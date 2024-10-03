Oct. 3, 2024
While olive oil will not mitigate the negative consequences of drinking too much, no harm can come from consuming it before a night out.
Sep. 12, 2024
Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Aids Diabetes Patients in Achieving Remission
A review found that a low-carbohydrate Mediterranean diet was more effective in helping type 2 diabetes patients achieve remission compared to a low-fat or traditional Mediterranean diet.
Jul. 23, 2024
Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is Linked with Lower Dementia Risk, Better Brain Health
Research demonstrates that the polyphenols and monounsaturated fatty acids in extra virgin olive oil are associated with a lower risk of dementia and mitigation of its symptoms.
Jul. 10, 2024
Understanding the Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Cardiovascular Diseases
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Research links extra virgin olive oil consumption with better heart health.
May. 16, 2024
Daily Olive Oil Consumption Linked to Lower Dementia Death Risk, Study Finds
Harvard researchers found that daily consumption of at least seven grams of olive oil was associated with a 28 percent lower risk of dementia-related death.
May. 7, 2024
Mediterranean Diet and Exercise Associated with Better Gut Health in Older Adults
The study demonstrated these improvements to gut health yielded significant cardiovascular health benefits in older Mediterranean adults.
Feb. 1, 2024
Olive Oil Metabolites Linked with Improved Cardiovascular Disease Outcomes
The research demonstrated a link between virgin olive oil metabolite profiles and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, but not diabetes.
Jan. 15, 2024
Oleocanthal: Behind the Health Benefits of Olive Oil's Famous Phenol
Found solely in extra virgin olive oil, oleocanthal demonstrates potent anti-inflammatory properties and has been linked to beneficial impacts on cancer and dementia.
Jan. 15, 2024
Chickens Fed Olive Oil Are More Resilient to Environmental Stressors, Study Finds
Separate research has also found that olive oil consumption improves the health of chicken meat and eggs for human consumption.
Jan. 8, 2024
Mediterranean Diet Tops List for Seventh Year
The U.S. News & World Report cited the diet's variety, flexibility and health benefits.
Jan. 2, 2024
Study Reveals How Polyphenols Lower Insulin Resistance
Mice fed a high-fat diet comprised of polyphenol-enriched extra virgin olive oil demonstrated gene expressions associated with reduced oxidative stress and inflammation.
Dec. 5, 2023
An Olive Oil-Centered Curriculum in California Seeks to Help an Ailing County
Despite its agricultural mite, Kern County suffers from elevated levels of food insecurity, obesity and diabetes compared to the rest of the state.
Nov. 27, 2023
Med Diet During Pregnancy Improves Infant Neurological Development
Two-year-olds born to mothers who followed the Mediterranean diet or stress reduction during pregnancy exhibited better scores in cognitive and social-emotional domains.
Jul. 18, 2023
Research Explores Olive Oil Co-Extraction with Olive Leaves, Herbs and Spices
A research review examined how milling olives with olive leaves, herbs and spices could increase the polyphenol content of the resulting oil.
Jul. 13, 2023
Consuming Oleuropein May Mitigate the Effects of Aging on Muscular Atrophy
New research purports to demonstrate that aged mice which ate a diet supplemented with olive leaf extract rich in oleuropein increased muscle mass.
Jul. 12, 2023
Nutritionists Evaluate Merits of Olive Oil Shot TikTok Trend
Sipping on olive oil is trending on TikTok and Instagram, with social media users encouraging others to sip olive oil first thing in the morning.
Jul. 12, 2023
Phenols More Important than MUFA Content for EVOO Health Benefits, Research Suggests
The phenols in extra virgin olive oil are more important for decreasing blood pressure, improving insulin sensitivity, and promoting weight loss than its fats.
Jul. 7, 2023
How to Reuse Olive Oil for Sautéing and Frying
Deep frying with olive oil is healthier than frying with other oils, and it can be reused several times, with some caution, to reduce waste and enhance flavors.
Jun. 22, 2023
Drinking Olive Fruit Water Can Aid Exercise Efficiency, Research Suggests
Olive fruit water is a by-product typically thrown away during olive oil production. However, its antioxidants may hold benefits for recreational athletes.
Jun. 20, 2023
In Ice Cream, Olive Oil Adds Health Benefits Without Compromising Flavor
Extra virgin olive oil offers the possibility for innovative, healthier ice creams.
Jun. 13, 2023
Study Reveals Insights Into the Impact of Olive Oil Fats on Essential Cell Structures
The study found that worms consuming oleic acid lived longer than worms eating a standard diet. Whether these findings relate to humans requires more research.