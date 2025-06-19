Enter keywords and hit Go →
Acclaimed Moroccan Producer Aspires to a More Sustainable Future

Noor Fès leverages its size to improve quality through vertical integration and hopes to set an example with its sustainable practices for other Moroccan olive farmers.

Noor Fès celebrated winning a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. (Photo: Noor Fès).
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jun. 19, 2025 15:07 UTC
Noor Fès is a unique olive oil pro­ducer in Morocco, aim­ing to dou­ble its pro­duc­tion capac­ity by expand­ing its olive tree acreage. The com­pany focuses on qual­ity, sus­tain­abil­ity, and con­sumer edu­ca­tion, earn­ing recog­ni­tion for its native Moroccan Picholine olive oil at inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tions.

Despite its posi­tion as the world’s eighth-largest olive oil pro­ducer, Morocco is mainly com­prised of small-scale olive farms, few of which oper­ate ded­i­cated olive mills.

This makes the award-win­ning pro­ducer Noor Fès quite unusual, with 70,000 olive trees spread over 320 hectares at the south­ern end of the Rif Mountains.

Our goal is to reach 600 hectares, which will allow us to dou­ble our olive oil pro­duc­tion capac­ity in the com­ing years,” founder and owner Mohammed Dakir Berrada said. 

As always, the main chal­lenge remains water avail­abil­ity. Climate change is reshap­ing our envi­ron­ment, but it also pushes us to do bet­ter.- Mohammed Dakir Berrada and Ghizlane Tazi, Noor Fès

Morocco is one of the largest pro­duc­ers of olive oil on Earth, but the way most peo­ple pro­duce it is very out­dated,” he and gen­eral man­ager Ghizlane Tazi told Olive Oil Times. That’s why we have large mills across the coun­try that we call masra. All those small farm­ers har­vest their olives and then bring them to the mills, some­times very far away.”

Dakir Berrada and Tazi con­tend that many con­sumers in Morocco are accus­tomed to lower-qual­ity olive oil” because many small farm­ers leave their olives at a sin­gle local mill.

Once they get there, they often have to wait, because every­one har­vests at the same time, and there’s a queue,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

As a result, many olives are no longer fresh when finally milled, with a sub­stan­tial neg­a­tive impact on the qual­ity of the oil.

What Noor Fès is doing in Morocco is quite new. And we are reach­ing out to farm­ers and con­sumers to talk about qual­ity, mech­a­niza­tion, sus­tain­abil­ity and tech­nol­ogy,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

The farm orga­nizes events and pro­grams to edu­cate con­sumers about olive oil qual­ity and pro­vide instruc­tion around har­vest­ing and milling best prac­tices.

The company’s bona fides in the realm of qual­ity were con­firmed by its fifth con­sec­u­tive Gold Award, earned for its native Moroccan Picholine mono­va­ri­etal, at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

This excel­lence is the result of our metic­u­lously selected fruit vari­ety, an extra vir­gin olive oil that is rich in aroma and truly rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the qual­ity and char­ac­ter of our ter­roir,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

Boasting 70,000 olive trees on 320 hectares, Noor Fès is one of Morocco’s larger producers. (Photo: Noor Fès)

We’re proud to see Noor Fès rec­og­nized on the inter­na­tional stage. It affirms not just the strength of our brand, but also the value of Moroccan crafts­man­ship,” Tazi added.

Dakir Berrada’s Noor Fès project came to life in 2019, build­ing on a much longer expe­ri­ence in olive oil pro­duc­tion.

We chose Moroccan Picholine because it’s per­fectly adapted to our ter­roir. We didn’t want to intro­duce a for­eign vari­ety that might com­pro­mise the authen­tic­ity of our prod­uct,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

This olive thrives nat­u­rally in our envi­ron­ment, offer­ing resilience to local con­di­tions and pro­duc­ing an olive oil with a uniquely fruity and deli­cious fla­vor at the same time,” Dakir Berrada added. It wasn’t just a patri­otic choice, it’s also an agro­nomic and sen­sory one. It checks every box.” 

The name Noor Fès means Light of Fès,” where light is con­ceived as a metaphor for vital­ity and well-being.

That mes­sage is also reflected in the design of their dark green ceramic bot­tles, which aim to blend moder­nity and tra­di­tion.

Our pack­ag­ing is inspired by Moroccan art and her­itage,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi explained. From the gold-embell­ished cal­lig­ra­phy evok­ing the radi­ant sun­rises of Fès to the intri­cate pat­terns pay­ing homage to tra­di­tional Zellige mosaics, every detail is a trib­ute to our roots.”

The name Noor Fès means Light of Fès,” where light is conceived as a metaphor for vitality and well-being. (Photo: Noor Fès)

According to the two pro­duc­ers, sus­tain­abil­ity is at the very core of the company’s oper­a­tions.

Our farm­ing phi­los­o­phy is rooted in regen­er­a­tive and bio­di­verse agri­cul­ture; we pro­tect the soil by using crushed prun­ing debris as nat­ural fer­til­izer and bio­mass,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

We also use organic prac­tices to respect nat­ural ecosys­tems and avoid pol­lut­ing sub­stances. This ensures envi­ron­men­tally respon­si­ble pro­duc­tion and long-term sus­tain­abil­ity,” they added.

A cru­cial aspect of this approach is water man­age­ment. Water is one of our top con­cerns. We use advanced tech­nol­ogy to mon­i­tor soil mois­ture, tree tran­spi­ra­tion and evap­o­ra­tion,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

Devices, such as ten­siome­ters, den­drom­e­ters and a ded­i­cated weather sta­tion, help the com­pany mon­i­tor orchard con­di­tions.

We rely on local­ized, pre­ci­sion drip sys­tems that deliver exactly what each tree needs — no more, no less. We even irri­gate at night to reduce evap­o­ra­tion,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

The producers at Noor Fès said the coming olive season looks promising. (Photo: Noor Fès)

The company’s state-of-the-art milling facil­ity also uses a min­i­mal amount of water. The resid­ual water from olive wash­ing is set­tled and fil­tered before being safely returned to the envi­ron­ment or the ground­wa­ter,” they added.

Dry weather has affected Morocco in recent years, with sig­nif­i­cant con­se­quences for agri­cul­ture. Noor Fès is also fac­ing the chal­lenges brought by per­sis­tent drought.

We expe­ri­enced a reduced har­vest due to adverse weather con­di­tions last sea­son,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said.

The lack of rain in Morocco was a dis­as­ter. Climate change is now a global issue, and it is increas­ingly affect­ing olive pro­duc­tion,” they added.

According to the com­pany, the out­look for the com­ing olive sea­son is promis­ing. As always, the main chal­lenge remains water avail­abil­ity,” Dakir Berrada and Tazi said. Climate change is reshap­ing our envi­ron­ment, but it also pushes us to do bet­ter.” 

They added that their olive oil, pro­duced using regen­er­a­tive and bio­di­verse sys­tems,” is part of their vision for a sus­tain­able future for Moroccan olive oil pro­duc­tion. 

To that end, the com­pany offers olive oil tast­ings and allows vis­i­tors to explore the mod­ern olive oil pro­duc­tion process.

We are doing a lot of con­sumer edu­ca­tion: how to choose a good olive oil, how it should be pressed, how it should be stored, how it should be bot­tled, and more,” Berrada and Tazi con­cluded.

