Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Portuguese Group Expands Sustainability Program After Alentejo Success

Olivum seeks to add value to Portuguese extra virgin olive oils through an expanded certification program, ensuring environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Gonçalo Moreira said Olivum's new certification program will focus on environmental, social and economic sustainability of all types of olive groves. (Photo: Olivum)
By Daniel Dawson
Oct. 3, 2025 14:41 UTC
3
Gonçalo Moreira said Olivum's new certification program will focus on environmental, social and economic sustainability of all types of olive groves. (Photo: Olivum)
Summary Summary

Olivum, a lead­ing indus­try group in Portuguese olive oil pro­duc­tion, is expand­ing its sus­tain­abil­ity cer­ti­fi­ca­tion pro­gram after a suc­cess­ful trial in Alentejo, with the first cer­ti­fied bot­tles expected by the 2025/26 har­vest. The cer­ti­fi­ca­tion pro­gram aims to rec­og­nize and encour­age sus­tain­able prac­tices in olive oil pro­duc­tion, cov­er­ing cri­te­ria such as soil bio­di­ver­sity, water use, and pack­ag­ing, while also address­ing con­cerns about the envi­ron­men­tal impact of super-high-den­sity olive groves in Alentejo. Moreira, the coor­di­na­tor of the pro­gram, empha­sizes the impor­tance of improv­ing sus­tain­abil­ity prac­tices to enhance bio­di­ver­sity, soil health, and water man­age­ment in the olive sec­tor, ulti­mately ben­e­fit­ing the envi­ron­ment and local com­mu­ni­ties.

An indus­try group respon­si­ble for 70 per­cent of Portuguese olive oil pro­duc­tion is expand­ing its sus­tain­abil­ity cer­ti­fi­ca­tion pro­gram after a suc­cess­ful trial in Alentejo.

We spent two years devel­op­ing it with a pilot group of pro­duc­ers and mills who helped us build this bench­mark,” said Gonçalo Moreira, the coor­di­na­tor of Olivum’s olive oil sus­tain­abil­ity pro­gram. What we saw was a suc­cess.” 

In the last year, we worked to turn it into a cer­ti­fi­ca­tion,” he added. Now that we have fin­ished and trained all the cer­ti­fy­ing bod­ies, they are in the field car­ry­ing out the first audits.” 

When we talk about sus­tain­abil­ity, there are three areas. We have to think about the envi­ron­ment. We have to think about the social aspect. And then the eco­nomic aspect.- Gonçalo Moreira, sus­tain­abil­ity coor­di­na­tor, Olivum

Moreira expects the first bot­tles of Portuguese extra vir­gin olive oil to receive the sus­tain­able cer­ti­fi­ca­tion seals as the 2025/26 har­vest gets under­way. 

The idea for the sus­tain­abil­ity cer­ti­fi­ca­tion emerged after Olivum explored the food indus­try for sim­i­lar pro­grams, draw­ing inspi­ra­tion from sus­tain­able wine­mak­ing ini­tia­tives in AustraliaNew Zealand, and California.

But in olive oil, there was no bench­mark for sus­tain­able pro­duc­tion,” Moreira said. So Olivum took on the respon­si­bil­ity of try­ing to respond to mar­ket demands… and with this, to add value to the olive oil we pro­duce here in Portugal.”

See Also:Rising Prices, New Technology Attract Private Equity Interest in Olive Oil

The association’s sus­tain­abil­ity team col­lab­o­rated with local uni­ver­si­ties to iden­tify 138 cri­te­ria, encom­pass­ing every aspect of pro­duc­tion, from soil bio­di­ver­sity and water use to pack­ag­ing and trans­porta­tion.

Moreira said these cri­te­ria are divided into four dif­fer­ent lev­els, with the idea being that farm­ers and millers should take a method­i­cal approach to imple­ment­ing sus­tain­able prac­tices and build­ing on them over time.

We already have many good sus­tain­abil­ity prac­tices hap­pen­ing in the field,” he said. We want to rec­og­nize these prac­tices and com­mu­ni­cate them — that is also what cer­ti­fi­ca­tion is for.”

But we can­not stop there,” Moreira added. That is why our bench­mark has four lev­els. When a pro­ducer already has sus­tain­able prac­tices, we encour­age them every year to do more until they reach the best prac­tices.”

Certification audits are car­ried out annu­ally by inde­pen­dent, gov­ern­ment-rec­og­nized enti­ties. The results of the sur­veys are pub­lished on a dig­i­tal plat­form.

We col­lect infor­ma­tion about what is being done in the field and in each com­pany,” Moreira said. This gives us met­rics and num­bers. We can­not improve what we can­not mea­sure.” 

With these mea­sure­ments, we can see what is being done well and what is not evolv­ing as we intended,” he added. We need to work with pro­duc­ers, show new prac­tices, and most impor­tantly, com­mu­ni­cate to con­sumers what is hap­pen­ing in the field.”

