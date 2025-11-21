Enter keywords and hit Go →
Against the Odds, Colombia’s Only Olive Farm Turns to Tourism

After decades of experimentation, a pioneering family has defied Colombia’s subtropical climate to produce small quantities of extra virgin olive oil.
Colombia's only working olive grove sits three hours north of Bogotá in one of the driest parts of the Andes Mountains in the country. (Photo: Huerto Olivanto)
By Daniel Dawson
Nov. 21, 2025 13:59 UTC
Huerto Olivanto in Villa de Leyva, Colombia is the coun­try’s only func­tion­ing olive farm, pro­duc­ing mod­est quan­ti­ties of extra vir­gin olive oil despite chal­lenges such as unpre­dictable weather and low yields com­pared to Mediterranean regions. The farm has iden­ti­fied three suc­cess­ful olive vari­eties and has turned its oper­a­tion into an oleo­tourism ven­ture, sell­ing high-qual­ity olive oil to tourists and poten­tially expand­ing to spe­cialty retail­ers and super­mar­kets in the future.

Situated in Villa de Leyva, a rel­a­tively dry stretch of the Andes Mountains about three hours north of Bogotá, Colombia’s only func­tion­ing olive farm has man­aged to over­come the sub­trop­i­cal cli­mate to pro­duce mod­est quan­ti­ties of extra vir­gin olive oil.

It turns out that in Villa de Leyva… is the only place in Colombia where the cli­mate makes olive cul­ti­va­tion pos­si­ble,” said William Cortés, owner of Huerto Olivanto.

Olive trees were intro­duced to Colombia cen­turies ago by the Spanish con­quis­ta­dores. However, most were planted in unsuit­able regions and later aban­doned.

Olive trees arrived in Villa de Leyva long ago, but in the last cen­tury, more than half were lost and olive pro­duc­tion stopped,” Cortés said. There are trees here as old as 200 years, and pos­si­bly one or two approach­ing 400, though not all are well doc­u­mented.”

After decades of experimentation, Antonio María Cortés Robles (center) identified three olive varieties suitable for Villa de Leyva. (Photo: Huerto Olivanto)

Over the decades, more than 70 vari­eties were brought to Colombia for plant­ing and graft­ing.

Out of those 70 vari­eties, maybe ten or twelve bear fruit, but only every three years and in very small quan­ti­ties – a pound or two, just a hand­ful of olives – so they’re not truly pro­duc­tive,” Cortés said.

His father, Antonio María Cortés Robles, led much of this research and even­tu­ally iden­ti­fied the three most suc­cess­ful vari­eties: Arbosana, Picual and an adapted cul­ti­var known as Levanto.

We’ve tem­porar­ily named it Levanto while we iden­tify it genet­i­cally with Parma University. That result should be ready later this year,” Cortés explained. We believe this vari­ety may have char­ac­ter­is­tics of ace­buche, the wild olive.”

Huerto Olivanto has three hectares of olive groves in Villa de Leyva, the only productive olive-growing region in Colombia. (Photo: Huerto Olivanto)

Even these bet­ter-per­form­ing vari­eties yield far less in Colombia than in Mediterranean regions. In a good year, Cortés esti­mates about 10 kilo­grams of olives per tree — com­pared with 40 to 60 kilo­grams in parts of Europe.

The olive trees don’t pro­duce like in Europe, nei­ther in quan­tity nor fre­quency, but they do bear fruit,” he said. Production isn’t large; it’s quite small per tree.”

Villa de Leyva’s sub­trop­i­cal high­land cli­mate is the country’s most suit­able for olive grow­ing, yet it dif­fers sharply from Mediterranean con­di­tions.

The region receives roughly 1,500 mil­lime­ters of rain each year — far less than many Colombian regions but more than dou­ble that of most Mediterranean olive-grow­ing areas.

Most rain falls from November to April, fol­lowed by drier months last­ing from June to October. This pat­tern, Cortés said, allows a small har­vest in October or November.

Beyond rain­fall, tem­per­a­tures remain sta­ble year-round, giv­ing the trees very few chill hours, which olives need to flower and fruit. The vari­eties that adapt best are those requir­ing fewer chill hours,” Cortés said.

Due to the inconsistent nature of the harvest, Huerto Olivanto has increasingly become an oleotourism destination. (Photo: Huerto Olivanto)

Economic pres­sures also weigh heav­ily on the oper­a­tion. Imported olive oil sells cheaply, and har­vest­ing is labor-inten­sive.

Harvesting is done by hand, like cof­fee, so labor and main­te­nance costs are high,” Cortés said. Profitability isn’t guar­an­teed. Even though green olive oil fetches a good price – about 30,000 Colombian pesos (€7) per kilo­gram – the cli­mate plays the deci­sive role.”

Some years bring long dry spells dur­ing flow­er­ing, result­ing in almost no fruit set. In other years, heat waves elim­i­nate the few chill hours the trees would typ­i­cally receive.

This makes pro­duc­tion unpre­dictable. We depend entirely on the weather,” he said.

Huerto Olivanto now has three hectares of groves, a nurs­ery and facil­i­ties for olive oil tast­ings.

We have a nurs­ery where we prop­a­gate and sell these vari­eties so peo­ple can plant trees that are at least pro­duc­tive,” Cortés said. But pro­duc­tive’ doesn’t nec­es­sar­ily mean prof­itable,’ since yields are smaller here.”

The trees also grow faster and taller due to the high light inten­sity,” he added. They must be pruned reg­u­larly; oth­er­wise they reach 12 meters or more.”

Because of these chal­lenges, the farm has only achieved a few suc­cess­ful har­vests.

We’ve made olive oil only three times, when we had slightly larger har­vests,” he said. We’re not con­sis­tent pro­duc­ers – quan­ti­ties are small, more a curios­ity than a busi­ness. But the oil we’ve pro­duced is excel­lent: high-alti­tude groves give oils richer in antiox­i­dants and polyphe­nols.”

When we do make it, we sell it unfil­tered in small bot­tles to vis­it­ing tourists,” he added. We’ve turned what used to be an olive pro­duc­tion project into an oleo­tourism ven­ture. The oil sells eas­ily, at about five times the price of reg­u­lar olive oil in Colombia, in 100-mil­li­liter bot­tles pre­sented as an arti­sanal prod­uct.”

In years with­out olives, Cortés imports extra vir­gin olive oil from coop­er­a­tives in Jaén and pro­duc­ers in Catalonia, seek­ing bit­ter, pun­gent pro­files to sell at the farm and poten­tially through spe­cialty retail­ers.

Our goal is to bring in fresh oil – har­vested that same year – with­out inter­me­di­aries or blends, as is com­mon with imported brands,” he said.

Our olive oil will be priced slightly higher than most on the mar­ket because we don’t import large vol­umes,” Cortés added. That’s why we’re start­ing with spe­cialty shops and, in the medium term, aim to enter super­mar­kets once we’ve built brand recog­ni­tion.”

