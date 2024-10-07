enEnglish
What 485 Million Years of Climate History Tell Us About Today's Crisis

New research finds that Earth’s average temperature has changed more drastically in the past than originally thought, but the current rate remains uniquely perilous.

By Costas Vasilopoulos
Oct. 7, 2024 16:58 UTC
New research pub­lished in Science has found that co-occur­rences of rises in Earth’s aver­age tem­per­a­ture and high lev­els of atmos­pheric car­bon diox­ide (CO2) are not exclu­sive to the mod­ern era but go back nearly half a bil­lion years in the planet’s his­tory.

In a land­mark study, researchers from American and British uni­ver­si­ties and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History looked into the past to map the vari­a­tions in Earth’s tem­per­a­ture.

This research illus­trates clearly that car­bon diox­ide is the dom­i­nant con­trol on global tem­per­a­tures across geo­log­i­cal time. When CO2 is low, the tem­per­a­ture is cold; when CO2 is high, the tem­per­a­ture is warm.- Jessica Tierney, pale­o­cli­ma­tol­o­gist, University of Arizona

The researchers col­lected over 150,000 tem­per­a­ture esti­mates from fos­silized shells and organic mat­ter and com­bined them with 850 cli­matic model sim­u­la­tions devel­oped by the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Then, they used a method known as data assim­i­la­tion, which sta­tis­ti­cally inte­grates geo­log­i­cal data with cli­matic mod­els, to con­struct a global mean sur­face tem­per­a­ture curve that depicted in detail the fluc­tu­a­tions of Earth’s tem­per­a­ture over the past 485 mil­lion years.

The sci­en­tists noted that the avail­abil­ity of old rocks and fos­sils with pre­served tem­per­a­ture indi­ca­tors lim­ited their abil­ity to go back in time.

The curve revealed a con­sis­tent link between tem­per­a­ture shifts and atmos­pheric car­bon diox­ide, a long-lived green­house gas. Periods of extreme heat and increased lev­els of CO2 were often aligned.

We found that car­bon diox­ide and tem­per­a­ture are not only really closely related but related in the same way across 485 mil­lion years,” said pale­o­cli­ma­tol­o­gist and co-author of the study Jessica Tierney from the University of Arizona.

This research illus­trates clearly that car­bon diox­ide is the dom­i­nant con­trol on global tem­per­a­tures across geo­log­i­cal time,” she added. When CO2 is low, the tem­per­a­ture is cold; when CO2 is high, the tem­per­a­ture is warm.”

The study also found that the Earth’s sur­face tem­per­a­ture has var­ied more over time than pre­vi­ously thought, from 11 ºC to 36 ºC com­pared to 14 ºC to 26 ºC as shown by pre­vi­ous sim­u­la­tions, par­tic­u­larly dur­ing the Phanerozoic eon.

The Phanerozoic is the most recent of the four eons in Earth’s geo­log­i­cal his­tory, stretch­ing back almost 540 mil­lion years. During this period, life on Earth pro­lif­er­ated, diver­si­fied and pop­u­lated new land.

Furthermore, the study indi­cated that the planet’s cur­rent aver­age tem­per­a­ture of 15 ºC is lower than the aver­age tem­per­a­ture dur­ing much of the Phanerozoic. However, the researchers pointed out that today’s lower aver­age tem­per­a­tures are not a rea­son for com­pla­cency.

“[It] has kept me awake at night,” said one of the researchers, Emily Judd. I’m wor­ried that cli­mate deniers and cli­mate skep­tics and cli­mate delay­ers will point to this and say, See! We have noth­ing to worry about.’”

Judd added that the most impor­tant aspect of the cli­mate cri­sis is how fast CO2 and tem­per­a­ture change.

Scientists have long warned that green­house gas emis­sions from human activ­i­ties are warm­ing Earth at an unprece­dented rate, with some of the hottest years ever recorded on the planet occur­ring in the last ten years.

According to a 2023 study that reviewed atmos­pheric car­bon diox­ide lev­els and cor­re­spond­ing tem­per­a­tures from 66 mil­lion years ago to the present day, the cur­rent lev­els of Earth’s atmos­pheric CO2 – around 420 parts per mil­lion – are almost 50 per­cent higher than the CO2 lev­els before the start of indus­tri­al­iza­tion in the 18th cen­tury.

The result is a rise of about 1.2 ºC in the global aver­age tem­per­a­ture com­pared to pre-indus­trial lev­els, close to the 1.5 ºC warm­ing thresh­old the world’s nations have pledged not to cross.

Regardless of exactly how many degrees the tem­per­a­ture changes, it’s clear we have already brought the planet into a range of con­di­tions never seen by our species,” said Gabriel Bowen, one of the researchers. It should make us stop and ques­tion what is the right path for­ward.”

