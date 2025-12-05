In Puglia’s Ancient Groves, a Young Producer Charts a High-Tech Future for Ulivè

Azienda Agricola Emmanuel Sanarica produces world-class olive oils such as Ulivè through a combination of research, technology, and a generous territory in the hills above the Gulf of Taranto. The farm applies a modern, science-driven approach to its olive cultivation, focusing on quality, innovation, and sustainability while experimenting with new cultivars and orchard systems to adapt to challenges such as climate change and Xylella fastidiosa.
I don’t think in terms of kilos of oil produced. I think: what sensations can the soil bring out? It’s a different approach — more holistic, more philosophical.
Nestled in the hills above the Gulf of Taranto, the farm lies on the limestone ridges of the Murgia Tarantina, a landscape dedicated to olive cultivation since antiquity.
Among centuries-old groves that define the countryside, the Sanarica estate applies a modern, science-driven approach across its 25 hectares of active olive orchards.
“Actually, we have 85 hectares of farmland. Most of it has been abandoned for generations, and we are slowly recovering it and bringing it back into production,” owner Emmanuel Sanarica told Olive Oil Times.
The soils are sandy and calcareous, naturally draining and low in vigor — conditions that favor aromatic olives rather than high yields.
While many growers in the province struggled through a complex campaign, Sanarica’s groves performed well above the local average.
“Outside our farm, many are complaining about very uneven production,” he said.
“The season began with exceptional rains and humidity since summer, and olive fruit fly damage was widespread,” Sanarica recalled.
For the Ulivè producer, attentive daily observation of trees, soil and fruit proved decisive.
“With our consultants, we carried out important preventive activities and did more treatments this year than last year,” Sanarica explained. “That allowed us to reach harvest calmly, with excellent production and perfectly healthy olives.”
He emphasized that consistent quality remains the farm’s primary objective. “We are very, very happy with the results.”
“We are in the field every day, monitoring all phenological phases. We target irrigation to enhance aromatic development and taste olives sensorially in the grove,” he added.
“We also use a small dynamometer to measure detachment force. Technology and dedication helped us time both the fly-control strategy and the start of harvest.”
The farm processes its olives at a partner mill and also supplies fruit to other mills seeking premium material. Part of the harvest is destined for table olives.
“We use Leccino for that purpose, where size, firmness and integrity are essential,” Sanarica said.
“All three production channels are giving us great satisfaction this year because quality is extremely high.”
The farm also pays close attention to climate change and other pressures shaping olive farming in Puglia, including the spread of Xylella fastidiosa.
Sanarica is expanding and experimenting with Xylella-resistant varieties.
“To counter Xylella, resistant varieties are being planted. With the same spirit of innovation that defines us, we are also changing planting and crop-management techniques, focusing on a high-density system with free-standing canopies and no support wires,” he said.
“Still, much work remains to understand how the new resistant varieties adapt to these systems across different areas.”
Ulivè’s groves host rich biodiversity with about a dozen cultivars, including Ogliarola Salentina, Cellina di Nardò, Cima di Melfi and Nocciara.
The farm is expanding by five or six hectares, adding cultivars such as Lecciana and Leccio del Corno.
Lecciana is considered resilient to Xylella. Leccio del Corno, a Tuscan variety, is known for its high resilience and intensely flavored, high-polyphenol oils.
“Leccio del Corno has very low yields — placing it here is a bold bet. This spring we’ll continue with Favolosa in traditional settings because on slopes we cannot go super-intensive,” he said.
“We will test Lecciana in both super-intensive and traditional systems. From this point of view, we are pioneers.”
Sanarica’s groves also hold surprises. “We have a few Leucocarpa trees,” he said, recalling how one neglected plant revived after being moved.
“We discovered it was Leucocarpa only recently when we saw its white fruits,” he added, referring to the unique olives produced by the ancient variety.
An enologist, master brewer and olive oil expert, the 30-year-old producer has devoted recent years to his groves, bringing a multidisciplinary perspective.
“I don’t think in terms of kilos of oil produced. I think: what sensations can the soil bring out? It’s a different approach — more holistic, more philosophical,” he said.
Three hectares of centuries-old trees were grafted two years ago.
“We expect production to resume next year. It was a bold move — we sacrificed the output of more than 110 ancient trees to graft them with Leccino,” Sanarica explained.
“The sensations from the grafted trees are completely different from those of the mother plant right beside them.”
The olives from the oldest orchards go into the farm’s premium blends.
“Unlike others — and sometimes this is controversial — I have always focused on blends because of my oenological mindset,” he said.
“Consumers want the same notes every year: tomato leaf, artichoke, chicory. Through blending, we recreate those sensations consistently.”
Sanarica collaborates closely with producers and chefs. “We even work with pastry chefs for Panettone,” he said, referring to the growing trend of using EVOO to replace butter in the iconic Italian cake.
He sees the years ahead as a balance between innovation and identity. Experimentation with new cultivars and orchard systems will continue, he said, while preserving the distinct character of his land and oils.
“We must always adapt,” Sanarica said. “But quality is never negotiable. That is our future.”