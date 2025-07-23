Enter keywords and hit Go →
PDO and PGI Tourism Boosts Olive Oil Industry in Italy

Report highlights the growing trend of sustainable tourism in Italy, creating new opportunities for producers and promoting the country's unique regions.

Italy has more than 50 PDO and PGI-certified extra virgin olive oil producing regions, many of which are investing in tourism. (Photo: Qualivita Foundation)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jul. 23, 2025 18:33 UTC
A report high­lights a trend in Italy where trav­el­ers are seek­ing sus­tain­able expe­ri­ences focused on olive oil, local food tra­di­tions, and arti­san cul­ture, with 70% of tourism activ­i­ties related to PDO and PGI prod­ucts start­ing in the last five years. Producers are uti­liz­ing PDO and PGI cer­ti­fi­ca­tions to enhance com­mu­ni­ca­tion with con­sumers through oleo­tourism, offer­ing insights into the pro­duc­tion process and regional iden­tity, ulti­mately increas­ing the value and recog­ni­tion of olive oil.

Deviating from the most pop­u­lar tourist des­ti­na­tions, a grow­ing num­ber of trav­el­ers in Italy are embrac­ing more sus­tain­able expe­ri­ences cen­tered on olive oil, local food tra­di­tions, and arti­sanal cul­ture.

A new report, pub­lished by the Qualivita Foundation and sup­ported by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry, sheds light on a phe­nom­e­non that is reshap­ing how food excel­len­cies, such as olive oil, are pre­sented to tourists and con­sumers alike.

It’s essen­tial to tell the story of olive oil, where it comes from, how it’s made, and the region behind it.- Mauro Rosati, direc­tor, Qualivita Foundation

According to the PDO Tourism — 1st Report,” 70 per­cent of the tourism activ­i­ties asso­ci­ated with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) cer­ti­fied prod­ucts began in the last five years.

The report shows that PDO and PGI areas encom­pass more than 2,100 Italian towns, most of which are small borghi and vil­lages located in the inte­rior and rural regions.

Overall, PDO and PGI prod­ucts are worth €20 bil­lion, with more than 200,000 oper­a­tors and com­pa­nies involved.

PDO and PGI-cer­ti­fied foods are prod­ucts asso­ci­ated with spe­cific tra­di­tions and geo­gra­phies. The European Union-backed des­ig­na­tion pro­vides guar­an­tees of qual­ity and pro­duc­tion method, along with legal pro­tec­tion against imi­ta­tion prod­ucts.

In the case of extra vir­gin olive oil, Italy has 50 PDO and PGI cer­ti­fi­ca­tions, account­ing for nearly ten per­cent of the country’s total pro­duc­tion.

Tapping into tourism and link­ing it to the value con­veyed by PDO and PGI cer­ti­fi­ca­tions has become an addi­tional source of income for olive oil pro­duc­ers, farm­ers, millers and farm­houses.

Wine has always ben­e­fited from the sup­port of restau­rants, which helped it grow in value and vol­ume. Olive oil, unfor­tu­nately, never had that priv­i­lege. It’s been the neglected sib­ling in the hos­pi­tal­ity world,” Mauro Rosati, direc­tor of the Qualivita Foundation and sci­en­tific coor­di­na­tor of the report, told Olive Oil Times.

According to Rosati, oleo­tourism, par­tic­u­larly when asso­ci­ated with PDO and PGI regions, pro­vides a pow­er­ful means to enhance com­mu­ni­ca­tion between pro­duc­ers and con­sumers.

Oleotourism in PDO and PGI regions is seen as a way for local producers to grow their domestic customer base. (Photo: Qualivita Foundation)

And not just to com­mu­ni­cate [olive oil’s] unique­ness in taste, but also its land­scape, its her­itage and what it means to care for the land. This kind of sto­ry­telling doesn’t often come through in tra­di­tional mar­ket­ing,” he explained.

The Tuscany PGI suc­ceeds because, in the pop­u­lar imag­i­na­tion, it’s filled with rolling hills and olive groves,” Rosati said. Still, smaller olive-grow­ing areas could also become ambas­sadors for their regions through olive oil.”

If I take you to a grove in Garda, or any­where else, and show you how the olive oil is made, explain the land­scape and its iden­tity, you’ll pay €30 per kilo­gram for Riviera Ligure PDO with sat­is­fac­tion, because you’ll under­stand the true value of what you’re buy­ing,” he said.

I’ve even paid €40 per kilo­gram to pro­duc­ers in Lucinasco,” Rosati added, refer­ring to a small munic­i­pal­ity of 320 res­i­dents in north­west­ern Italy, nes­tled in the Ligurian hills dot­ted with thou­sands of olive trees.

That was a fair price, because I saw the dif­fi­culty of keep­ing those places alive. That’s the real impact of oleo­tourism: it helps cre­ate under­stand­ing and appre­ci­a­tion,” he said. It’s essen­tial to tell the story of olive oil, where it comes from, how it’s made, and the region behind it.”

According to Rosati, pro­duc­ers who want to sell their extra vir­gin olive oil at a price that reflects the effort behind it can find in PDO and PGI tourism a fast track to recog­ni­tion.”

Of course, there’s always effort involved. Entrepreneurs must invest in their busi­nesses, in their con­sor­tia, in the ini­tia­tives they pro­mote,” Rosati said, refer­ring to the cru­cial role of the PDO and PGI con­sor­tia.

