Study Links Oleic Acid to Stronger Immune Response in Cancer Patients

Summary New research sug­gests that oleic acid, found in olive oil, may help restore immune defenses impaired by palmitic acid, poten­tially impact­ing the body’s resis­tance to can­cer. The study found that patients with higher lev­els of oleic acid had stronger immune responses and bet­ter out­comes com­pared to those with higher lev­els of palmitic acid, which caused immune cells to func­tion abnor­mally and lose their abil­ity to kill tumor cells. Researchers cau­tion that while the bal­ance between dietary fats, par­tic­u­larly palmitic and oleic acids, may influ­ence immune sys­tem con­trol of can­cer, more research is needed to fully under­stand the effects of indi­vid­ual fatty acids on human health.

New research pro­vides fresh insight into how var­i­ous fatty acids in the diet may impact the body’s resis­tance to can­cer.

A study pub­lished in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy found that oleic acid — a fatty acid abun­dant in olive oil and other foods — may help restore immune defenses impaired by palmitic acid.

The researchers ana­lyzed blood sam­ples from can­cer patients under­go­ing exper­i­men­tal immune-cell ther­apy and mea­sured lev­els of palmitic and oleic acids.

They then com­pared those mea­sure­ments with the patients’ responses to treat­ment.

Patients with higher lev­els of oleic acid tended to exhibit stronger immune responses and bet­ter out­comes, while those with higher lev­els of palmitic acid responded less effec­tively.

To under­stand the mech­a­nism, sci­en­tists at the LKS Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong exposed a type of immune cell, gamma delta T cells (γδ‑T cells), to both fatty acids.

These white blood cells rec­og­nize stress sig­nals on infected or can­cer­ous cells and release toxic mol­e­cules to destroy them.

In lab­o­ra­tory exper­i­ments, γδ‑T cells exposed to palmitic acid lost a sig­nif­i­cant por­tion of their abil­ity to kill tumor cells. They became inflamed, func­tioned abnor­mally, and even­tu­ally self-destruc­ted.

When oleic acid was added, the cells regained their nor­mal func­tion: they sur­vived, main­tained energy metab­o­lism, and recov­ered their capac­ity to destroy can­cer cells.

Animal tri­als sup­ported the find­ings. Mice fed diets rich in oleic acid mounted stronger immune responses against tumors, while those on high-palmitic diets showed weaker defenses.

The authors said the bal­ance between dietary fats — par­tic­u­larly palmitic and oleic acids — may influ­ence how effec­tively the immune sys­tem con­trols can­cer.

However, they cau­tioned that the research is pre­lim­i­nary, involv­ing a small num­ber of patients and rely­ing heav­ily on lab­o­ra­tory and mouse stud­ies.

“We should bear in mind that we can make palmitic acid in our bod­ies. We don’t just get it from the diet and it actu­ally exerts very impor­tant func­tions,” said Parveen Yaqoob, pro­fes­sor of Food and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Reading, who was not involved in the study.

“Palmitic acid and other fatty acids are essen­tial com­po­nents of the mem­branes in every cell of our body. Should we not have it, we would have a big prob­lem. That is to say that focus­ing on one fatty acid is prob­a­bly not a good thing,” she added.

Yaqoob noted that humans both pro­duce and con­sume a wide range of fatty acids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Looking at the effects of indi­vid­ual fatty acids on cells, there is quite good evi­dence that in an arti­fi­cial setup such as in vitro, if you add palmitic acid to cells there is almost no doubt that it will have bad effects com­pared with other fatty acids,” she said.

Still, she empha­sized that such exper­i­ments can­not be directly trans­lated into what hap­pens inside the human body.

“When you eat you are digest­ing the fat. It does not reach the blood in the same way it is in the food. The body metab­o­lizes it,” she explained. ​“Your liver will deal with it in a par­tic­u­lar type of way.”

“When you look in a test tube, the effects of indi­vid­ual sat­u­rated fatty acids like palmitic acid are gen­er­ally quite neg­a­tive, and they’re gen­er­ally more toxic than other types of fatty acids,” she added.

Oleic acid and palmitic acid dif­fer struc­turally: oleic acid is monoun­sat­u­rated, while palmitic acid is sat­u­rated.

Saturated fats have straight chains that pack tightly, mak­ing them solid at room tem­per­a­ture, like but­ter. Monounsaturated fats have a bend that keeps them more flex­i­ble, allow­ing them to remain liq­uid, like olive oil.

“The rea­son oleic acid is really inter­est­ing bio­log­i­cally is because com­pared with sat­u­rated fats, it seems to be much more neu­tral in effect,” Yaqoob said.

She added that oleic acid is less likely to cause the neg­a­tive — or pos­i­tive — effects seen with other fatty acids.

“It seems to be very neu­tral in the body or to have a slightly ben­e­fi­cial effect,” she said. ​“As an exam­ple, if you replace some of the sat­u­rated fat in your diet with olive oil, it has a ben­e­fi­cial effect on your blood cho­les­terol com­pared with sat­u­rated fat. And that’s fairly con­clu­sive, fairly con­sis­tent, and uncon­tro­ver­sial in the lit­er­a­ture.”

Some stud­ies have also explored whether olive oil may have anti-inflam­ma­tory effects. However, Yaqoob noted that the find­ings remain mixed — partly because olive oil con­sump­tion is already a stan­dard com­po­nent of many diets.

She empha­sized that research into the effects of fatty acids on human health is ongo­ing and often con­tentious.

“Here we are now focus­ing on one of the sat­u­rated fatty acids, palmitic acid. Still, that is not the only one; there are oth­ers which are highly sig­nif­i­cant, such as stearic acid,” she added.

Researchers are work­ing to con­nect lab­o­ra­tory find­ings with real bio­log­i­cal processes inside the body — an effort that spans mul­ti­ple fields of biol­ogy.

“It is really impor­tant in order to under­stand pos­si­ble mech­a­nisms and under­stand the bio­log­i­cal path­ways by which these fatty acids actu­ally work in nor­mal func­tion,” Yaqoob said.

“Then you can under­stand what goes wrong when you have too much of them, or an abnor­mal func­tion. So yes, such research is impor­tant, but it needs to be looked at in the con­text of the big­ger pic­ture,” she con­cluded.