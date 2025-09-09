Australian Co. Debuts New Table Olive Production Method

A new processing method in Australia is being developed to broaden the table olive market, producing olives that are crispy, fresh, and packed with polyphenols in a fraction of the time taken by traditional methods. This innovative approach, which avoids fermentation and maintains the olives in brine from harvest to packaging, aims to provide consumers with a new type of table olive that is fruity, not bitter, and appealing to those who have not yet developed a taste for traditional olives.
Crispy, packed with olive oil, fresh flavors, and polyphenols, and processed in a fraction of the time taken by traditional methods, one researcher produced 86 metric tons of table olives using a novel technique.
The goal for the company, Olives the Australian Way, is to reach at least 300 tons next season, as a new processing and demonstration facility nears completion.
“We do not yet export them, but we were asked to send them to America and South Africa,” John Fielke, inventor of the new method and industry professor of mechanical engineering at the University of South Australia, told Olive Oil Times. “Where I go, I bring them with me. They have been tasted in several countries.”
Compared to traditional table olive production methods, the new approach has several advantages, both in the harvesting and processing phases.
Harvesting is a critical stage for table olives, as machines reduce harvesting times and costs compared to hand-picking. But mechanical harvests also increase the likelihood of damaging the olives.See Also:Spain Tackles the Salty Truth About Table Olives
External bruising and abrasions lead to discoloration and oxidation of phenolic compounds, which in turn degrade fruit quality and appearance, reducing output and profitability.
According to the company, the normal dropping and hitting of olives during mechanical harvesting is no longer a problem.
“We know that olives often get a little bit bruised and battered with the mechanical harvesting, but we put them immediately into our acidic brine,” Fielke said. “This stops that enzymic action, the bruising fades and the olive becomes a uniform straw color.”
“We see that more than 90 percent of the olives coming from mechanical harvest can still be handled as a finished, perfect product,” he added.
Another unique feature of the new method is the lack of fermentation during processing.
Fermentation in traditional table olive processing is crucial for removing bitterness, primarily caused by phenolic compounds such as oleuropein, and for preserving the fruit.
In brine, native or added microbes break down phenolic compounds, producing lactic acid and lowering the pH, which preserves the olives.
While the process can improve flavor and texture, the drawbacks include long fermentation times, variable quality and risks of spoilage or unappealing flavors unless carefully controlled.
“We are not getting any fermentation. We avoid fermentation of our olives, as it would lead to decomposition of the olives,” Fielke said.
The method requires the olives to be placed directly into brine at harvest and maintaining that same brine throughout the process, rather than replacing it.
“We keep that brine. We have no mold, no fungal growth in our brines from start to finish. We have a lot of technology for that, we have our tanks open to the air, and we don’t have any yeast or mold growth on the top of our tanks,” Fielke said.
Filtration removes bitter compounds from the brine, rather than relying on fermentation to reduce bitterness.
Fielke credits this novel approach with preserving the olive’s natural olive oil content while producing fresh, fruity flavor profiles.
“We keep our brine crystal clear just like a swimming pool. So all the way from when they arrive to when they’re packed out. Our finished olives go out in virtually a clear brine,” he said.
According to Fielke, the lack of fermentation helps to keep the crispness of the olives. “Not firm and solid, but crisp. We can really keep nice textures in there,” he said.
In a small round of tastings organized in Rome by Olive Oil Times, those claims were confirmed for packages of three different cultivars: Hojiblanca, Picual and Leccino.
“My first reaction was surprise. I never tasted a crispy table olive or one that seems to have just come off the tree with no sign of bitterness before,” Graziano Giovani, a table olive expert in the Argentario Promontory, told Olive Oil Times.
According to local legends, the name Argentario (meaning “silver” in Italian) originates from the distinctive silvery-green color of the olive tree leaves that are abundant on the peninsula. Table olives have long been a staple of local culinary culture.
“It is crisp on the tooth and conveys an unexpected sense of freshness,” Giovani said. “It does not feel like a product that has been processed for months; it seems like a fruit just taken from the tree and eaten.”
“It is crispy, the pulp is crispy, and when you bite it, it comes easily off the pit, with the result of an enhanced taste,” he added.
Tasters detected flavors of citrus, passion fruit, coconut, stewed peaches, fresh apple and green apples.
Another advantage of the new method is the significantly reduced production times, rarely exceeding a few months.See Also:Turkish Table Olive Exports to Australia Surge Amid Strategic Trade Push
Small batches of table olives were developed in under eight weeks from picking to market.
“We have not achieved large batches yet. I am developing new bits, such as sensors and the processing equipment,” Fielke said.
The new approach also reduces water usage and labor, resulting in lower processing costs.
Fielke taught and researched mechanical engineering for four decades, spanning applications ranging from cereal farming to dried fruits and almonds.
The latest research on the chemistry of debittering, the process that makes olives edible, paved the way for developing a new commercial process.
“Eventually, I met a person with an olive orchard. Also, my son bought a house that had six olive trees. So, that was the start of it,” Fielke said.
“We started with 40 kilograms of olives, moved up to 100 kilograms, then 1,000 kilograms and 7,000 kilograms after that,” he added.
Olives the Australian Way is working with Cobram Estate, Australia’s largest olive producer, and a growing number of small family farms.
Currently, production is being scaled up to commercial levels in a location that was previously an olive factory.
“It is a 20-year-old factory, we moved in with our research project, and we just were awarded a 2 million Australian dollars (€1.3 million) funding from the Australian government for the next two years to look at the science of the flavors and the chemistry,” Fielke explained.
While investigating phenols and other significant characteristics of the table olives, the new method is attracting interest from many outside Australia.
“I don’t think we’re going to change the European table olives and what they like, but we might add to it their production systems,” Fielke said.
Californian and South African partners also expressed interest in licensing and developing the method.
According to Fielke, Olives the Australian Way is primarily aimed at meeting the segment of consumers who have not yet developed a taste for table olives.
“When I started, I was giving taste tests and selling packets of olives in the farmers’ markets. At least three-quarters of those who did not like traditional olives actually liked my olives,” Fielke said.
“They told us: ‘I never knew an olive could be fruity and oily and not bitter, not salty,’” he noted.
“My olives don’t shrivel up on the pizza. They hold their texture and people say: ‘wow, these olives are like eating pineapple and fruit on your pizza, not like eating anchovy,’” Fielke added.
While building its demonstration facility, the company aims to attract the interest of more Australian companies, enabling significant expansion of production.
“We are rebuilding our process. We are building an industry and a model to take this out to the world so that the whole world can experience our olives,” Fielke said.
“We’re not trying to take away the old market. We’re happy to sell to the people who want the new olives,” he concluded.