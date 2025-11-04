Enter keywords and hit Go →
Olive Tree Plantings Across Italy Mark ‘Walking Among the Olive Trees’ Day for Peace

Under the banner “Let’s Cultivate Peace,” thousands of Italians walked among olive groves, planted trees, and shared in tastings and workshops dedicated to harmony and sustainability.
Olive Oil Cities plant olive trees in a global call for peace.
By Ylenia Granitto
Nov. 4, 2025 18:22 UTC
The 9th edi­tion of Camminata tra gli Olivi Day, orga­nized by Città dell’Olio, drew thou­sands of par­tic­i­pants in over 150 Italian cities, com­bin­ing the cel­e­bra­tion of olive-grow­ing regions with a mes­sage of peace and unity. Participants planted olive trees in their munic­i­pal­i­ties as a sym­bol of hope and unity, with the ini­tia­tive cul­mi­nat­ing in Hiroshima dur­ing the 80th anniver­sary of the atomic bomb­ing.

The 9th edi­tion of Camminata tra gli Olivi (“Walking Among the Olive Trees”) Day, orga­nized by the national asso­ci­a­tion Città dell’Olio (Olive Oil Cities), took place on Sunday, October 26, draw­ing thou­sands of par­tic­i­pants across more than 150 Italian cities.

This year’s event com­bined the cel­e­bra­tion of Italy’s olive-grow­ing regions with a uni­ver­sal mes­sage of peace, dia­logue, and rec­on­cil­i­a­tion. Under the ban­ner Let’s Cultivate Peace,” each par­tic­i­pat­ing munic­i­pal­ity marked the occa­sion by plant­ing an olive tree — a col­lec­tive sym­bol of unity and hope.

Citizens and vis­i­tors of all ages par­tic­i­pated in olive oil tast­ings and edu­ca­tional work­shops. They guided walks through local olive groves, which were orga­nized in col­lab­o­ra­tion with munic­i­pal­i­ties, schools, and cul­tural asso­ci­a­tions.

The ini­tia­tive, part of the Olive Oil Cities’ pro­gram for the Universal Jubilee 2025, forms a sym­bolic jour­ney that will cul­mi­nate in Hiroshima next month dur­ing the com­mem­o­ra­tion of the 80th anniver­sary of the atomic bomb­ing. The cam­paign began in June with the plant­ing of an olive tree on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. It will con­clude with a cer­e­mony in Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, where a Mediterranean olive tree will be planted in the pres­ence of local author­i­ties.

We are proud of the suc­cess of this edi­tion, which reg­is­tered 20,000 par­tic­i­pants,” said Michele Sonnessa, pres­i­dent of the Città dell’Olio asso­ci­a­tion, dur­ing the event held in Anacapri. The olive trees planted this year speak of hope and of the future, demon­strat­ing our com­mu­ni­ties’ desire to live in a more just and sup­port­ive world. The olive tree is our silent flag against war, unit­ing peo­ple with its mes­sage of peace and dia­logue among cul­tures.”

Located on the west­ern side of the island of Capri in the Gulf of Naples, Anacapri was among the many towns that joined the ini­tia­tive. Alongside Sonnessa, Pierluigi Della Femina, pres­i­dent of the asso­ci­a­tion L’Oro di Capri, planted an olive tree in the town’s cen­tral grove.

Every new tree we plant tells the story of a land that refuses to sur­ren­der to aban­don­ment but instead chooses care, knowl­edge, and beauty as seeds for the future,” Della Femina said. Our asso­ci­a­tion is proud to con­tribute to this rebirth and to share this mes­sage of peace.” The Anacapri event included a walk through three olive groves in the Blue Grotto area.

Since 2012, L’Oro di Capri has been ded­i­cated to reviv­ing the island’s ancient olive groves and replant­ing new trees, while engag­ing the com­mu­nity and pro­mot­ing envi­ron­men­tal edu­ca­tion and healthy lifestyles.

The olive tree has long been the emblem of Mediterranean civ­i­liza­tions — a sym­bol of resilience, rec­on­cil­i­a­tion, and peace among peo­ples. Its plant­ing has marked moments of remem­brance and unity, includ­ing the tree in Palermo ded­i­cated to judge Paolo Borsellino and the one planted by Pope Francis in the pres­ence of the pres­i­dents of Israel and Palestine.

More infor­ma­tion is avail­able on the offi­cial Camminata tra gli Olivi web­site.