Producers cover the costs, but Moreira believes they will not be pro­hib­i­tive.

Indeed, he stated that con­sumers have demon­strated a will­ing­ness to pay more for cer­ti­fied sus­tain­able olive oil, with one study show­ing that they would pay €0.80 more per kilo­gram com­pared to olive oil with­out the seal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When we talk about sus­tain­abil­ity, there are three areas. We have to think about the envi­ron­ment,” Moreira said. We have to think about the social aspect. And then the eco­nomic aspect — if we do not have the eco­nomic side, the olive grove can­not func­tion.”

This is very impor­tant so that there can be social sta­bil­ity, so that grow­ers and their work­ers are pro­tected and moti­vated,” he added.

The launch of the cer­ti­fi­ca­tion comes six months after a report from Euronews, which described the rapid rise of super-high-den­sity olive groves around the Alqueva dam in Alentejo as an eco­cide.”

Euro News reported that the dam has mainly ben­e­fited large investor-owned olive oil pro­duc­ers, includ­ing Elaia, De Prado and Aggraria, while fail­ing to cre­ate enough well-paid jobs to reverse the rural exo­dus and dam­ag­ing the envi­ron­ment.

Scientists and envi­ron­men­tal­ists have warned that inten­sive olive farm­ing in south­ern Portugal is trans­form­ing a once diverse land­scape into monot­o­nous rows of inten­sive plan­ta­tions, dam­ag­ing ecosys­tems and con­t­a­m­i­nat­ing water and soil with agro­chem­i­cals,” Euronews wrote.

Pedro Horta, a pol­icy offi­cer at the Portuguese envi­ron­men­tal orga­ni­za­tion Zero, told the pan-European broad­caster that the orga­ni­za­tion has doc­u­mented the destruc­tion of water net­works, dam­age to pro­tected areas, and agri­cul­tural prac­tices that have resulted in soil ero­sion and degra­da­tion.

Given the scale of the trans­for­ma­tion of the land­scape, we can call this an eco­cide,” said Horta, fur­ther con­tend­ing that super-high-den­sity groves have also led to sig­nif­i­cant bio­di­ver­sity loss.

Moreira dis­puted some of the report­ing as mis­in­for­ma­tion and believes that inde­pen­dent audits of tra­di­tional, medium-den­sity, high-den­sity and super-high-den­sity olive groves across the coun­try will demon­strate the efforts made to improve sus­tain­abil­ity.

The rapid transformation of Alentejo’s landscape over the past two decades has led to skepticism about the benefit of the high concentration of olive groves. (Photo: Olivum)

What we want is for the olive grove to con­tribute to leav­ing the envi­ron­ment and the areas where it is located bet­ter than before, to increase bio­di­ver­sity, improve the soil and man­age water prop­erly,” he said.

Moreira said that pro­duc­ers par­tic­i­pat­ing in the pro­gram, from all kinds of olive groves, were plant­ing veg­e­ta­tive cover to help cap­ture nat­ural rain­wa­ter, pre­vent ero­sion, sequester more car­bon diox­ide, and cre­ate habi­tats for native insect and bird species.

This veg­e­ta­tive cover pro­tects the soil, keeps more mois­ture, allows more car­bon in the soil, and brings more bio­di­ver­sity,” he said. With this, for exam­ple, we have more ben­e­fi­cial insects, which means fewer treat­ments and less use of pes­ti­cides.”

According to Moreira, Portugal’s olive sec­tor once accounted for 15 per­cent of the coun­try’s total phy­tosan­i­tary prod­uct use. That fig­ure has now dropped to seven per­cent.

Other prac­tices include adopt­ing pre­ci­sion and drip irri­ga­tion sys­tems pow­ered by renew­able energy, which enable farm­ers to auto­mate irri­ga­tion when the plants need water the most, and leav­ing veg­e­ta­tion along irri­ga­tion lines to serve as bio­di­ver­sity cor­ri­dors.

Moreira stated that stud­ies com­mis­sioned by Olivum have revealed a sig­nif­i­cant increase in bio­di­ver­sity in mod­ern olive groves, fol­low­ing the adop­tion of sus­tain­able prac­tices, includ­ing the pres­ence of wild boar, tor­toises, rab­bits, and the Iberian lynx.

Moreira under­stands that there may be skep­ti­cism toward the plant­ing of super-high-den­sity groves around the Alqueva dam, which has trans­formed the land­scape over the past two decades.

However, he expects that pro­duc­ers with the new sus­tain­able cer­ti­fi­ca­tion can help com­mu­ni­cate to con­sumers and the gen­eral pub­lic the ben­e­fits that can come with these groves. 

These groves did not exist 20 years ago,” he con­cluded. What we are cre­at­ing has changed the land­scape, and peo­ple did not under­stand because it hap­pened so quickly. But now there is less neg­a­tive com­mu­ni­ca­tion.”

Share this article

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles