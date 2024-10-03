enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

olive oil health

Health

Oct. 3, 2024

Can Olive Oil Really Prevent a Hangover? An Expert Weighs In

While olive oil will not mitigate the negative consequences of drinking too much, no harm can come from consuming it before a night out.

News Briefs

Sep. 12, 2024

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Aids Diabetes Patients in Achieving Remission

A review found that a low-carbohydrate Mediterranean diet was more effective in helping type 2 diabetes patients achieve remission compared to a low-fat or traditional Mediterranean diet.

Basics

Jul. 23, 2024

Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is Linked with Lower Dementia Risk, Better Brain Health

Research demonstrates that the polyphenols and monounsaturated fatty acids in extra virgin olive oil are associated with a lower risk of dementia and mitigation of its symptoms.

Basics

Jul. 10, 2024

Understanding the Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Research links extra virgin olive oil consumption with better heart health.

Health

May. 16, 2024

Daily Olive Oil Consumption Linked to Lower Dementia Death Risk, Study Finds

Harvard researchers found that daily consumption of at least seven grams of olive oil was associated with a 28 percent lower risk of dementia-related death.

News Briefs

May. 7, 2024

Mediterranean Diet and Exercise Associated with Better Gut Health in Older Adults

The study demonstrated these improvements to gut health yielded significant cardiovascular health benefits in older Mediterranean adults.

Health

Feb. 1, 2024

Olive Oil Metabolites Linked with Improved Cardiovascular Disease Outcomes

The research demonstrated a link between virgin olive oil metabolite profiles and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, but not diabetes.

Basics

Jan. 15, 2024

Oleocanthal: Behind the Health Benefits of Olive Oil's Famous Phenol

Found solely in extra virgin olive oil, oleocanthal demonstrates potent anti-inflammatory properties and has been linked to beneficial impacts on cancer and dementia.

News Briefs

Jan. 15, 2024

Chickens Fed Olive Oil Are More Resilient to Environmental Stressors, Study Finds

Separate research has also found that olive oil consumption improves the health of chicken meat and eggs for human consumption.

News Briefs

Jan. 8, 2024

Mediterranean Diet Tops List for Seventh Year

The U.S. News & World Report cited the diet's variety, flexibility and health benefits.

Health

Jan. 2, 2024

Study Reveals How Polyphenols Lower Insulin Resistance

Mice fed a high-fat diet comprised of polyphenol-enriched extra virgin olive oil demonstrated gene expressions associated with reduced oxidative stress and inflammation.

Business

Dec. 5, 2023

An Olive Oil-Centered Curriculum in California Seeks to Help an Ailing County

Despite its agricultural mite, Kern County suffers from elevated levels of food insecurity, obesity and diabetes compared to the rest of the state.

Health

Nov. 27, 2023

Med Diet During Pregnancy Improves Infant Neurological Development

Two-year-olds born to mothers who followed the Mediterranean diet or stress reduction during pregnancy exhibited better scores in cognitive and social-emotional domains.

Advertisement
News Briefs

Jul. 18, 2023

Research Explores Olive Oil Co-Extraction with Olive Leaves, Herbs and Spices

A research review examined how milling olives with olive leaves, herbs and spices could increase the polyphenol content of the resulting oil.

Health

Jul. 13, 2023

Consuming Oleuropein May Mitigate the Effects of Aging on Muscular Atrophy

New research purports to demonstrate that aged mice which ate a diet supplemented with olive leaf extract rich in oleuropein increased muscle mass.

Health

Jul. 12, 2023

Nutritionists Evaluate Merits of Olive Oil Shot TikTok Trend

Sipping on olive oil is trending on TikTok and Instagram, with social media users encouraging others to sip olive oil first thing in the morning.

Health

Jul. 12, 2023

Phenols More Important than MUFA Content for EVOO Health Benefits, Research Suggests

The phenols in extra virgin olive oil are more important for decreasing blood pressure, improving insulin sensitivity, and promoting weight loss than its fats.

Basics

Jul. 7, 2023

How to Reuse Olive Oil for Sautéing and Frying

Deep frying with olive oil is healthier than frying with other oils, and it can be reused several times, with some caution, to reduce waste and enhance flavors.

Health

Jun. 22, 2023

Drinking Olive Fruit Water Can Aid Exercise Efficiency, Research Suggests

Olive fruit water is a by-product typically thrown away during olive oil production. However, its antioxidants may hold benefits for recreational athletes.

Food & Cooking

Jun. 20, 2023

In Ice Cream, Olive Oil Adds Health Benefits Without Compromising Flavor

Extra virgin olive oil offers the possibility for innovative, healthier ice creams.

Health

Jun. 13, 2023

Study Reveals Insights Into the Impact of Olive Oil Fats on Essential Cell Structures

The study found that worms consuming oleic acid lived longer than worms eating a standard diet. Whether these findings relate to humans requires more research.

More