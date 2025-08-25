Compound Found in Olive Oil Boosts mRNA Vaccine Effectiveness and Safety

New research published in Nature Biomedical Engineering shows that adding a phenol group to the ionizable lipid component of mRNA vaccines can enhance effectiveness and reduce inflammation, potentially improving vaccine performance for diseases like Covid-19 and cancer. The interdisciplinary team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania and Chinese universities discovered that the phenol group-augmented lipid nanoparticles, known as C‑a16 LNP, outperformed existing lipid nanoparticles in terms of vaccine efficacy and reducing oxidative stress.
New research has found that adding a phenol group to a key component of the mRNA vaccine delivery mechanism could increase effectiveness while reducing inflammation caused by the jab.
In a new paper published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the interdisciplinary team of scientists found that the antioxidant properties of the phenol group, found in extra virgin olive oil, may be responsible for mitigating the most common side effect of mRNA vaccines.
In a press release, the researchers added that using the phenol group to change the structure of the ionizable lipid, a critical part of the lipid nanoparticles that deliver mRNA into the body, "also boosts vaccine effectiveness for preventing or treating a range of diseases, from Covid-19 to cancer."
“By essentially changing the recipe for these lipids, we were able to make them work better with fewer side effects,” says Michael J. Mitchell, an associate professor in bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania and the paper’s senior author. “It’s a win-win.”
In the study, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Science and Technology of China and Tsinghua University tested the effectiveness of different formulations of the ionizable lipids in lipid nanoparticles.
Historically, the ionizable lipids have been chemically synthesized from two components to form a new molecule.
According to Ninqiang Gong, the co-lead author and researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Science and Technology of China, the process has been so successful that other methods to synthesize the lipids were not investigated.
While reviewing the history of chemistry, the researchers found an alternative approach using the Mannich reaction, allowing the team to use three precursors in the chemical synthesis. Following this method created hundreds of new lipids to test.
As the researchers tested the new lipid formulations and molecular outcomes, they discovered that adding a phenol group substantially reduced inflammation caused by lipid nanoparticles when administered as part of the mRNA vaccine.
Emily Han, a doctoral student at the University of Pennsylvania, said the researchers checked the markers associated with oxidative stress, comparing the inflammatory effects of the different formulations of the lipid nanoparticles before arriving at their findings.
After they made the finding, the researchers tested whether the lipid nanoparticle with the phenol group (known as C‑a16 LNP) would also improve vaccine performance.
They found that C‑a16 LNP outperformed other lipid nanoparticles used in mRNA technologies already on the market, producing “longer-lasting effects,” and increasing the “efficacy of gene-editing tools like CRISPR and the potency of vaccines for treating cancer.”
The researchers tested the effectiveness of the C‑a16 LNP jabs on an animal model of melanoma, finding that tumors shrank three times more effectively in mice than the same treatment delivered with lipid nanoparticles used in Covid-19 vaccines.
The phenol group-augmented lipid nanoparticles were found to increase the ability of cancer-fighting T‑cells to identify and destroy tumor cells, which also resulted in less oxidative stress.
Additionally, Covid-19 mRNA vaccines prepared with C‑a16 LNP resulted in a five-times stronger immune response than the standard formulation in animal models.
“Lowering oxidative stress makes it easier for lipid nanoparticles to do their job,” said Dongyoon Kim, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania and co-first author of the paper. “By causing less disruption to cellular machinery, the new, phenol-containing lipids can enhance a wide range of lipid nanoparticle applications.”
“It’s kind of like the secret sauce,” Gong added. “The phenol group not only reduces the side effects associated with lipid nanoparticles, but also improves their efficacy.”
Gong and Mitchell have filed a patent application related to this study.