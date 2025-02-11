Enter keywords and hit Go →
Olive Oil-Based Films May Soon Replace Plastic Food Packaging

Researchers in Turkey have developed biodegradable oleofilms, which can prolong the shelf life of perishable foods by slowing oxidation.

By Paolo DeAndreis
Feb. 11, 2025 15:18 UTC
0

New research shows that extra vir­gin olive oil might be effi­ciently used as a key com­po­nent of ole­ofilms, envi­ron­men­tally friendly food pro­tec­tive coat­ings.

According to the Turkish researchers who authored the study, these new mate­ri­als could become a viable alter­na­tive to plas­tics in food pack­ag­ing.

They decom­pose quickly in nature and thus do not cause seri­ous envi­ron­men­tal pol­lu­tion. Oleofilms reduce car­bon foot­print by reduc­ing depen­dence on fos­sil fuels.- Bülent Başyiğit, Harran University

The researchers devel­oped a sim­ple and effec­tive method to pro­duce ole­ofilms, bring­ing the mate­ri­als one step closer to com­pet­ing with cur­rent indus­try stan­dards.

Conventional plas­tic films are durable for a long time and ensure reli­a­bil­ity dur­ing trans­porta­tion and stor­age,” Bülent Başyiğit, a researcher at the Harran University’s fac­ulty of engi­neer­ing in Şanlıurfa, Turkey, told Olive Oil Times.

See Also:Olive Milling Byproducts May Improve Animal Feed

Some of their other advan­tages include being low cost, light­weight, easy to process and hav­ing advanced bar­rier prop­er­ties,” he added. However, petro­leum-derived con­ven­tional plas­tic films do not biode­grade and remain in nature for a long time.”

Moreover, harm­ful chem­i­cals found in the nat­ural struc­ture of the con­ven­tional plas­tic films might leak into the pack­aged food prod­ucts or bev­er­ages,” Başyiğit noted.

Based on biodegrad­able and edi­ble oil poly­mers, ole­ofilms may have a sig­nif­i­cant edge over plas­tics.

Their most notable fea­tures are that they decom­pose quickly in nature and thus do not cause seri­ous envi­ron­men­tal pol­lu­tion,” Başyiğit said. Oleofilms reduce car­bon foot­print by reduc­ing depen­dence on fos­sil fuels.”

Typically, plas­tic films are made from syn­thetic poly­mers derived from fos­sil fuels, such as poly­eth­yl­ene or polypropy­lene.

In addi­tion, pro­duc­ing such plas­tic films is a highly energy-inten­sive process, yet economies of scale have made it sig­nif­i­cantly cost-effec­tive, unlike most other indus­trial sec­tors.

Oleofilms’ key advan­tages over other biodegrad­able films are their elas­tic­ity and flex­i­bil­ity. They are also far more sta­ble when sub­jected to extreme tem­per­a­ture changes.

According to the researchers, the chem­i­cal struc­ture of ole­ofilms sig­nif­i­cantly reduces the risk of chem­i­cal leak­age into food or drinks.

Oleofilms do not dis­solve or break down eas­ily when exposed to mois­ture, and water does not eas­ily pass through them. Oleofilms are water-resis­tant, and their water per­me­abil­ity is low,” Başyiğit con­firmed.

Oleofilms may serve as promis­ing sys­tems for pro­vid­ing pro­tec­tion, par­tic­u­larly for oily and moist food prod­ucts, since they con­sist of films made from hydropho­bic and oil-based com­po­nents,” he said.

These films can pro­long the shelf life of foods by pre­vent­ing oxi­da­tion, reduc­ing mois­ture loss and form­ing a water­proof bar­rier,” he added.

Some foods eas­ily pack­aged with ole­ofilms include choco­late-based prod­ucts, cheeses, processed meats and crack­ers.

In addi­tion, they prove to be highly effec­tive in pro­tect­ing fresh foods such as fruits and veg­eta­bles.

One pri­mary rea­son for struc­tural dete­ri­o­ra­tion in fruits and veg­eta­bles is water removal from their struc­tures,” Başyiğit said. Given the hydropho­bic nature of ole­ofilms, they are expected to main­tain the mois­ture bal­ance within the pack­age.”

Thus, these film mod­els may help pre­vent shrink­age and hard­en­ing by reduc­ing water loss in all fruits and veg­eta­bles,” he added. Natural oils, such as olive oil, pos­sess antimi­cro­bial and anti-fun­gal prop­er­ties that help slow food spoilage by inhibit­ing the growth of bac­te­ria and fungi.”

Extra vir­gin olive oil is a key com­po­nent of the ole­ofilm pro­duc­tion method devel­oped by the research team, which has proven more effi­cient than other biodegrad­able oils.

Olive oil pro­vides antiox­ida­tive activ­ity to the final prod­uct due to the unique struc­tures it con­tains,” Başyiğit said, hint­ing at the pres­ence of toco­pherols (vit­a­min E) and phe­no­lic com­pounds in extra vir­gin olive oil.

Their pres­ence in olive oil is cru­cial for pre­vent­ing or delay­ing poten­tial oxi­da­tion in films,” he added. Preventing or delay­ing oxida­tive dete­ri­o­ra­tion enhances the lifes­pan of pack­ag­ing films.”

