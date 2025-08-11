Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

First 'Olive Oil Community' Established in Menfi, Sicily

An initiative promoted by Città dell’Olio aims to build networks of local institutions, economic operators and cultural entities linked to extra virgin olive oil.
The entrance gate to Menfi, Italy (Photo: Markos90 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Ylenia Granitto
Aug. 11, 2025 14:49 UTC
Summary Summary

Italy’s first olive oil com­mu­nity has been estab­lished in Menfi, Sicily, aim­ing to pro­mote extra vir­gin olive oil as a dri­ver of sus­tain­able devel­op­ment and regional iden­tity. The ini­tia­tive has already cer­ti­fied 12 com­pa­nies that meet sus­tain­abil­ity require­ments, with plans for more com­mu­ni­ties to be estab­lished in other towns in Italy.

Italy’s first olive oil com­mu­nity” has been estab­lished in the Sicilian town of Menfi, in the province of Agrigento. 

Promoted by the Città dell’Olio asso­ci­a­tion under the aus­pices of the munic­i­pal insti­tu­tions, the Olive Oil Communities ini­tia­tive aims to pro­mote extra vir­gin olive oil as a dri­ver of sus­tain­able devel­op­ment and key ele­ment of the regional iden­tity, through a net­work of local insti­tu­tions, eco­nomic oper­a­tors and cul­tural enti­ties linked to extra vir­gin olive oil.

We con­ceived of the olive oil com­mu­ni­ties to cre­ate solid rela­tion­ships between those who man­age, pro­duce, com­mu­ni­cate and pro­mote the extra vir­gin olive oil in their ter­ri­tory,” Michele Sonnessa, pres­i­dent of Città dell’Olio, told Olive Oil Times. 

See Also:PDO and PGI Tourism Boosts Olive Oil Industry in Italy

We are work­ing to ensure that in the com­ing months each olive oil city can have its own com­mu­nity, where extra vir­gin olive oil is a qual­ity-of-life indi­ca­tor and a dri­ver of eco­nomic and cul­tural devel­op­ment,” he added.

So far, 12 com­pa­nies have signed the char­ter of com­mit­ments for sus­tain­abil­ity and well­be­ing’ drawn up by the orga­niz­ers and obtained the olive oil com­mu­nity cer­ti­fi­ca­tion, as they meet the require­ments set out in the reg­u­la­tion and tech­ni­cal spec­i­fi­ca­tion.

We are glad to be part of the first olive oil com­mu­nity,” said Accursio Alagna, chief finance offi­cer and exec­u­tive board mem­ber at La Goccia d’Oro, the largest olive grow­ers’ coop­er­a­tive in the area. 

Our com­pany is among those that, a year ago, gave impe­tus to cre­ate a tech­ni­cal com­mit­tee involv­ing all the local olive mills, to iden­tify a com­mon direc­tion and a strat­egy for the growth and devel­op­ment of olive grow­ing in the area. We are proud to have con­tributed to this achieve­ment,” he added.

Città dell’Olio said the olive oil com­mu­ni­ties aim to boost sus­tain­able pro­duc­tion and oleo­tourism, sup­port local busi­nesses tied to olive oil cul­ture, pro­mote regional prod­ucts and tra­di­tions, and high­light local Protected Designation of Origin and Protected Geographical Indication-cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oils as expres­sions of local iden­tity.

This impor­tant mile­stone has been made pos­si­ble thanks to the work we started months ago with a mem­o­ran­dum of under­stand­ing, Olio su Terra, aimed at pro­mot­ing olive oil through cul­ture, edu­ca­tion, health and tourism through the involve­ment of schools, pro­duc­ers and local asso­ci­a­tions,” said Francesco Gagliano, Menfi coun­cilor for agri­cul­ture. 

It was a par­tic­i­pa­tory project that con­cretely paved the way for our mem­ber­ship in the Città dell’Olio national asso­ci­a­tion and then for the birth of the first olive oil com­mu­nity in Italy,” he added.

Città dell’Olio announced that two other mem­ber towns are set to estab­lish an olive oil com­mu­nity in the com­ing months: Bitonto in the province of Bari, in Puglia, and Usini, in the province of Sassari in Sardinia.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles