Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

New Biopesticides Prove Effective at Mitigating Symptoms of Xylella

Three new biopesticides targeting Xylella fastidiosa developed by Biovexo may soon be available, offering hope in curbing the epidemic.
An AIT foliar application of a biobased pesticide in Puglia, Italy (Photo: Biovexo)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Sep. 20, 2025 06:57 UTC
Summary Summary

The Biovexo project has devel­oped three new com­pounds to tar­get the Xylella fas­tidiosa bac­terium, which could help com­bat the epi­demic, although they can­not cure infected plants. Extensive field tri­als have been con­ducted on olive trees in infected areas to eval­u­ate the effi­cacy and sus­tain­abil­ity of the prod­ucts, with hopes of mak­ing them avail­able on the mar­ket pend­ing reg­u­la­tory com­pli­ance checks and indus­try inter­est.

Three new com­pounds tar­get­ing the Xylella fas­tidiosa bac­terium, devel­oped within the European Union-funded Biovexo project, may soon be avail­able for pur­chase.

Once avail­able, the prod­ucts fine-tuned by the Biovexo con­sor­tium would rep­re­sent a cru­cial step towards cur­tail­ing the Xylella fas­tidiosa epi­demic.

Those new biopes­ti­cides can not cure the plants that have been infected, as they can­not elim­i­nate the bac­terium from an infected olive tree,” Stéphane Compant, Biovexo’s sci­en­tific coor­di­na­tor and a senior sci­en­tist at the Austrian Institute of Technology, told Olive Oil Times. Still, some slow down Xylella fastidiosa’s symp­toms or reduce insect vec­tor pop­u­la­tions.”

See Also:Revitalizing Salento — Entrepreneurs Fight Xylella with New Ideas

Their appli­ca­tion in the field showed that they can relieve the pres­sure of the bac­te­ria while also sup­port­ing the green­ing of infected olive trees,” he added.

Since 2020, the consortium’s researchers and part­ners have tested sev­eral dif­fer­ent solu­tions aimed at cur­ing olive trees from the bac­te­ria or enhanc­ing their chance of sur­viv­ing the infec­tion and return­ing to pro­duc­tion.

A cru­cial part of Biovexo’s work has been turn­ing promis­ing lab dis­cov­er­ies into prac­ti­cal tools for farm­ers. 

The focus was on for­mu­lat­ing sub­stances for biopes­ti­cides tar­get­ing both bac­te­ria and insects, and scal­ing them up from lab­o­ra­tory exper­i­ments to indus­trial pro­duc­tion, enabling large-scale field tri­als.

Along with laboratory tests, the Biovexo team conducts in vitro studies in Xylella fastidiosa-inflicted olive groves in Puglia. (Photo: Biovexo)

We have done field tri­als in Puglia, Mallorca, and also in Alicante. We began with sev­eral biopes­ti­cides and now, while the project reaches its final stage, we focus on three of them,” Compant said.

The exten­sive field tests allowed researchers to eval­u­ate the effi­cacy of the prod­ucts, as well as their sus­tain­abil­ity, upscal­ing pro­duc­tion oppor­tu­ni­ties, and cor­rect for­mu­la­tion.

This is a unique project, the only one to test a large num­ber of plants over the years,” said Pasquale Saldarelli, the coor­di­na­tor for Biovexo’s field tri­als.

We did not only work in the green­house. Biovexo grew its own olive trees in the infected area, to have nat­u­rally infected trees to ana­lyze and fol­low,” he said.

Existing almond and olive groves were also included in the project to test the prod­ucts for their pos­si­ble pre­ven­tive and cura­tive effects.

The field tests on olives were con­ducted on vari­eties known to be sus­cep­ti­ble to Xylella fas­tidiosa, in col­lab­o­ra­tion with Enza Dongiovanni of the Basile Caramia agri­cul­tural research, train­ing, and exper­i­men­ta­tion cen­ter in Locorotondo, Bari.

