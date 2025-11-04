Olive Tree Plantings Across Italy Mark ‘Walking Among the Olive Trees’ Day for Peace

The 9th edition of Camminata tra gli Olivi Day, organized by Città dell’Olio, drew thousands of participants in over 150 Italian cities, combining the celebration of olive-growing regions with a message of peace and unity. Participants planted olive trees in their municipalities as a symbol of hope and unity, with the initiative culminating in Hiroshima during the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing.
The 9th edition of Camminata tra gli Olivi (“Walking Among the Olive Trees”) Day, organized by the national association Città dell’Olio (Olive Oil Cities), took place on Sunday, October 26, drawing thousands of participants across more than 150 Italian cities.
This year’s event combined the celebration of Italy’s olive-growing regions with a universal message of peace, dialogue, and reconciliation. Under the banner “Let’s Cultivate Peace,” each participating municipality marked the occasion by planting an olive tree — a collective symbol of unity and hope.
Citizens and visitors of all ages participated in olive oil tastings and educational workshops. They guided walks through local olive groves, which were organized in collaboration with municipalities, schools, and cultural associations.
The initiative, part of the Olive Oil Cities’ program for the Universal Jubilee 2025, forms a symbolic journey that will culminate in Hiroshima next month during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing. The campaign began in June with the planting of an olive tree on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. It will conclude with a ceremony in Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, where a Mediterranean olive tree will be planted in the presence of local authorities.
“We are proud of the success of this edition, which registered 20,000 participants,” said Michele Sonnessa, president of the Città dell’Olio association, during the event held in Anacapri. “The olive trees planted this year speak of hope and of the future, demonstrating our communities’ desire to live in a more just and supportive world. The olive tree is our silent flag against war, uniting people with its message of peace and dialogue among cultures.”
Located on the western side of the island of Capri in the Gulf of Naples, Anacapri was among the many towns that joined the initiative. Alongside Sonnessa, Pierluigi Della Femina, president of the association L’Oro di Capri, planted an olive tree in the town’s central grove.
“Every new tree we plant tells the story of a land that refuses to surrender to abandonment but instead chooses care, knowledge, and beauty as seeds for the future,” Della Femina said. “Our association is proud to contribute to this rebirth and to share this message of peace.” The Anacapri event included a walk through three olive groves in the Blue Grotto area.
Since 2012, L’Oro di Capri has been dedicated to reviving the island’s ancient olive groves and replanting new trees, while engaging the community and promoting environmental education and healthy lifestyles.
The olive tree has long been the emblem of Mediterranean civilizations — a symbol of resilience, reconciliation, and peace among peoples. Its planting has marked moments of remembrance and unity, including the tree in Palermo dedicated to judge Paolo Borsellino and the one planted by Pope Francis in the presence of the presidents of Israel and Palestine.
More information is available on the official Camminata tra gli Olivi website.