Luberon’s Unique Geology Helps Set One Award-Winning Producer Apart

In the south­east of France, the pro­ducer behind Domaine de la Sénancole has lever­aged the region’s unique geol­ogy and local vari­eties to pro­duce award-win­ning organic extra vir­gin olive oil.

Cuvée Ardente, an organic medium-inten­sity blend, recently earned global acclaim by win­ning its sec­ond con­sec­u­tive award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

“The ter­roir gives our olive oils an excep­tional aro­matic rich­ness,” Christophe Andrieux, founder and owner of the farm, told Olive Oil Times. ​“Cuvée Ardente con­veys fla­vors of fresh grass, raw arti­choke, tomato and almond.”

The sea­sons are becom­ing increas­ingly unsta­ble. Between droughts, tor­ren­tial rains, frost, hail… each grow­ing sea­son is a chal­lenge. - Christophe Andrieux, owner, Domaine de la Sénancole

Nestled within the Luberon Regional Park, the domaine lies east of Avignon between the hills of north­ern Vaucluse and south­ern Luberon.

The area is part of the European Union’s Natura 2000 net­work, which pro­tects sites of unique eco­log­i­cal and bio­di­ver­sity value.

Andrieux high­lighted how the estate sits on land shaped dur­ing the Quaternary period around 2.6 mil­lion years ago, char­ac­ter­ized by stony lime­stone-rich soils with excel­lent drainage and low organic con­tent.

These shal­low min­eral-heavy grounds pro­mote deep root sys­tems and resilient trees.

The deeper geo­log­i­cal foun­da­tion dates back to the Jurassic period, about 150 mil­lion years ago.

“Those are mostly lime­stone, stony, shal­low and well-drained. Their pH, between neu­tral and alka­line, is ideal for olive trees,” Andrieux said. ​“Regular addi­tions of com­post and green manure com­pen­sate for their low organic mat­ter con­tent.”

Andrieux and his fam­ily first dis­cov­ered Luberon more than 30 years ago dur­ing their sum­mer hol­i­days.

“It became our haven of peace where we returned every year. In the sum­mer of 2018, we fell in love with an excep­tional bastide which we finally acquired in March 2019,” he said.

Domaine de la Sénancole boasts 3,000 native olive trees from which a range of organic blends are produced. (Photo: Domaine de la Sénancole)

In keep­ing with a long-stand­ing fam­ily tra­di­tion of olive oil and gas­tron­omy, the for­mer vine­yard was trans­formed into a grove with 1,800 olive trees and truf­fle oaks.

Another 1,200 olive trees were also planted across a dozen plots, each located at slightly dif­fer­ent alti­tudes.

“We chose endemic vari­eties of the Luberon fol­low­ing the AOP Provence: 90 per­cent Aglandau, five per­cent Picholine and five per­cent Bouteillan,” Andrieux said, refer­ring to the region’s Protected Designation of Origin.

“They offer excel­lent com­ple­men­tar­ity both agro­nom­i­cally and in terms of taste and are well suited to the ther­mal vari­a­tions of our region,” he said.

Since the begin­ning, the farm has adopted an organic and bio­dy­namic approach.

“To pur­sue excel­lence, we sur­round our­selves with the best experts and invest in cut­ting-edge equip­ment to be more pre­cise, more respon­sive and more resource-effi­cient,” Andrieux said.

As oper­a­tions expanded, the domaine com­pleted the steps to be rec­og­nized as both organic and envi­ron­men­tally respon­si­ble.

In 2022, the estate earned the high envi­ron­men­tal value cer­ti­fi­ca­tion awarded to farms imple­ment­ing prac­tices that pre­serve bio­di­ver­sity, limit pes­ti­cide and fer­til­izer use and ensure effi­cient water man­age­ment.

Domaine de la Sénancole earned a high environmental value certification. (Photo: Domaine de la Sénancole)

In 2023, most of the domaine​’s plots received organic cer­ti­fi­ca­tion with newer groves cur­rently under­go­ing the three-year con­ver­sion period.

According to Andrieux, all of these efforts form the foun­da­tion of qual­ity olive oil pro­duc­tion.

“Enriching the soil with com­post and green manure, car­ing for our trees with respect, rig­or­ously select­ing the best fruits, press­ing them imme­di­ately and stor­ing our olive oils in refrig­er­ated tanks under inert gas… Everything is done to pre­serve the qual­ity and integrity of our juices,” he said.

The farm has also launched a research ini­tia­tive to reduce or elim­i­nate irri­ga­tion by using bac­te­ria to stim­u­late root absorp­tion of nutri­ents and water.

Andrieux acknowl­edged that cli­mate change poses the great­est agro­nomic chal­lenge in the region.

“The sea­sons are becom­ing increas­ingly unsta­ble,” he said. ​“Between droughts, tor­ren­tial rains, frost, hail… each grow­ing sea­son is a chal­lenge.”

Still, the domaine ben­e­fits from its unique loca­tion. ​“So far, thanks to our var­ied alti­tudes and ther­mal inver­sion effect, we have lim­ited the dam­age,” Andrieux said.

“The annual cycle remains sta­ble with veg­e­ta­tive rest in win­ter, prun­ing in February after the risk of frost, spring amend­ments, flow­er­ing in mid-April, fruit set in May and June and har­vest between late October and early November, car­ried out in a very short win­dow,” he added.

“We pri­or­i­tize early har­vest­ing con­cen­trated over a few sunny days. We sep­a­rate young trees from older ones to cre­ate dis­tinct cuvées,” Andrieux explained.

The family’s ded­i­ca­tion to gas­tron­omy is con­firmed by the explicit sup­port for its olive oil from renowned chefs, includ­ing Christophe Hardiquest.

According to the domaine, these chefs help spread a cul­ture of qual­ity and expand their cus­tomer base. ​“Nothing beats a tast­ing with no frills. We help begin­ners iden­tify aro­mas. It’s a moment of shar­ing,” Andrieux said.

“We are for­tu­nate to be sup­ported by many Michelin-starred chefs, pas­sion­ate ambas­sadors of our olive oils,” he added.

The com­pany col­lab­o­rates with local con­sul­tants and orga­nizes annual vis­its to dif­fer­ent Mediterranean regions to meet other qual­ity pro­duc­ers and exchange knowl­edge.

“Our olive oils are mostly sold in Europe. This year we won 21 medals, includ­ing 15 gold awards. The NYIOOC com­pe­ti­tion has a major impact,” Andrieux noted.

Future devel­op­ments at the domaine include the addi­tion of 400 new Bouteillan trees in the Gordes area, with another 900 trees planned later this year.

“We have many plans for the future, includ­ing a new Cuvée Charmante made from our young trees as well as soaps and sham­poos, home­made blends of Provence herbs and truffle‑, cit­rus- and chili-infused oils,” Andrieux con­cluded.