Extra vir­gin olive oil was iden­ti­fied as more effi­cient than other oils due to its high con­tent of monoun­sat­u­rated fatty acids, mainly oleic acid, which offers enhanced pro­tec­tion against oxi­da­tion com­pared to polyun­sat­u­rated fatty acids.

Oils rich in sat­u­rated and polyun­sat­u­rated fatty acids can lead to the hard­en­ing or soft­en­ing of ole­ofilms,” Başyiğit said. The bal­anced unsat­u­rated fat con­tent of extra vir­gin olive oil makes it a more effi­cient choice.

See Also:Project Turns Olive Waste Into Supercapacitors

Phenols and toco­pherols in olive oil reduce oxida­tive dam­age, a qual­ity that can be extended by ole­ofilms coat­ing.

Incorporating extra vir­gin olive oil in ole­ofilms may enhance the antiox­i­dant prop­er­ties of the final prod­ucts,” Başyiğit said. Moreover, antiox­i­dant com­pounds may pro­tect by dif­fus­ing through the film into the food.”

Films con­tain­ing olive oil can extend shelf life, pre­serve nutri­tional qual­ity and pre­vent oxida­tive dete­ri­o­ra­tion by increas­ing the antiox­i­dant capac­ity of both the film mate­r­ial and the coated prod­uct,” he added.

The pres­ence of extra vir­gin olive oil in ole­ofilms fur­ther enhances their biodegrad­abil­ity.

Oleic acid, phe­no­lic com­pounds and toco­pherols in olive oil can enhance biodegra­da­tion,” Başyiğit said. Phenolic com­pounds can facil­i­tate degra­da­tion by increas­ing enzy­matic reac­tions for microor­gan­isms.”

The olive oil-based ole­ofilms were pro­duced by com­bin­ing pro­teins and lipids using ultra­sonic emul­si­fi­ca­tion tech­niques. The process uses high-fre­quency sound waves to cre­ate and sta­bi­lize emul­sions, mix­tures of two unmix­able liq­uids.

The pro­duc­tion began with the prepa­ra­tion of oleogels, which con­tain soy pro­tein hydrolysate, gelatin, extra vir­gin olive oil, stearic acid and lecithin.

The pro­tein and lipid phases were mixed in a one-to-one ratio and sub­jected to high-power son­i­ca­tion, which agi­tates par­ti­cles in a fluid through high-fre­quency sound waves (ultra­sound).

This process enhanced the sta­bil­ity and homo­gene­ity of the emul­sion. Once the oleogels were formed, they were com­bined with glyc­erol to improve flex­i­bil­ity.

After an ultra­sonic degassing process to elim­i­nate air bub­bles, the mix­ture was left to dry at room tem­per­a­ture for 24 hours.

The result­ing ole­ofilms, with thick­nesses between 0.18 and 0.25 mil­lime­ters, proved water-resis­tant with low gas per­me­abil­ity, mean­ing that oxy­gen, car­bon diox­ide, or water vapor could not eas­ily cross the bar­rier.

The method iden­ti­fied the nec­es­sary ultra­sonic power for opti­mal flex­i­bil­ity, strength and bar­rier prop­er­ties, which were suc­cess­fully tested on freshly cut pineap­ples.

In films con­tain­ing hydrophilic and hydropho­bic struc­tures, ultra­sonic emul­si­fi­ca­tion is a vital tech­nique that improves film qual­ity by fos­ter­ing homo­gene­ity,” Başyiğit explained. It pre­vents phase sep­a­ra­tion and enables the cre­ation of mechan­i­cally robust and func­tional films that main­tain sta­bil­ity over pro­longed peri­ods.”

Researchers warned that more invest­ment and research are needed to sup­port the fur­ther devel­op­ment of ole­ofilms and turn them into a com­mer­cially viable alter­na­tive to con­ven­tional plas­tic-based films.

The researchers added that sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenges still need to be addressed.

Oleofilms are more sus­cep­ti­ble to tear­ing than the cur­rent indus­try stan­dard and can­not yet com­pete in mechan­i­cal strength and flex­i­bil­ity. Vacuum pack­ag­ing is cur­rently not fea­si­ble with these new films either.

Although mass pro­duc­tion of plas­tics is well estab­lished and their costs remain very low, ole­ofilms have yet to achieve economies of scale,” Başyiğit said. In the long term, if these chal­lenges are over­come, ole­ofilms could serve as an envi­ron­men­tally friendly alter­na­tive.”

The next step for the researchers is to scale up its use in food pack­ag­ing and explore other pos­si­ble appli­ca­tions.

In the long term, the inte­gra­tion of ole­ofilms into bio­med­ical appli­ca­tions is also pos­si­ble,” Başyiğit said. In this con­text, they might be used in appli­ca­tions like drug deliv­ery sys­tems and wound dress­ings.”

However, it is cru­cial to con­duct stud­ies to enhance the ther­mal and mechan­i­cal prop­er­ties of ole­ofilms to match those of petro­leum-derived films,” he con­cluded.

