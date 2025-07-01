Study Finds Oleic Acid in Diet Linked to Obesity

A study published in Cell Reports suggests that oleic acid, found in foods like olive oil, may stimulate the proliferation of fat cells in humans, potentially contributing to obesity. While the study did not examine the impact of olive oil specifically, other research has shown that increased consumption of olive oil is linked to reduced weight gain and improved metabolic health, supporting its use in long-term dietary strategies. Oleic acid from plant-based sources like olive oil may promote weight management by enhancing satiety and energy expenditure without contributing to weight gain, contrasting with MUFAs from animal sources.
A new study suggests that a diet high in oleic acid may stimulate the proliferation of specific fat cells that are destined to persist for years in humans.
The research, conducted by several prominent U.S. universities and published in Cell Reports, screened a variety of commonly consumed dietary fats.
It found that oleic acid is the only fatty acid capable of inducing obesogenic hyperplasia at physiological levels.
If you look at the figures, they did not test olive oil. Oleic acid may, on a cellular level, increase adipocyte production more than other fatty acids, but since they did not test olive oil, refined or extra virgin, it is not an issue for olive oil.
Hyperplasia is the process by which tissue expands through an increase in the number of its cells. In the context of obesity, this means a growing number of fat cells, not just an increase in their size, can lead to lasting weight gain and difficult-to-reverse metabolic changes.
Oleic acid is naturally present in many foods, including olive oil, canola oil, avocado oil and various nuts and seeds. It is also found in animal fats.
The Food and Drug Administration has supported health claims for oleic acid, citing its role in reducing the risk of coronary heart disease.See Also:Health News
In recent years, many U.S. food manufacturers have added oleic acid to processed foods, and some vegetable oils have been modified to significantly increase their oleic acid content.
According to the study, plasma levels of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), mostly oleic acid, are associated with obesity in humans.
Using data from the United Kingdom Biobank, a long-term health database of more than 500,000 individuals, researchers examined 249 plasma biomarkers.
Among all of them, MUFAs had the highest hazard ratio for overweight and obesity status. In other words, individuals with higher MUFA levels, particularly oleic acid, in their blood were significantly more likely to be obese.
These findings support previous mouse studies in which dietary oleic acid increased both plasma oleic acid and the formation of new fat cells.
The study suggests that elevated levels of circulating oleic acid may contribute to obesity by promoting the proliferation of adipocyte precursor cells and the creation of new fat cells.
However, the study did not examine the dietary impact of olive oil.
“In the past, it was very common to discuss nutrients. My interest in olive oil led me to realize one needed to discuss food sources of the nutrient, not the nutrient itself,” said Mary Flynn, associate professor of medicine and clinical educator at Brown University, who was not involved in the study.
“If you look at the figures, they did not test olive oil,” she added. “Oleic acid may, on a cellular level, increase adipocyte production more than other fatty acids, but since they did not test olive oil, refined or extra virgin, it is not an issue for olive oil.”
More broadly, Flynn criticized the use of Mediterranean diet scores in research conducted in countries where olive oil is not the primary source of dietary fat.
“I think studies using the Med Diet score are somewhat worthless, unless the whole population is in an olive oil-consuming country,” she said.
“In studies conducted in most parts of the world, monounsaturated fat comes from beef and vegetable seed oils. So it’s no surprise that studies investigating the ratio of MUFA to saturated fats seldom show benefit [from oleic acid consumption],” Flynn noted, pointing to the diversity of oleic acid sources.
The U.K. Biobank, while an impressive data resource, includes only participants from England, Scotland and Wales. In these countries, olive oil is not a primary dietary fat.See Also:Study Reveals Insights Into the Impact of Olive Oil Fats on Essential Cell Structures
Interestingly, other long-term studies have shown that olive oil may support healthy weight management even in non-Mediterranean populations.
A recent paper published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that increased consumption of olive oil is associated with reduced long-term weight gain.
Researchers from Harvard and other institutions followed more than 121,000 American adults for up to 24 years across three major cohort studies (Nurses’ Health Study, NHS II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study).
They found that for every additional half tablespoon (approximately seven grams) of olive oil consumed daily, participants lost 0.09 kilograms every four years.
In contrast, increased intake of added fats, such as butter and margarine, as well as common vegetable oils like soybean and canola, was associated with greater weight gain.
Even in a population where olive oil is not a dietary staple, its benefits emerged. Substitution analyses revealed that replacing equal amounts of butter, margarine, or other fats with olive oil consistently resulted in less weight gain.
Swapping seven grams of butter with olive oil, for instance, resulted in nearly 0.5 kilograms less weight gain every four years.
Other research has also found that plant-derived MUFAs, such as those found in olive oil, nuts, and seeds, are linked to lower mortality and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.
In contrast, MUFAs from animal sources, including meat, dairy, and eggs, showed neutral or negative associations with these outcomes.
According to Harvard researchers, oleic acid may aid in weight management by enhancing satiety, increasing energy expenditure, and stimulating thermogenesis, all of which contribute to a healthier energy balance.
Unlike saturated fats or animal-derived MUFAs, plant-based oleic acid appears to promote metabolic health without contributing to weight gain.
The researchers also highlighted the possibility that olive oil’s combination of oleic acid and bioactive compounds could help reduce abdominal fat and influence appetite-regulating mechanisms, making it a valuable component in long-term dietary strategies.