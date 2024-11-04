enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Italy Mints Special Labels for Its PDO and PGI Olive Oils

The Italian Polygraphic Institute and State Mint craft the labels to guarantee the traceability of extra virgin olive oils with geographical indications.
Production of labels for the PDO Olio Sabina (Photo courtesy of the Polygraphic Institute and State Mint)
By Ylenia Granitto
Nov. 4, 2024 13:43 UTC

As part of a plan to imple­ment secu­rity and trace­abil­ity solu­tions for the agri-food sec­tor, the Italian Polygraphic Institute and State Mint (IPZS, for its Italian ini­tials) has launched a label devel­oped explic­itly for the extra vir­gin olive oil with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) cer­ti­fi­ca­tions.

The label, fea­tur­ing exclu­sive graph­ics and advanced secu­rity ele­ments, is designed to be affixed to the bot­tle’s cap or can­is­ter. It is uniquely num­bered and includes a QR code to access a plat­form with infor­ma­tion on the prod­uct and the pro­ducer.

The con­sor­tium for pro­tect­ing the PGI Olio di Roma was the first to adopt the label right after its estab­lish­ment, fol­lowed this year by the PDO Olio Sabina, PGI Olio di Calabria and PDO Olio Terre di Siena con­sor­tia.

See Also:Italian Police Official Explains How Olive Oil Fraud Works

Olive Oil Times vis­ited the Officina Carte Valori, the secu­rity print­ing facil­ity in Rome where the labels are man­u­fac­tured. It is located on Via Salaria, the largest of the four IPZS facil­i­ties, with 569 staff mem­bers and 15 pro­duc­tion depart­ments.

Here, the Polygraphic Institute man­u­fac­tures all the trace­abil­ity prod­ucts, while the prod­ucts for the citizen’s phys­i­cal and dig­i­tal iden­tity are made in a nearby build­ing,” said Matteo Cerasoli, the man­ager of the secu­rity print­ing works, while intro­duc­ing the visit and after pass­ing through the first secu­rity check.

The plant also man­u­fac­tures labels for goods cov­ered by the state monop­oly, includ­ing tobacco, phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal labels, rev­enue stamps and non-trace­abil­ity num­bered prod­ucts such as lot­tery tick­ets. Moreover, a sec­tion is ded­i­cated to the print­ing of stamps and the Official Journal.

In line with the strict secu­rity stan­dards that reg­u­late access to all the IPZS facil­i­ties, the entrance to the high-secu­rity print­ing area is guarded by the Finance Police, and only autho­rized per­son­nel can enter the var­i­ous depart­ments by pass­ing through inter­lock­ing doors.

Like all the other trace­abil­ity prod­ucts, the label for the PDO and PGI extra vir­gin olive oil has secu­rity fea­tures sim­i­lar to those we find in iden­tity doc­u­ments such as pass­ports and iden­tity cards, as well as in ban­knotes,” Cerasoli said.

As one approaches where the labels are pro­duced, the sound of machin­ery work­ing at full capac­ity can be heard. During the Olive Oil Times visit, the IPZS tech­ni­cians set up the machine that prints the labels arranged in reels.

business-europe-italy-mints-special-labels-for-its-pdo-and-pgi-olive-oils-olive-oil-times

Production of labels for the PGI Olio di Calabria (Photo: Polygraphic Institute and State Mint)

All the equip­ment is designed exclu­sively for the Polygraphic Institute,” Cerasoli said. This machine has a core con­sist­ing in a mul­ti­plic­ity of con­trol sys­tems, which cer­tify 100 per­cent of the pro­duc­tion.”

We cer­tify the prod­ucts by check­ing every vis­i­ble and invis­i­ble secu­rity fea­ture,” he added. We can say that the phys­i­cal secu­rity prod­ucts have two worlds, a vis­i­ble one and an invis­i­ble one that enhances the pro­tec­tion.”

After they are printed, the labels des­tined for the agri-food sec­tor, includ­ing those for the PDO and PGI extra vir­gin olive oil, go to the vari­able data depart­ment to be num­bered.

This depart­ment car­ries out a task of sig­nif­i­cant com­plex­ity,” Cerasoli said. In sim­ple terms, each label is num­bered with an alphanu­meric code com­bined with a ran­dom con­trol code gen­er­ated by a pro­pri­etary algo­rithm, which allows us to obtain unique labels.”

Special cam­eras then check for the pres­ence, read­abil­ity and qual­ity of both codes on each label so the con­trol bod­ies can ver­ify the pro­duc­t’s authen­tic­ity. Furthermore, they check the QR code to ensure it is fully com­pli­ant with the sector’s ISO (qual­ity require­ments) and can be read unam­bigu­ously by the users’ devices.

We essen­tially started from our expe­ri­ence with wine,” said Annalisa Griffo, head of the agri-food unit. We have pro­duced labels for DOCG and DOC wines for over a decade. We should con­sider that the label for DOCG wines is manda­tory, while that for DOC wines is vol­un­tary.”