Advertisement
Advertisement

We chose the Cellina di Nardò cul­ti­var for the grove not far from Brindisi, in the infected area where the bac­terium is now endemic,” Saldarelli said. We also expanded the tests in mature olive groves to ana­lyze the impact in dif­fer­ent con­di­tions.”

Close to Brindisi, we fol­lowed 30-year-old orchards includ­ing Cellina di Nardò and Cima di Melfi cul­ti­vars,” he added, hint­ing at the impor­tance of exam­in­ing all the steps of the infection’s pro­gres­sion and whether con­trol­ling it is fea­si­ble.

Twenty-five million olive trees have been damaged or destroyed in the decade since Xylella fastidiosa was first introduced in Puglia. (Photo: Biovexo)

In the field, we have not only data of visual assess­ment of symp­toms, but also data of the micro­biome of the treated plants and data about their phys­i­o­log­i­cal con­di­tion,” Saldarelli explained.

Every six months, the con­di­tions of all groves have been assessed for the bac­terium and its symp­toms. 

Moreover, an inte­grated pest man­age­ment approach, con­sist­ing of the use of biopes­ti­cides against both the bac­terium and the insect, is ongo­ing in fur­ther tri­als.

See Also:Lithuanian Firm Seeks Patent for Drug to Prevent Xylella

What we saw were the dif­fer­ent modes of action of our biopes­ti­cides. Some tar­get­ing the insect vec­tor, some being effec­tive or inef­fec­tive in reduc­ing the symp­toms in plants,” Compant said.

As for the Xylella fas­tidiosa infec­tion per se, we noticed that it is not directly affected by the com­pounds. The cor­rect approach is broader, though, as it aims to reduce and cur­tail the dis­ease,” he added.

This broad approach reflects the many part­ner­ships Biovexo has acti­vated with lead­ing research insti­tutes and indus­try play­ers across Europe.

The biopes­ti­cides, based on microor­gan­isms and plant extracts, were designed to be sus­tain­able and envi­ron­men­tally friendly prod­ucts.

Researchers con­ducted life-cycle assess­ments of the selected biopes­ti­cides to mea­sure their envi­ron­men­tal foot­print, along­side exten­sive tox­i­c­ity test­ing to ensure safety for crops, ecosys­tems, and ben­e­fi­cial insects, such as bees.

Biovexo devel­oped bio-process con­trol para­me­ters to ensure con­sis­tency and qual­ity, while also look­ing at the best ways to max­i­mize effi­cacy.

Economic via­bil­ity was also eval­u­ated to con­firm that the solu­tions can be real­is­ti­cally adopted in the agri­cul­tural sec­tor.

Farmers may soon be able to purchase three biopesticides to mitigate the impact of Xylella fastidiosa on infected olive trees. (Photo: Biovexo)

The com­pany warned that, for those prod­ucts to be made ready for the mar­ket and reach the farm­ers, some addi­tional time will be needed.

Each prod­uct will undergo manda­tory reg­u­la­tory com­pli­ance checks. According to the con­sor­tium, the broad test­ing and analy­sis will enable the indus­try to scale up the prod­ucts and pre­pare them for mar­ket entry.

A lot of resources and money need to be put into these solu­tions before they can be made avail­able,” Compant said. Most of all, it will take the direct inter­est of the spe­cial­ized indus­try.” 

Looking ahead, researchers hope to main­tain at least one exper­i­men­tal field after the project’s con­clu­sion.

On November 13, 2025, Biovexo will host its final con­fer­ence in Locorotondo, Puglia, the south­ern Italian region where the Xylella fas­tidiosa cri­sis in Europe orig­i­nated.

The full-day event will bring together researchers, farm­ers, pol­i­cy­mak­ers, and indus­try lead­ers to show­case the project’s mile­stones and future out­look.

Under the theme Biocontrol of Xylella and its vec­tor in olive trees for inte­grated pest man­age­ment,” ses­sions will high­light field appli­ca­tions, safety data and strate­gies for scal­ing up biopes­ti­cides.

The con­fer­ence marks a deci­sive moment for trans­lat­ing five years of research into prac­ti­cal, sus­tain­able solu­tions,” Compant con­cluded.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles