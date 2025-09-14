Record-Breaking Wildfires Scorch Europe in 2025

The European Union is facing its worst wildfire season on record, with over a million hectares of land burned so far this year according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service. The wildfires, exacerbated by extreme weather conditions, have led to record-breaking levels of carbon dioxide emissions and other air pollutants across the EU, causing significant environmental and health concerns.
This year, the European Union is experiencing its worst wildfire season since official records of the bloc’s fire-hit land began in 2006.
According to data released by EFFIS, the branch of the E.U.’s Copernicus Climate Change Service responsible for evaluating fire danger and mapping burned areas, which was analyzed by Reuters, more than a million hectares of European land have burned so far this year.
A separate analysis of the EFFIS data by the European Commission indicates that the total burnt area in the European Union as of September 9th is 994,363 hectares.
The sheer size of these fires has been astonishing. Hotter, drier and more flammable conditions are becoming more severe with climate change and are giving rise to fires of unprecedented intensity.
The previous most extensive destruction from wildfires in the E.U. countries was recorded in 2017, when nearly 990,000 hectares of land were charred by flames.
More than two-thirds of the fire-affected land this year is located on the Iberian Peninsula, which is responsible for approximately 44 percent of global olive oil production in the 2024/25 crop year—a combined area of around 685,000 hectares of forests and agricultural land burned in Spain and Portugal.
In Spain alone, around 400,000 hectares have burned since the start of the year, which is more than five times the country's average for this time period between 2006 and 2024.
The heatwave that gripped Spain for more than two weeks in August created tinderbox conditions in the country, making wildfires more likely to erupt.
According to Aemet, the Spanish meteorological agency, the heatwave was the most intense on record, with temperatures reaching up to 43 ºC for several days in some parts of the country.
The intensity of the heatwave also caused a temperature anomaly – the difference between the observed temperature and the long-term average temperature – 4.6 ºC higher than the expected temperature threshold in heatwave conditions.
Along with other scientists, Barnes published a report that links the outbreak of wildfires in Portugal and Spain this summer to climate change.
In their report, the researchers asserted that today’s climate, which is 1.3 ºC warmer than pre-industrial levels, increases the likelihood of extreme weather occurring in the Iberian countries by a factor of 40.
A relatively new extreme weather phenomenon known as a flash drought made its presence felt on the Spanish wildfires.
These intense, rapidly developing periods of dry weather are driven by a physical process known as evapotranspiration.
In evapotranspiration, the combination of extreme heat and the lack of rainfall leads to intense evaporation in the atmosphere, drying out the vegetation and plants and creating highly flammable matter.
Flash droughts can occur in a matter of days, typically between five and 30, instead of the months or even years required for typical droughts to take effect. They can have detrimental effects on plants and cultivated land due to their rapid growth.
In August, Spain’s northwestern region, notably Galicia and Castilla y León, experienced a flash drought that exacerbated the dry weather conditions and fuelled the outbreak of megafires.
Among other E.U. countries, Romania has also suffered extensive damage from wildfires this summer, with 128,000 hectares burned so far, a fivefold increase of the country’s average in the last two decades.
Germany, Slovakia and Cyprus, responsible for about 4,000 to 6,000 metric tons of E.U. olive oil production each year, have already experienced their worst fire seasons in 20 years of existing data.
Apart from destroying trees and wildlife, wildfires also significantly increase atmospheric pollution.
In Spain, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from fires this year has exceeded 17 million tons, surpassing any CO2 emissions in the country in a single year since 2003.
Across the E.U., wildfires have released more than 39 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere so far this year. Scientists have warned that records for other air pollutants, such as PM10 and PM2.5 particulate matter, which are associated with cancer exposure, have also been broken in the E.U. due to the fires.