Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

New Xylella Fastidiosa Infections Identified in Puglia

The latest infection of four olive trees marks the northernmost detection of Xylella fastidiosa in Italy’s southern Puglia region.
Salento, Italy
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jul. 8, 2025 19:17 UTC
Summary Summary

The Xylella fas­tidiosa bac­terium has been detected in olive trees far­ther north in Puglia than ever before, spark­ing con­cerns about the poten­tial eco­nomic con­se­quences of a renewed out­break. Local author­i­ties are imple­ment­ing strict pre­ven­tive mea­sures, includ­ing the removal of infected trees and the estab­lish­ment of buffer zones, to com­bat the spread of the bac­terium and pro­tect olive cul­ti­va­tion in the region.

The north­ward march of the Xylella fas­tidiosa bac­terium in the south­ern Italian region of Puglia con­tin­ues. The lat­est infec­tions have been found far­ther north than ever before.

Four olive trees have been infected by the aggres­sive pathogen in the Barletta-Andria-Trani province, a region respon­si­ble for nearly half of Apulia’s olive oil pro­duc­tion.

The lat­est infec­tions were con­firmed by the lab­o­ra­to­ries of the Institute for the Sustainable Protection of Plants, which is part of the National Research Council (CNR).

See Also:Revitalizing Salento, Entrepreneurs Fight Xylella with New Ideas

These find­ings are a direct result of the exten­sive mon­i­tor­ing activ­i­ties car­ried out in the Apulian region by local insti­tu­tions, researchers, and vol­un­teers.

Since January, nearly 250 sam­ples have been col­lected and ana­lyzed in the Bisceglie area, mostly from olive trees, along with a few from other species, such as wild cherry, which are con­sid­ered sus­cep­ti­ble to Xylella fas­tidiosa.

The dis­cov­ery of infec­tions north of Bari trig­gered a nation­wide alarm, com­ing less than three months after the most recent Xylella out­break found in Minervino Murge, about 60 kilo­me­ters from Bisceglie.

In both cases, the sub­species pauca” of Xylella fas­tidiosa was iden­ti­fied; the strain has already dev­as­tated south­ern Puglia for over a decade.

Oronzo Antonio Milillo, pres­i­dent of the Apulian Federation of Agronomists, told AndriaViva mag­a­zine that the alert level is cur­rently very high due to the spe­cific char­ac­ter­is­tics of the infec­tion, which are still being inves­ti­gated.

The bac­terium typ­i­cally spreads only a few hun­dred meters per day, so it’s rea­son­able to assume that a vec­tor may have unknow­ingly trans­ported it along the road. This is a pos­si­bil­ity we must seri­ously con­sider,” Milillo said, refer­ring to insects that often attach to cars and can eas­ily be trans­ported over long dis­tances by unsus­pect­ing vehi­cles.

In a note pub­lished on the Apulian Regional Council web­site, regional author­i­ties explained that all ser­vice areas along the motor­ways are cur­rently being inspected.

It is believed that the insect vec­tors respon­si­ble for the new infec­tions may have trav­eled aboard trucks stop­ping at these ser­vice areas.

On the other hand, if the spread is due to a nat­ural move­ment of the vec­tor, we should already have found, or will likely find through fur­ther test­ing, inter­me­di­ate areas of infec­tion. That’s why the alert level is extremely high,” Milillo added.

Twelve years after Xylella fas­tidiosa began infect­ing mil­lions of olive trees in the south­ern Salento area, the new find­ings have reignited con­cerns about the poten­tial eco­nomic con­se­quences of a renewed out­break.

We are talk­ing about an area… where olive grow­ing is the lead­ing open-air indus­try, with sig­nif­i­cant num­bers of jobs and house­hold incomes tied to the sec­tor,” said Gennaro Sicolo, pres­i­dent of the Apulian branch of the Italian Farmers’ Confederation (CIA).

See Also:Australian Growers on Alert After Xylella Fastidiosa Found in China

If strong action is not taken imme­di­ately, the sit­u­a­tion could spi­ral out of con­trol in the met­ro­pol­i­tan area of Bari and the province of Foggia as well,” he warned.

As pre­scribed by European Union reg­u­la­tions, a 400-meter-wide area around the infected trees is cur­rently under­go­ing thor­ough sam­pling of olive trees and other Xylella fas­tidiosa-sus­cep­ti­ble plants.

Advertisement

The infected trees will be removed through pro­ce­dures designed to pre­vent the fur­ther spread of the bac­terium. A new red zone has been declared within a 50-meter radius of the trees.

Within a 2.5‑kilometer radius around the infected areas, a buffer zone has been estab­lished, mark­ing the area as poten­tially affected by Xylella fas­tidiosa.

This des­ig­na­tion enables spe­cial ter­ri­to­r­ial sur­veil­lance and plant mon­i­tor­ing. 

Within the buffer zone, strict manda­tory pre­ven­tive actions are being imple­mented, pri­mar­ily aimed at pre­vent­ing the spread of insects that carry the bac­terium from one plant to another.

Both the CIA and the olive oil pro­duc­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion Unapol have called for a new national plan to com­bat Xylella fas­tidiosa and to allo­cate more funds for the recov­ery of olive cul­ti­va­tion in the affected areas, pri­mar­ily through the use of Xylella fas­tidiosa-resis­tant olive cul­ti­vars.

The four infected olive trees are all in a road­side ser­vice area near Bisceglie. Both the trees and the land they occupy were neglected for a long time,” Giuseppe di Niso, spokesper­son for the Bari chap­ter of the farm­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion Confagricoltura, told BisceglieViva.

In that area, the manda­tory main­te­nance work was not car­ried out as required by cur­rent regional reg­u­la­tions on Xylella fas­tidiosa pre­ven­tion,” di Niso said.

He urged peo­ple not to panic but to com­ply more strictly with the reg­u­la­tions gov­ern­ing pre­ven­tive mea­sures.

Those mea­sures have already been shown to sig­nif­i­cantly slow the spread of the bac­terium, for which no cure cur­rently exists.

I can’t say that all my fel­low farm­ers fol­low the guide­lines against the bac­terium,” Pietro Maggi, a farmer in Barletta-Andria-Trani, told Olive Oil Times. But I can say that aware­ness is grow­ing, we all know we need to stand together if we want to con­tain the dam­age at least.”

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles