Compound Found in Olive Oil Boosts mRNA Vaccine Effectiveness and Safety

Summary New research pub­lished in Nature Biomedical Engineering shows that adding a phe­nol group to the ion­iz­able lipid com­po­nent of mRNA vac­cines can enhance effec­tive­ness and reduce inflam­ma­tion, poten­tially improv­ing vac­cine per­for­mance for dis­eases like Covid-19 and can­cer. The inter­dis­ci­pli­nary team of sci­en­tists from the University of Pennsylvania and Chinese uni­ver­si­ties dis­cov­ered that the phe­nol group-aug­mented lipid nanopar­ti­cles, known as C‑a16 LNP, out­per­formed exist­ing lipid nanopar­ti­cles in terms of vac­cine effi­cacy and reduc­ing oxida­tive stress.

New research has found that adding a phe­nol group to a key com­po­nent of the mRNA vac­cine deliv­ery mech­a­nism could increase effec­tive­ness while reduc­ing inflam­ma­tion caused by the jab.

In a new paper pub­lished in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the inter­dis­ci­pli­nary team of sci­en­tists found that the antiox­i­dant prop­er­ties of the phe­nol group, found in extra vir­gin olive oil, may be respon­si­ble for mit­i­gat­ing the most com­mon side effect of mRNA vac­cines.

In a press release, the researchers added that using the phe­nol group to change the struc­ture of the ion­iz­able lipid, a crit­i­cal part of the lipid nanopar­ti­cles that deliver mRNA into the body, ​“also boosts vac­cine effec­tive­ness for pre­vent­ing or treat­ing a range of dis­eases, from Covid-19 to can­cer.”

“By essen­tially chang­ing the recipe for these lipids, we were able to make them work bet­ter with fewer side effects,” says Michael J. Mitchell, an asso­ciate pro­fes­sor in bio­engi­neer­ing at the University of Pennsylvania and the paper’s senior author. ​“It’s a win-win.”

In the study, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Science and Technology of China and Tsinghua University tested the effec­tive­ness of dif­fer­ent for­mu­la­tions of the ion­iz­able lipids in lipid nanopar­ti­cles.

Historically, the ion­iz­able lipids have been chem­i­cally syn­the­sized from two com­po­nents to form a new mol­e­cule.

According to Ninqiang Gong, the co-lead author and researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Science and Technology of China, the process has been so suc­cess­ful that other meth­ods to syn­the­size the lipids were not inves­ti­gated.

While review­ing the his­tory of chem­istry, the researchers found an alter­na­tive approach using the Mannich reac­tion, allow­ing the team to use three pre­cur­sors in the chem­i­cal syn­the­sis. Following this method cre­ated hun­dreds of new lipids to test.

As the researchers tested the new lipid for­mu­la­tions and mol­e­c­u­lar out­comes, they dis­cov­ered that adding a phe­nol group sub­stan­tially reduced inflam­ma­tion caused by lipid nanopar­ti­cles when admin­is­tered as part of the mRNA vac­cine.

Emily Han, a doc­toral stu­dent at the University of Pennsylvania, said the researchers checked the mark­ers asso­ci­ated with oxida­tive stress, com­par­ing the inflam­ma­tory effects of the dif­fer­ent for­mu­la­tions of the lipid nanopar­ti­cles before arriv­ing at their find­ings.

After they made the find­ing, the researchers tested whether the lipid nanopar­ti­cle with the phe­nol group (known as C‑a16 LNP) would also improve vac­cine per­for­mance.

See Also: Health News

They found that C‑a16 LNP out­per­formed other lipid nanopar­ti­cles used in mRNA tech­nolo­gies already on the mar­ket, pro­duc­ing ​“longer-last­ing effects,” and increas­ing the ​“effi­cacy of gene-edit­ing tools like CRISPR and the potency of vac­cines for treat­ing can­cer.”

The researchers tested the effec­tive­ness of the C‑a16 LNP jabs on an ani­mal model of melanoma, find­ing that tumors shrank three times more effec­tively in mice than the same treat­ment deliv­ered with lipid nanopar­ti­cles used in Covid-19 vac­cines.

The phe­nol group-aug­mented lipid nanopar­ti­cles were found to increase the abil­ity of can­cer-fight­ing T‑cells to iden­tify and destroy tumor cells, which also resulted in less oxida­tive stress.

Additionally, Covid-19 mRNA vac­cines pre­pared with C‑a16 LNP resulted in a five-times stronger immune response than the stan­dard for­mu­la­tion in ani­mal mod­els.

“Lowering oxida­tive stress makes it eas­ier for lipid nanopar­ti­cles to do their job,” said Dongyoon Kim, a post­doc­toral fel­low at the University of Pennsylvania and co-first author of the paper. ​“By caus­ing less dis­rup­tion to cel­lu­lar machin­ery, the new, phe­nol-con­tain­ing lipids can enhance a wide range of lipid nanopar­ti­cle appli­ca­tions.”

“It’s kind of like the secret sauce,” Gong added. ​“The phe­nol group not only reduces the side effects asso­ci­ated with lipid nanopar­ti­cles, but also improves their effi­cacy.”

Gong and Mitchell have filed a patent appli­ca­tion related to this study.