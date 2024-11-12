enEnglish
Early Intervention with EVOO Shows Promise in Reducing Down Syndrome Symptoms

New research in mice suggests that extra virgin olive oil consumption could mitigate neurodegenerative effects caused by Downs syndrome.

By Paolo DeAndreis
Nov. 12, 2024 18:38 UTC
Extra vir­gin olive oil could play a key role in com­bat­ing cog­ni­tive degen­er­a­tion in peo­ple with Down syn­drome.

A new study con­ducted using a mouse model of Down syn­drome has shown that extra vir­gin olive oil can sig­nif­i­cantly improve mem­ory and cog­ni­tive abil­i­ties.

Extra vir­gin olive oil could alter the brain’s inflam­ma­tory pro­file’ in a pos­i­tive way, slow­ing the neu­rode­gen­er­a­tive process not only in Alzheimer’s but also in other con­di­tions like Down syn­drome.- Domenico Praticò, founder, Alzheimer’s Center

Historically, olive oil has been pri­mar­ily asso­ci­ated with car­dio­vas­cu­lar ben­e­fits,” Domenico Praticò, pro­fes­sor of neural sci­ences at Temple University in Philadelphia and founder of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple, told Olive Oil Times.

For a long time, the brain was not con­sid­ered to be an entity affected by the con­sump­tion of extra vir­gin olive oil. In real­ity, an increas­ing num­ber of stud­ies are show­ing that the pos­i­tive effects of extra vir­gin olive oil also extend to brain health,” Praticò explained.

In their lat­est study pub­lished in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, Praticò’s research team explained how indi­vid­u­als with Down syn­drome often develop cog­ni­tive decline and Alzheimer-like patholo­gies as early as age 40, much ear­lier than the gen­eral pop­u­la­tion.

Thanks to phar­ma­co­log­i­cal advance­ments and new sur­gi­cal tech­niques, the life expectancy of peo­ple with Down syn­drome has sig­nif­i­cantly increased, often extend­ing well beyond 50 years,” Praticò said.

Between 60 and 70 per­cent of these indi­vid­u­als start to develop cog­ni­tive issues much ear­lier than peo­ple with­out Down syn­drome. It’s not exactly Alzheimer’s dis­ease, but they are extremely sim­i­lar con­di­tions,” Praticò said.

Given the grow­ing evi­dence of extra vir­gin olive oil’s role, our study aimed to inves­ti­gate whether early inter­ven­tion with extra vir­gin olive oil could have a pos­i­tive impact on this pop­u­la­tion,” he explained.

To ver­ify the effi­cacy of extra vir­gin olive oil, the team used an ani­mal model of Down syn­drome, treat­ing the mice with a diet enriched with extra vir­gin olive oil for five months.

Researchers chose a Coratina mono­va­ri­etal extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duced in Puglia, Italy, due to its sig­nif­i­cant phe­no­lic pro­file.

At the end of the treat­ment, cog­ni­tive tests were con­ducted to eval­u­ate the ani­mals’ learn­ing and mem­ory abil­i­ties.

Memory tests on ani­mals, such as the Morris Water Maze, allow us to mea­sure how quickly mice learn to find a hid­den plat­form,” Praticò said.

We observed that mice treated with extra vir­gin olive oil were much faster in learn­ing and recall­ing com­pared to their untreated coun­ter­parts,” he added.

Another inter­est­ing aspect of the research was the effect of extra vir­gin olive oil on synapses, the con­nec­tions between nerve cells respon­si­ble for trans­mit­ting infor­ma­tion in the brain.

Experiments showed mice treated with extra vir­gin olive oil exhib­ited improved synap­tic func­tion, as mea­sured through elec­tro­phys­i­ol­ogy tech­niques.

The synapses were func­tion­ing more effi­ciently, sug­gest­ing that extra vir­gin olive oil has a pro­tec­tive effect on neu­ronal con­nec­tions,” Praticò said.

Moreover, extra vir­gin olive oil sig­nif­i­cantly reduced lev­els of neuro-inflam­ma­tion, a process closely linked to cog­ni­tive decline and neuro-degen­er­a­tion.

We dis­cov­ered that extra vir­gin olive oil can mod­u­late the activ­ity of microglia, cells that, among other things, act as scav­engers in the brain,” Praticò said.

These cells, under chronic stress con­di­tions, can end up dam­ag­ing the brain instead of help­ing it,” he added. Thanks to extra vir­gin olive oil, the microglia remain in a more bal­anced state and can con­tinue to per­form their ben­e­fi­cial func­tion.”

A cru­cial aspect of the study was the in-depth analy­sis of inflam­ma­tory mark­ers in the brains of mice treated with extra vir­gin olive oil.

In par­tic­u­lar, extra vir­gin olive oil has shown to sig­nif­i­cantly impact var­i­ous cytokines, pro­teins that reg­u­late the immune system’s inflam­ma­tory response.

Among the mark­ers ana­lyzed, inter­leukins are cru­cial in mod­u­lat­ing brain inflam­ma­tion, a phe­nom­e­non closely asso­ci­ated with cog­ni­tive decline and neuro-degen­er­a­tion.

Praticò’s team observed a sig­nif­i­cant reduc­tion in mol­e­cules like inter­leukin-12 and CD40, both known to pro­mote microglial acti­va­tion.

The sup­pres­sion of CD40 is par­tic­u­larly rel­e­vant because this pro­tein is often involved in acti­vat­ing microglia and in the pro­duc­tion of other pro-inflam­ma­tory cytokines like inter­leukin-12,” Praticò said. Reducing the activ­ity of these mol­e­cules helps mit­i­gate one fac­tor that accel­er­ates cog­ni­tive decline.”

At the same time, there was an increase in Interleukin 1 Receptor Antagonist (IL-1ra) and Interleukin 5, both asso­ci­ated with neu­ro­pro­tec­tive effects.

IL-1ra acts as a brake on inflam­ma­tion induced by interleukin‑1, one of the most potent cytokines in pro­mot­ing inflam­ma­tory responses,” Praticò explained.

These find­ings indi­cate that extra vir­gin olive oil reduces brain inflam­ma­tion and acts selec­tively, pro­mot­ing the expres­sion of mol­e­cules that pro­tect nerve cells.

Our study sug­gests that extra vir­gin olive oil could alter the brain’s inflam­ma­tory pro­file’ in a pos­i­tive way, slow­ing the neu­rode­gen­er­a­tive process not only in Alzheimer’s but also in other con­di­tions like Down syn­drome,” Praticò remarked.

According to the sci­en­tists, the results of this research open the door to new ther­a­peu­tic approaches for dis­eases like Alzheimer’s and other forms of demen­tia.

Extra vir­gin olive oil, with its bioac­tive com­po­nents includ­ing oleo­can­thal, olea­cein and oleu­ropein, could rep­re­sent a nat­ural weapon in the fight against cog­ni­tive decline.

In a con­text where the pop­u­la­tion is aging and demen­tia is becom­ing more com­mon, dis­cov­er­ing new pre­ven­tive tools is cru­cial. We are only at the begin­ning of this explo­ration,” Praticò said.

But if we can demon­strate that some­thing as sim­ple as extra vir­gin olive oil can make a dif­fer­ence, then we will have found an acces­si­ble way to improve the qual­ity of life for many,” he con­cluded.