These con­sor­tia are pub­licly rec­og­nized non-profit enti­ties formed by local stake­hold­ers to pro­tect and pro­mote the geo­graph­i­cal indi­ca­tion.

Visiting olive groves to learn about the harvest and production process improves consumer appreciation for extra virgin olive oil. (Photo: Qualivita Foundation)

Today, 320 con­sor­tia across Italy include tourism pro­mo­tion among their goals.

Over the years, not exactly by chance but in a some­what spon­ta­neous way, the con­sor­tia have increas­ingly taken on a lead­ing role,” Rosati said.

They real­ized that pro­mot­ing prod­ucts locally can be much more effec­tive than invest­ing large sums solely in inter­na­tional mar­kets, espe­cially now that there’s renewed inter­est in Italian regions and grow­ing demand from inter­na­tional tourism,” he added.

According to Rosati, many con­sor­tia have under­gone sig­nif­i­cant evo­lu­tion over the last ten years. And that is when Qualivita Foundation began mon­i­tor­ing their tourism activ­i­ties.

Today, we’re fac­ing a real­ity we tried to cap­ture in this report: it’s no longer a blank slate, but a rich ecosys­tem of ini­tia­tives and expe­ri­ences that can improve, grow and become a struc­tured sys­tem capa­ble of wel­com­ing tourists and sup­port­ing the consortia’s mis­sion to raise aware­ness of cer­ti­fied prod­ucts,” Rosati said.

The line between tourism and pro­mo­tion is always quite thin,” he added. But the moment you orga­nize an engag­ing event, you’re essen­tially cre­at­ing both a pro­mo­tional and a tourist ini­tia­tive.”

In sev­eral regions, PDO and PGI con­sor­tia have invested in pro­mot­ing the unique link between food and local iden­tity.

The Tuscany PGI region has been at the forefront of oleotourism that many other inland and rural Italian municipalities and regions are working to emulate. (Photo: Qualivita Foundation)

For exam­ple, Chianti Classico PDO has a wine museum, and the Modica PGI con­sor­tium now has a choco­late museum. Despite its small size, it per­fectly embod­ies what it means to build net­works. It’s about devel­op­ing infra­struc­ture that adds real value,” Rosati said.

One of the case stud­ies cited in the report involves the Umbrian Olive Oil Road, which is likely the most advanced oleo­tourism net­work in the coun­try, bring­ing together munic­i­pal­i­ties, olive oil mills, and pro­duc­ers.

Looking at some exam­ples of such a net­work in action, we can pick the EVOO and Art Experience,” Daniela Tabarrini, direc­tor of the Umbrian Olive Oil Road, told Olive Oil Times.

The event is geared toward jour­nal­ists to raise aware­ness of the work and the ter­ri­to­ries behind high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

The pro­gram included vis­its to the town of Bettona and Villa Boccaglione, fol­lowed by tast­ings and guided tours of olive oil mills, some led by renowned tasters.

Participants could also choose to tour the Trasimeno Hills, includ­ing a fish­ing tourism expe­ri­ence and a focus on loca­tions linked to the Renaissance painter Perugino.

Another tour explored the hills between Assisi and Spoleto, fea­tur­ing vis­its to UNESCO World Heritage sites.

According to Tabarrini, these ini­tia­tives blend agri­cul­ture, his­tory and cul­tural iden­tity. They also aim to con­nect the olive prod­uct chain with tourism oper­a­tors.

With the well-estab­lished Open Olive Oil Mills ini­tia­tive (Frantoi Aperti in Italian), sta­ble tourism itin­er­aries were cre­ated,” Tabarrini said.

Frantoi Aperti takes place dur­ing the har­vest sea­son, cel­e­brat­ing freshly pressed extra vir­gin olive oil.

The event spans sev­eral week­ends fea­tur­ing art, nature, food, and music, along with a vari­ety of cul­tural and agri­cul­tural activ­i­ties.

These include cycling and trekking routes through the iconic Umbrian hills, as well as con­certs in the region’s most scenic olive land­scapes.

Cycling and hiking through olive groves creates synergy between the growing trend of outdoor tourism and health benefits of olive oil. (Photo: Qualivita Foundation)

The Umbrian Olive Oil Road and its net­work actively sup­port and pro­mote the ini­tia­tive.

Due to the suc­cess of these ini­tia­tives, many olive oil mills are now open to vis­i­tors through­out the year, not just dur­ing the har­vest,” Tabarrini said.

Over time, olive oil pro­duc­ers have real­ized that their land­scapes are attrac­tive. They’ve made them cleaner and more wel­com­ing. They rep­re­sent an oppor­tu­nity to talk about olive oil cul­ture, to nar­rate olive oil and, of course, to sell it,” she added.

One of the most inter­est­ing aspects of these devel­op­ments is that the Umbrian Olive Oil Road is now a grow­ing part of the regional econ­omy, with an increase in off-sea­son vis­its, new jobs and a sales uptick.

We are not just talk­ing about the olive oil econ­omy, but the broader econ­omy tied to regional pro­duc­tion, cul­ture and agri­cul­ture. This is a very inter­est­ing devel­op­ment that could serve as a model for other Italian regions as well,” she con­cluded.