Advertisement

Yet, over the years, we have seen an ever-grow­ing num­ber of pro­duc­ers and con­sor­tia choose to adopt the lat­ter,” she added. We pro­duce two bil­lion wine labels annu­ally, of which 1.5 bil­lion are DOC. This rep­re­sented a strong point for extend­ing this solu­tion to the PDO and PGI agri-food prod­ucts.”

At the fol­low­ing machine, which processes the printed paper, the IPZS tech­ni­cians fin­ish pro­cess­ing a reel.

business-europe-italy-mints-special-labels-for-its-pdo-and-pgi-olive-oils-olive-oil-times

Labels for the PGI Olio di Roma (Photo: Polygraphic Institute and State Mint)

The reels are pro­duced under safety print­ing pro­ce­dures in the IPZS facil­ity in Foggia, then accounted for and trans­ferred to Rome.

Each depart­ment in this area is equipped with a vault to store the reels arriv­ing from the pre­vi­ous pro­cess­ing area,” Cerasoli said, point­ing out that a report is done at the end of each stage of the pro­duc­tion process.

Advertisement

At each stage, both the good and the waste prod­ucts are accounted for, counted by piece and weighed,” he added. In essence, we keep records of the his­tory of each reel and the labels that com­pose it along the entire pro­duc­tion process, whose man­age­ment is cru­cial.”

Once IPZS tech­ni­cians fin­ished pro­cess­ing a reel, Olive Oil Times exam­ined it and closely observed the labels’ phys­i­cal char­ac­ter­is­tics.

Each label is char­ac­ter­ized by a series of phys­i­cal ele­ments, namely the water­mark fea­tur­ing a spe­cific design, along with vis­i­ble and invis­i­ble fib­rils,” Cerasoli said. Also, there is a secu­rity print, and there­fore, it is impos­si­ble to pho­to­copy or fal­sify it.”

If we look with a mag­ni­fier, we can see micro-writ­ing that reports dif­fer­ent word­ings with a res­o­lu­tion that makes them detectable only with spe­cial sys­tems,” he added. This is the vis­i­ble part of the prod­uct, com­ple­mented by an invis­i­ble part behind it, as we said ear­lier. Some fib­rils become flu­o­res­cent, and the secu­rity print­ing com­prises dif­fer­ent inks. In addi­tion, there is a secu­rity fea­ture that we are not allowed to reveal.”

The other IPZS labels dif­fer from them in that they have cus­tomized graph­ics. The PDO and PGI extra vir­gin olive oil con­sor­tia can per­son­al­ize the labels with their logos and col­ors.

All this stems from the need to pro­tect the high-qual­ity prod­ucts, their authen­tic­ity, and the true Made in Italy,’” Griffo said. The Italian agri-food sec­tor is among the most appre­ci­ated and rec­og­nized in the world, and for this rea­son also one of the most imi­tated.”

business-europe-italy-mints-special-labels-for-its-pdo-and-pgi-olive-oils-olive-oil-times

Production of labels for the PDO Olio Terre di Siena (Photo: Polygraphic Institute and State Mint)

She men­tioned a recent report by the Italian Quality Control and Fraud Repression Institute, accord­ing to which the value of coun­ter­feit agri-food Italian prod­ucts in 2023 amounted to over €42 mil­lion, of which 33 per­cent were coun­ter­feit PDO and PGI prod­ucts.

We believe that it is very impor­tant to cre­ate a strong iden­ti­fi­ca­tion of the prod­uct also to coun­ter­act the Italian sound­ing’ fraud, which has very high fig­ures,” Griffo said. Every year Italian pro­duc­ers lose almost €100 bil­lion in export sales due to this trick, which involves evok­ing Italianness’ through the country’s col­ors, words and sym­bols.”

PDOs and PGIs are not only Made in Italy’ but also cer­ti­fied prod­ucts that go through a fur­ther cer­ti­fi­ca­tion and con­trol process,” she observed. Counterfeiting results in rep­u­ta­tional dam­age, a loss of income, and, not sec­ondary, a risk of harm to health. Therefore, this is impor­tant to pro­tect the prod­ucts, the pro­ducer and the con­sumers.”

Protecting pub­lic trust and health is one of the IPZS’s core val­ues. The label aims to fur­ther guar­an­tee con­sumers’ qual­ity while safe­guard­ing authen­tic and healthy prod­ucts.

Moreover, the QR code printed on each label gives access to the IPZS plat­form ded­i­cated to the dig­i­tal pass­port of the prod­ucts, Pass it. Here, the con­sumers can ver­ify the authen­tic­ity and trace­abil­ity of the prod­ucts and find a show­case.

In addi­tion to dis­play­ing all the steps of the pro­duc­tion process, the plat­form gives infor­ma­tion pro­vided by the farm­ers, like events, oleo­tourism and wine tourism tours, recipes and pair­ings, and more,” Griffo added. It is intended to be a true com­mu­ni­ca­tion chan­nel between pro­duc­ers and con­sumers.”

The visit ended with a final secu­rity check, while the pro­duc­tion activ­ity at the secu­rity print­ing works con­tin­ued at full speed.

Label pro­duc­tion for the PDO and PGI extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duced in the regions of Lazio, Tuscany and Calabria is now under­way, par­al­lel to the olive har­vest.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles