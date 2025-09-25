MedDiet Adherence May Protect Against Gum Disease

A study in the UK found that adherence to the Mediterranean diet is linked to better outcomes in periodontal inflammation, with those consuming more fruits, vegetables, and legumes having lower levels of inflammation. The research also highlighted the potential systemic effects of periodontal disease, including increased risk of developing diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, with diet playing a significant role in the disease’s progression and treatment. Further studies are needed to fully understand the impact of diet on periodontitis and explore potential interventions to mitigate its effects.
A diet screening conducted on a small sample population in the United Kingdom revealed that higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet is associated with better outcomes in periodontal inflammation.
The study, published in the Journal of Periodontology, found that a balanced diet may have a significant impact on a disease that affects a large segment of the population.
Scientists assessed 200 hospital patients, looking at both their dental health and blood markers of inflammation.
Reducing very pro-inflammatory diets and adopting the Mediterranean diet would probably have a protective effect on periodontitis.
Of 195 patients with complete data, 112 reported high adherence to the Mediterranean diet, while the rest ate less healthily and consumed more red meat.
The results showed that people with low adherence to the Mediterranean diet were more likely to suffer from severe gum disease.
“Frequent red meat consumption, in particular, was strongly linked with more advanced forms of periodontitis,” Giuseppe Mainas, a researcher at the periodontology unit at King’s College London and co-author of the study, told Olive Oil Times.See Also:Researchers Investigate Links Between MedDiet Adherence and Oral Health
On the other hand, individuals who consumed more plant-based foods had lower levels of several inflammatory markers in their blood.
“We have not yet identified a direct effect, but diet seems to influence periodontitis mainly through inflammation,” Mainas said. “A diet such as the Mediterranean diet, which is associated with lower levels of inflammation, may indirectly help prevent or improve periodontal disease.”
“Certain foods play a clear role. Red meat is not ideal, while legumes and vegetables are considered anti-inflammatory,” he added.
In the study, researchers found that people who consumed more fruits, vegetables and legumes had lower levels of inflammation. Meanwhile, those who ate excess red meat were more often in the group with advanced periodontal disease.
Researchers also observed how not only a high-sugar diet seems to fuel the condition, but also a diet high in carbohydrates.
“Adding to that, current studies increasingly show negative impacts on periodontitis linked to the consumption of highly processed products,” said Luigi Nibali, co-author of the research and professor at the Center for Host Microbiome Interactions at King’s College London.
One key signal, the molecule interleukin‑6, was consistently associated with worse gum health.
Higher levels of this pro-inflammatory molecule were associated with more severe gum disease, underscoring its role as a link between oral health and systemic inflammation.
The findings strengthen the link between diet, inflammation and oral disease.
“Periodontitis is a very common pathological condition. It can affect between 40 and 50 percent of the population,” Nibali said. “Such illness is basically caused by bacteria present in the dental plaque, which leads to gum inflammation and resorption of the bone that holds the teeth.”
Over time, the condition affects the stability of the teeth. Approximately ten percent of the population loses teeth due to this gum disease.
Periodontitis can also extend well beyond the oral cavity.
“It is fairly well proven that periodontal bacteria do not remain confined to the mouth, but can travel through the bloodstream, reaching other parts of the body and triggering an immune inflammatory response that may contribute to various other diseases,” Nibali said.
A wide range of chronic conditions is associated with periodontitis, commonly referred to as non-communicable diseases.
These diseases are not spread from person to person. Their onset is instead due to factors such as genetics, environment, or lifestyle habits, including smoking, a lack of physical activity, or a poor diet.
The most common noncommunicable diseases include cardiovascular diseases, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases.
“Therefore, periodontal patients are at higher risk of developing, for example, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and even inflammatory bowel diseases,” Nibali said.See Also:Health News
Part of the risk comes from genetic factors and part from shared risk factors, which can include diet.
“With diabetes, there is a bidirectional effect: having diabetes predisposes a person to periodontitis, and at the same time, not treating periodontitis worsens diabetes,” Nibali said.
“There are several risk factors that combine, but the key issue is plaque control. The more plaque builds up and the less the teeth are cleaned properly, the higher the risk of developing periodontitis,” he added.
The researchers also emphasized the crucial role that genetic factors play.
“We also see very young patients who brush their teeth quite well yet sometimes develop periodontitis, while older patients who have never brushed properly do not have it. That depends on genetic predisposition, as with many other conditions,” Nibali said.
A separate study, recently published in NPJ Aging, shows that a palmitic-acid diet worsened oral bone loss by more than 40 percent in mice.
According to research, the type of dietary fat can significantly impact the systemic damage associated with periodontal disease.
Researchers compared mice fed a Western-style diet rich in palmitic acid with those on a Mediterranean-style diet high in oleic acid, the main fat in olive oil.
In aged mice infected with bacteria linked to gum disease, the palmitic-acid diet not only worsened oral bone loss but also disrupted gut microbiome stability and primed bone marrow cells for inflammation.
By contrast, the oleic-acid diet reduced alveolar and femoral bone loss, preserved gut balance and increased stress-resilience markers in bone precursor cells.
According to the research, replacing saturated fats with oleic acid could provide a simple way to mitigate both the oral and systemic effects of periodontal infection without medication, particularly in aging populations.
However, researchers cautioned that further studies are needed to assess the impacts accurately.
Looking at the current knowledge on the subject, Nibali noted that “reducing very pro-inflammatory diets and adopting the Mediterranean diet would probably have a protective effect on periodontitis.”
“Still, conclusive studies in this area are truly challenging,” he added.
The challenges stem from various factors: patients’ diets are difficult to standardize or track precisely, and lifestyle factors such as smoking, hygiene, and exercise overlap, making it difficult to isolate the specific role of diet.
“Of course, this was a small study and much more research is needed, but the results are meaningful and could point toward something more concrete,” Mainas said.
Both Nibali and Mainas mentioned expanding to larger cohorts, incorporating metabolomics and metagenomics and exploring fasting-mimicking diets.