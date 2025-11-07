EU Submits 2040 Climate Goal Ahead of COP30, Targets 90% Emissions Cut

Summary The European Union has com­mit­ted to reduc­ing its green­house gas emis­sions by 90 per­cent by 2040 com­pared to 1990 lev­els, as out­lined in its new nation­ally deter­mined con­tri­bu­tion sub­mit­ted to the United Nations ahead of the COP30 cli­mate sum­mit in Brazil. The EU’s revised NDC includes interim goals such as a 2035 mile­stone of 66.25 to 72.5 per­cent emis­sions reduc­tion, aim­ing to achieve full car­bon neu­tral­ity by 2050, with a focus on decar­boniz­ing economies and expand­ing renew­able energy capac­ity world­wide.

The European Union has for­mally set a new goal to reduce its green­house gas emis­sions, pledg­ing to cut net emis­sions by 90 per­cent by 2040 com­pared with 1990 lev­els.

In a new sub­mis­sion to the United Nations , the 27-mem­ber bloc out­lined its new tar­get as part of its nation­ally deter­mined con­tri­bu­tion (NDC) ahead of the COP30 cli­mate sum­mit.

The United Nations con­fer­ence will take place from November 10 to 21 in Belém, Brazil. All par­tic­i­pat­ing coun­tries are expected to present updated NDCs, which under the Paris Agreement must be revised every five years.

The Council of the European Union said the revised NDC includes an indica­tive 2035 mile­stone of 66.25 to 72.5 per­cent emis­sions reduc­tion, set­ting the tra­jec­tory toward full car­bon neu­tral­ity by 2050. The bloc also reaf­firmed its exist­ing 2030 tar­get to cut emis­sions by 55 per­cent com­pared with 1990 lev­els.

The NDC high­lights progress already made: renew­able sources gen­er­ated 44 per­cent of EU elec­tric­ity in 2023, with 47 per­cent pro­jected for 2024. These gains, the Council said, sup­port COP30’s focus on decar­boniz­ing economies and expand­ing renew­able energy capac­ity and effi­ciency world­wide.

Among the interim goals are an 11.7 per­cent reduc­tion in energy con­sump­tion by 2030, zero emis­sions from new cars by 2035, and a pre­dom­i­nantly fos­sil-free energy sec­tor by mid-cen­tury.

The EU also plans to achieve a net car­bon sink of 310 mil­lion tons of car­bon diox­ide equiv­a­lent by 2030, mean­ing that European land and forests will absorb more car­bon than they emit. This would rep­re­sent an addi­tional 42 mil­lion tons cap­tured annu­ally com­pared with the 2016 – 2018 aver­age.

Carbon removals — through forests, soil man­age­ment, and wet­land restora­tion — are described as essen­tial com­ple­ments to emis­sion reduc­tions. Such mea­sures are sup­ported through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which allo­cates funds for sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture and soil car­bon stor­age.

The updated NDC intro­duces the EU’s new car­bon removal cer­ti­fi­ca­tion frame­work, adopted in 2024, which estab­lishes the first EU-wide stan­dards for cer­ti­fy­ing and ver­i­fy­ing car­bon removals. Projects must show mea­sur­able, ver­i­fi­able, and per­ma­nent car­bon ben­e­fits, with safe­guards against dou­ble count­ing and short-term stor­age claims.

Each cer­ti­fied project must also demon­strate bio­di­ver­sity co-ben­e­fits. Activities like rewet­ting peat­lands or restor­ing soils must strengthen ecosys­tems as well as cut emis­sions.

The NDC pri­or­i­tizes domes­tic car­bon removals but allows lim­ited use of ver­i­fied inter­na­tional cred­its, such as for­est restora­tion or renew­able energy projects abroad, as a com­ple­ment — not a sub­sti­tute — to inter­nal reduc­tions.

This pro­vi­sion drew crit­i­cism from Germanwatch, which described it as a loop­hole that could weaken the plan’s integrity. Still, the use of car­bon cred­its in agri­cul­ture is gain­ing trac­tion, as seen in the International Olive Council’s pilot pro­gram to help olive farm­ers earn cred­its for sus­tain­able land man­age­ment.

Some observers noted that the final agree­ment fol­lowed intense nego­ti­a­tions among mem­ber states, with Le Monde and oth­ers describ­ing it as a prod­uct of con­ces­sions more than con­sen­sus. Critics pointed to flex­i­bil­ity granted to Italy, allow­ing up to five per­cent of its reduc­tions to come from inter­na­tional cred­its, and a clause to review tar­gets every two years.

Despite those com­pro­mises, sev­eral orga­ni­za­tions and gov­ern­ments wel­comed the 2040 goal. In Spain, pub­lic health groups called it ​“a deci­sive step in pub­lic health,” while in Germany, the energy indus­try asso­ci­a­tion BDEW said the deal offers invest­ment cer­tainty. French offi­cials also praised the agree­ment, with envi­ron­ment min­is­ter Monique Barbut express­ing sat­is­fac­tion that the 90 per­cent tar­get was pre­served.

“At COP30 this week, we will reaf­firm our strong com­mit­ment to the Paris Agreement,” said European Commission pres­i­dent Ursula von der Leyen. ​“The global tran­si­tion to clean energy is ongo­ing and irre­versible. Our pri­or­ity is to ensure that this tran­si­tion is fair, inclu­sive, and equi­table.”

Official infor­ma­tion on COP30 is avail­able on the UNFCCC web­site, with related updates com­piled by the United Nations here.