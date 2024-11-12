Early Intervention with EVOO Shows Promise in Reducing Down Syndrome Symptoms

New research in mice suggests that extra virgin olive oil consumption could mitigate neurodegenerative effects caused by Downs syndrome.
Extra virgin olive oil could play a key role in combating cognitive degeneration in people with Down syndrome.
A new study conducted using a mouse model of Down syndrome has shown that extra virgin olive oil can significantly improve memory and cognitive abilities.
Extra virgin olive oil could alter the brain’s ‘inflammatory profile’ in a positive way, slowing the neurodegenerative process not only in Alzheimer’s but also in other conditions like Down syndrome.
“Historically, olive oil has been primarily associated with cardiovascular benefits,” Domenico Praticò, professor of neural sciences at Temple University in Philadelphia and founder of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple, told Olive Oil Times.
“For a long time, the brain was not considered to be an entity affected by the consumption of extra virgin olive oil. In reality, an increasing number of studies are showing that the positive effects of extra virgin olive oil also extend to brain health,” Praticò explained.
In their latest study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, Praticò’s research team explained how individuals with Down syndrome often develop cognitive decline and Alzheimer-like pathologies as early as age 40, much earlier than the general population.
“Thanks to pharmacological advancements and new surgical techniques, the life expectancy of people with Down syndrome has significantly increased, often extending well beyond 50 years,” Praticò said.
Between 60 and 70 percent of these individuals start to develop cognitive issues much earlier than people without Down syndrome. "It's not exactly Alzheimer's disease, but they are extremely similar conditions," Praticò said.
“Given the growing evidence of extra virgin olive oil’s role, our study aimed to investigate whether early intervention with extra virgin olive oil could have a positive impact on this population,” he explained.
To verify the efficacy of extra virgin olive oil, the team used an animal model of Down syndrome, treating the mice with a diet enriched with extra virgin olive oil for five months.
Researchers chose a Coratina monovarietal extra virgin olive oil produced in Puglia, Italy, due to its significant phenolic profile.
At the end of the treatment, cognitive tests were conducted to evaluate the animals’ learning and memory abilities.
“Memory tests on animals, such as the Morris Water Maze, allow us to measure how quickly mice learn to find a hidden platform,” Praticò said.
“We observed that mice treated with extra virgin olive oil were much faster in learning and recalling compared to their untreated counterparts,” he added.
Another interesting aspect of the research was the effect of extra virgin olive oil on synapses, the connections between nerve cells responsible for transmitting information in the brain.
Experiments showed mice treated with extra virgin olive oil exhibited improved synaptic function, as measured through electrophysiology techniques.
“The synapses were functioning more efficiently, suggesting that extra virgin olive oil has a protective effect on neuronal connections,” Praticò said.
Moreover, extra virgin olive oil significantly reduced levels of neuro-inflammation, a process closely linked to cognitive decline and neuro-degeneration.
“We discovered that extra virgin olive oil can modulate the activity of microglia, cells that, among other things, act as scavengers in the brain,” Praticò said.
“These cells, under chronic stress conditions, can end up damaging the brain instead of helping it,” he added. “Thanks to extra virgin olive oil, the microglia remain in a more balanced state and can continue to perform their beneficial function.”
In particular, extra virgin olive oil has shown to significantly impact various cytokines, proteins that regulate the immune system's inflammatory response.
In particular, extra virgin olive oil has shown to significantly impact various cytokines, proteins that regulate the immune system’s inflammatory response.
Among the markers analyzed, interleukins are crucial in modulating brain inflammation, a phenomenon closely associated with cognitive decline and neuro-degeneration.
Praticò’s team observed a significant reduction in molecules like interleukin-12 and CD40, both known to promote microglial activation.
“The suppression of CD40 is particularly relevant because this protein is often involved in activating microglia and in the production of other pro-inflammatory cytokines like interleukin-12,” Praticò said. “Reducing the activity of these molecules helps mitigate one factor that accelerates cognitive decline.”
At the same time, there was an increase in Interleukin 1 Receptor Antagonist (IL-1ra) and Interleukin 5, both associated with neuroprotective effects.
“IL-1ra acts as a brake on inflammation induced by interleukin‑1, one of the most potent cytokines in promoting inflammatory responses,” Praticò explained.
These findings indicate that extra virgin olive oil reduces brain inflammation and acts selectively, promoting the expression of molecules that protect nerve cells.
“Our study suggests that extra virgin olive oil could alter the brain’s ‘inflammatory profile’ in a positive way, slowing the neurodegenerative process not only in Alzheimer’s but also in other conditions like Down syndrome,” Praticò remarked.
According to the scientists, the results of this research open the door to new therapeutic approaches for diseases like Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Extra virgin olive oil, with its bioactive components including oleocanthal, oleacein and oleuropein, could represent a natural weapon in the fight against cognitive decline.
In a context where the population is aging and dementia is becoming more common, discovering new preventive tools is crucial. “We are only at the beginning of this exploration,” Praticò said.
“But if we can demonstrate that something as simple as extra virgin olive oil can make a difference, then we will have found an accessible way to improve the quality of life for many,” he concluded.