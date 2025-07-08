Before the Flavored Oil Trend, There Was 'Agrumato'

Summary The Ricci fam­ily has been pro­duc­ing Agrumato olive oil, a blend of Gentile olives and native cit­rus fruits, in Abruzzo, Italy since the 1980s, with the recipe kept secret within the fam­ily. Despite some con­tro­versy over the fla­vored oil cat­e­gory, Ricci and Beramendi have seen suc­cess with Agrumato, which has helped bring chefs and con­sumers into the olive oil world and is exported to numer­ous coun­tries.

Widely con­sid­ered a pio­neer in the fla­vored olive oil cat­e­gory, the Ricci fam­ily has crafted Agrumato olive oil from Gentile olives and a range of native cit­rus fruit in the cen­tral Italian region of Abruzzo since the 1980s.

Francesco Ricci, whose fam­ily coined the term, insists that Agrumato is a reg­is­tered trade­mark that describes their brand and is not a pro­duc­tion method, an adjec­tive, or a verb.

Agrumato was an impor­tant pil­lar of why peo­ple started to use extra vir­gin olive oil as a fin­ish­ing oil. - Rolando Beramendi, founder, Manicaretti Italian Food Importers

“It’s a pro­pri­etary and secret recipe,” Ricci told Olive Oil Times through a trans­la­tor, Rolando Beramendi, an award-win­ning importer and the founder of Manicaretti Italian Food Importers, who sells Agrumato in the United States. ​“For exam­ple, you will never know what’s in Campari or Coca-Cola.”

Unsurprisingly, Ricci declined to share many details about the process, which he spent much of the 1980s tweak­ing and fine-tun­ing before releas­ing the first Agrumato on the mar­ket after the 1989 har­vest.

Instead, Ricci insisted that only imme­di­ate fam­ily mem­bers, includ­ing his chil­dren, know the recipe, whom he hopes will con­tinue the Agrumato legacy.

“It’s olives and lemons being crushed together and going through the same process as extra vir­gin olive oil,” he said, high­light­ing that Agrumato is made using ded­i­cated milling equip­ment.

Ricci added that Gentile olives are key to Agrumato, as they are locally grown, have a mild fla­vor pro­file that does not clash with the cit­rus fla­vors, and ripen at around the same time as the cit­rus, allow­ing the com­pany to har­vest quickly and mill both fruits con­cur­rently.

Along with lemon, the Ricci fam­ily sells Agrumato, made with orange, blood orange, berg­amot orange, tan­ger­ine, cit­ron, and lemon, along with herbs.

The secret to Agrumato’s suc­cess, which Beramendi said pop­u­lar­ized the fla­vored olive oil cat­e­gory and has held up as the gold stan­dard of its pro­duc­tion, lies in the pro­por­tions.

“So every­body copied that, but imi­ta­tion is the great­est form of flat­tery,” Beramendi said.

Indeed, search­ing for the term ​“agru­mato method” in any main­stream search engine yields pages of olive oil pro­ducer web­sites, many of which are from California, where Agrumato was first imported by Beramendi in 1991. These web­sites describe a method of co-milling freshly har­vested olives with a range of fresh fruits, veg­eta­bles, and herbs.

Beramendi and Ricci fre­quently send cease-and-desist notices for the incor­rect use of the term, but this has not stopped some of the largest olive oil pro­duc­ers in the U.S. from pub­li­ciz­ing ​“agru­mato method” or ​“agru­mato style” olive oil on their web­sites.

Part of the rea­son for the judi­cious pro­tec­tion of their intel­lec­tual prop­erty stems from the rig­or­ous process the Ricci fam­ily had to undergo to have the prod­uct cer­ti­fied as extra vir­gin.

“When we first came out with the prod­uct and had to have it cer­ti­fied, I went to the University of Perugia… and had to fight quite a big bat­tle to be cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oil with lemon,” Ricci said. ​“The chem­i­cal analy­sis of the prod­uct shows it is 100 per­cent an extra vir­gin olive oil. It has aroma and a hint of fla­vor, but to all intents and pur­poses, it’s an extra vir­gin olive oil.”

According to the International Olive Council, any grade of olive oil, includ­ing extra vir­gin, is a sin­gle-ingre­di­ent food and can­not con­tain addi­tives.

“Flavored oils can­not be con­sid­ered olive oils,” and they can­not be labeled as such under IOC rules, for­mer exec­u­tive direc­tor Abdellatif Ghedira told Olive Oil Times in 2018.

Francesco Ricci frequently sends cease and desist notices, but this has not stopped large U.S. olive oil producers fromusing the brand name. (Photo: Agrumato)

Ricci and Beramendi dis­agree, point­ing to the cer­ti­fi­ca­tion from the University of Perugia, and stated that they do not engage in debate over the nomen­cla­ture of fla­vored olive oil.

Instead, they point to pub­lic enthu­si­asm for the prod­uct as evi­dence that the name is just right, includ­ing awards in 2023 from the Specialty Food Association and the Fancy Food Show for the then-newly released Agrumato Bergamotto.

More broadly, Ricci explains that he believes fla­vored and infused olive oil are help­ing to bring chefs and reg­u­lar con­sumers into the world of olive oil. Beramendi agreed, cit­ing per­sonal expe­ri­ence work­ing with promi­nent chefs from lead­ing California restau­rants.

“I see it as a prod­uct that broke the glass ceil­ing,” he added. ​“Agrumato was an impor­tant pil­lar of why peo­ple started to use extra vir­gin olive oil as a fin­ish­ing oil. It was a pio­neer.”

Along with the U.S., the Ricci fam­ily exports Agrumato to 17 other coun­tries. The United Kingdom is the sec­ond-largest mar­ket, with Australia, Germany, Japan, Singapore and South Korea also rep­re­sent­ing sig­nif­i­cant mar­kets.

Ricci esti­mated that Agrumato sales account for approx­i­mately 95 per­cent of the busi­ness, with the remain­ing 5 per­cent com­prised of sales of three mono­va­ri­etal extra vir­gin olive oils and Pan’Agrumato, a panet­tone made with Agrumato.

With two recent reports fore­cast­ing that the fla­vored olive oil mar­ket will nearly dou­ble over the next decade, ris­ing from $1.29 (€1.19) bil­lion in 2024 to $2.47 (€2.10) bil­lion by 2033, Ricci and his imi­ta­tors are hop­ing to cap­i­tal­ize on the category’s momen­tum and con­tinue to grow mar­ket share for Agrumato and other co-milled olive oil.