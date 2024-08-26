enEnglish
Italian Police Official Explains How Olive Oil Fraud Works

As the ways in which olive oil fraud is perpetrated have evolved, law enforcement has worked hard to keep up.

Carabinieri officers inspect potentially fraudulent olive oil during a raid. (Photo: Carabinieri NAS)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Aug. 26, 2024 16:55 UTC
Fraud and coun­ter­feit­ing oper­a­tions con­tinue to pose sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenges for the olive oil indus­try.

In Italy, one of the world’s largest olive oil pro­duc­ers, spe­cial­ized police units actively com­bat­ing the illicit food trade, explic­itly focus­ing on olive oil adul­ter­ation.

Genuine, high-qual­ity olive oil is a prime tar­get for crim­i­nal orga­ni­za­tions. Counterfeit olive oil, falsely labeled as a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) or PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), under­mines legit­i­mate pro­duc­ers and poses seri­ous risks to con­sumer health.

A very low price for prod­ucts like extra vir­gin olive oil is often a sign of low-qual­ity oil, likely imported or blended with seed oil.- Michele Avagnale, com­man­der, Carabinieri Health Protection Group

For crim­i­nals, coun­ter­feit high-qual­ity food can yield sub­stan­tial prof­its. This trend is preva­lent across many sta­ples of Italian cui­sine, with olive oil being a par­tic­u­larly lucra­tive tar­get.

The Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Products (ICQRF), an agency under the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies, reported that in 2023 alone, 380 tons of ille­gal olive oil prod­ucts, with a value exceed­ing €2 mil­lion, were seized.

Extra vir­gin olive oil, along with PDOs and PGIs, are pre­mium prod­ucts that con­tinue to grow in vol­ume and mar­ket share,” Lieutenant Colonel Michele Avagnale, com­man­der of the Carabinieri Health Protection Group (NAS) in Naples, a spe­cial­ized unit within the Italian police forces, told Olive Oil Times.

Italy’s olive oil indus­try involves numer­ous key play­ers, from pro­duc­ers and olive mills to both pri­mary and sec­ondary pro­cess­ing indus­tries, as well as com­pa­nies that pur­chase Italian and for­eign olive oil to cre­ate blends or bot­tle and sell it to the final dis­tri­b­u­tion com­pa­nies,” Avagnale explained.

Similar types and grades of olive oil can be legally blended,” he added. European Union leg­is­la­tion stip­u­lates that a legit­i­mate extra vir­gin olive oil blend con­sists solely of extra vir­gin olive oils that belong to the same com­mer­cial cat­e­gory and fully com­ply with extra vir­gin olive oil reg­u­la­tions.”

This is where ille­gal blend­ing comes into play, under­min­ing the mar­ket and pos­ing poten­tial threats to con­sumer health.

When we talk about food fraud, I would speak about tan­gi­ble dam­ages rather than risk fac­tors,” Avagnale said. Food fraud is a seri­ous threat to pub­lic health. Criminals seek to deceive con­sumers by sell­ing prod­ucts that do not match what is stated on the label.”

Lieutenant Colonel Michele Avagnale commands a national police unit dedicated to fighting and preventing food fraud. (Photo: Carabinieri NAS)

Avagnale warned that food fraud inflicts dam­age in mul­ti­ple ways, result­ing in eco­nomic losses for con­sumers, busi­nesses and the state.

Public health may also be dam­aged since food con­tain­ing harm­ful sub­stances or those which alter the nutri­tional bal­ance may be mar­keted,” he said. Illegal blend­ing involves mix­ing vir­gin or extra vir­gin olive oils with lower-qual­ity oils, known as lam­pante.’ These oils are then treated to remove any organolep­tic or chem­i­cal defects.”

Advanced blend­ing tech­nolo­gies are also exploited to per­pe­trate olive oil fraud.

Illegal blend­ing can also involve link­ing con­tain­ers of sub­stan­dard prod­ucts to those con­tain­ing qual­ity oil, blend­ing them through spe­cial­ized soft­ware,” Avagnale said. Using this soft­ware, crim­i­nals can pro­duce a prod­uct whose organolep­tic and chem­i­cal para­me­ters meet the E.U. reg­u­la­tions for extra vir­gin olive oils.”

The acces­si­bil­ity of the tech­nol­ogy has enabled crim­i­nal orga­ni­za­tions to refine their oper­a­tions, exploit­ing the pop­u­lar­ity of olive oil for profit. Consequently, NAS has also had to enhance its tech­nol­ogy and meth­ods.

Agri-food crime has evolved over the years,” Avagnale said. It no longer involves crude, eas­ily detectable coun­ter­feits through ran­dom sam­pling, such as the par­tial or com­plete blend­ing of extra vir­gin olive oil with soy­bean, sun­flower or palm oils mixed with chloro­phyll or beta-carotene.”

