.
Città dell’Olio announced that two other member towns are set to establish an olive oil community in the coming months: Bitonto in the province of Bari, in Puglia, and Usini, in the province of Sassari in Sardinia.