Today, these crimes involve far more sophis­ti­cated frauds, mak­ing them dif­fi­cult to detect with stan­dard sci­en­tific analy­ses,” he added. We often need to rely on genetic or other exper­i­men­tal analy­ses. In some cases, every indi­vid­ual batch of olive oil should be checked before blend­ing.”

Moreover, pack­ag­ing and label­ing meth­ods have also advanced,” Avagnale explained. The use of high-qual­ity mate­ri­als and imag­i­na­tive names makes it even more chal­leng­ing to iden­tify non-com­pli­ant prod­ucts.”

NAS inves­ti­ga­tions may involve envi­ron­men­tal and phone sur­veil­lance, inspec­tions, con­trols, com­par­isons and exten­sive paper and elec­tronic doc­u­men­ta­tion analy­sis.

Additionally, com­pa­nies often oper­ate through net­works of shell com­pa­nies and use sys­tems of false invoic­ing, com­pli­cat­ing the recon­struc­tion of com­mer­cial trans­ac­tions,” Avagnale said. These com­pa­nies are typ­i­cally linked to front­men.”

In the end, inves­tiga­tive activ­i­ties often require the par­tic­i­pa­tion of inter­na­tional orga­ni­za­tions and spe­cific legal sup­port,” he added. During many inves­ti­ga­tions, it turned out that some prod­ucts are pur­chased in one coun­try, processed in another and sold else­where, mak­ing con­trols more dif­fi­cult.”

Over 1,000 NAS agents are deployed across Italy, form­ing part of a broader food and phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal safety net­work oper­at­ing through­out the E.U.

Italian law enforce­men­t’s coor­di­na­tion with national and inter­na­tional agen­cies allowed for some of the most sig­nif­i­cant anti-coun­ter­feit­ing and anti-fraud oper­a­tions con­ducted in more than one olive oil-pro­duc­ing coun­try.

The most recent large-scale oper­a­tion involved dis­cov­er­ing more than 71 mil­lion tons of illicit oily sub­stances in the south­ern Italian region of Puglia.

With olive oil, NAS inves­ti­ga­tions often begin with on-the-spot checks, fre­quently ini­ti­ated by reports from con­sumers or asso­ci­a­tions,” Avagnale said.

NAS ver­i­fies com­pli­ance with reg­u­la­tions through sam­pling and exten­sive lab­o­ra­tory analy­sis.

When a non-com­pli­ant prod­uct is iden­ti­fied, safe­guard pro­ce­dures are imme­di­ately imple­mented,” Avagnale said. These mea­sures include sus­pend­ing the busi­ness license, with­draw­ing the spe­cific prod­uct and con­duct­ing fur­ther ver­i­fi­ca­tion activ­i­ties related to the pro­duc­tion chain, trace­abil­ity and com­mer­cial dis­tri­b­u­tion.”

To help com­bat the inter­na­tional nature of food and olive oil fraud, E.U.-wide alert sys­tems, such as RASFF (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed), are inte­grated into NAS activ­i­ties.

Established in the late 1970s, this tool has evolved to include mate­ri­als and objects intended to come into con­tact with food, as well as pet food,” Avagnale said. The sys­tem is acces­si­ble online, allow­ing all par­tic­i­pants to share, acti­vate and notify rel­e­vant infor­ma­tion in real-time.”

Avagnale empha­sized that con­sumers can play a cru­cial role in reduc­ing and com­bat­ing food fraud, par­tic­u­larly in the olive oil sec­tor, list­ing some sim­ple rec­om­men­da­tions con­sumers may fol­low:

  • Purchase prod­ucts from trusted stores and mar­kets, not from impro­vised ven­dors;
  • Learn how to rec­og­nize raw mate­ri­als, their ori­gins and their his­tory;
  • Read prod­uct labels care­fully before pur­chas­ing to under­stand the exact com­po­si­tion of the food (ingre­di­ents, addi­tives, preser­v­a­tives), stor­age meth­ods, expi­ra­tion date, pro­duc­er’s name, pro­duc­tion batch, and the ori­gin of raw mate­ri­als;
  • Give pref­er­ence to sea­sonal foods with a short sup­ply chain” or zero kilo­me­ters,” and opt for healthy, prefer­ably home-cooked, meals;
  • Be wary of over-processed food with numer­ous ingre­di­ents and unclear or barely read­able labels;
  • Learn to rec­og­nize the dis­tinct char­ac­ter­is­tics of foods;
  • Exercise cau­tion with low prices.

A very low price for prod­ucts like extra vir­gin olive oil is often a sign of low-qual­ity oil, likely imported or blended with seed oil,” Avagnale said, pro­vid­ing a spe­cific exam­ple of a NAS inves­ti­ga­tion into olive oil fraud.

High olive oil prices at origin have made counterfeiting extra virgin olive oil especially lucrative. (Photo: Carabinieri NAS)

It resulted in the judi­cial recog­ni­tion of crim­i­nal respon­si­bil­ity for all involved, lead­ing to var­i­ous prison sen­tences and addi­tional penal­ties, includ­ing trad­ing pro­hi­bi­tions,” he said.

The inves­ti­ga­tion began with a doc­u­ment search that uncov­ered hand­writ­ten note­books and fold­ers con­tain­ing off-the-books records hid­den inside a trap­door.

The com­pany under inves­ti­ga­tion oper­ated with a pyra­mi­dal struc­ture: the chair­man of the board of direc­tors, who led the orga­ni­za­tion, man­aged intra-com­mu­nity oil trades, directed employ­ees in assem­bling each batch, and super­vised the chem­i­cal lab­o­ra­to­ry’s work,” Avagnale said.

Next in line was the admin­is­tra­tive direc­tor, who acted in place of the chair­man dur­ing his absence and man­aged rela­tion­ships with the banks,” he added. As for the employ­ees, one man­aged the place­ment of bulk prod­ucts in the mar­ket, while another served as the sales rep­re­sen­ta­tive.”

Meanwhile, Avagnale said another employee han­dled the prod­ucts’ con­sti­tu­tion, assem­bly and fil­tra­tion, which were then stored in the company’s ware­house.

He was often respon­si­ble for blend­ing the prod­uct, strictly fol­low­ing the chair­man’s direc­tives,” Avagnale added. Additionally, the com­pany employed an admin­is­tra­tive worker respon­si­ble for updat­ing the National Agricultural Information Service (SIAN).”

SIAN is a manda­tory elec­tronic reg­is­ter where com­pa­nies must record every entry, with­drawal, and blend­ing of vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil. It is part of an exten­sive con­trol sys­tem over­seen by exter­nal enti­ties like the ICQRF,” Avagnale said.

The chair­man, the direc­tor and the employee respon­si­ble for main­tain­ing the SIAN reg­is­ter were charged with com­plic­ity in fal­si­fy­ing records and noti­fi­ca­tions under Article 484 of the Italian Penal Code,” he added. They had entered false data into the sys­tem regard­ing the pur­chase, move­ment, and pro­cess­ing of the oil batches stored in the com­pany, intend­ing to mar­ket vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil.”

The com­par­i­son between account­ing and non-account­ing doc­u­men­ta­tion, the results from the SIAN elec­tronic reg­is­ter, and sur­veil­lance activ­i­ties revealed dis­crep­an­cies between what was offi­cially recorded and what was sold, indi­cat­ing efforts by the com­pany to con­ceal fraud from the con­trol author­i­ties,” Avagnale explained.

The alleged fraud was cat­e­go­rized into com­mer­cial fraud, related to the pro­duc­t’s organolep­tic char­ac­ter­is­tics, and fraud con­cern­ing geo­graph­i­cal ori­gin, which involved ille­gal blend­ing.

In the inves­ti­ga­tions con­cern­ing fraud related to the pro­duc­t’s organolep­tic char­ac­ter­is­tics, inves­ti­ga­tors uti­lized envi­ron­men­tal and wire sur­veil­lance in addi­tion to ana­lyz­ing account­ing and non-account­ing records,” Avagnale said.

What enabled inves­ti­ga­tors to obtain a detailed and accu­rate under­stand­ing of events were the note­books, man­u­scripts and fold­ers labeled inter­nal cuts’ and other sim­i­lar records,” he added. The ille­gal activ­ity involved the national and inter­na­tional whole­sale of large batches of olive oil.”

Avagnale said the doc­u­ments detailed how the com­pany imported lam­pante olive oil from Spain and Italy in bulk before blend­ing them, bot­tling and label­ing the prod­uct as extra vir­gin olive oil.

This was sup­ported by chem­i­cal-phys­i­cal and organolep­tic con­trols con­ducted by the inter­nal lab­o­ra­tory,” Avagnale explained. These mate­ri­als were irreg­u­lar, con­sist­ing of prod­ucts with very high lev­els of per­ox­ide and acid­ity.”.

Furthermore, large quan­ti­ties of olive oil dif­fered in ori­gin and qual­ity due to using raw mate­ri­als of vary­ing nature and ori­gin,” he added. Nevertheless, they were sold to buy­ers and labeled as extra vir­gin olive oil or 100 per­cent Italian extra vir­gin olive oil, lead­ing to charges under Articles 515 and 517-bis of the Italian Penal Code for com­mer­cial fraud, aggra­vated by the mis­use of the ori­gin pro­tec­tion mark.”

