Mediterranean Diet Adherence May Reduce Digestive Disorders

A study published in Gastroenterology found that following a Mediterranean or plant-based diet was linked to a lower risk of chronic constipation, with participants who adhered closely to these diets having a reduced risk. The research, conducted by Mass General Brigham hospital, analyzed data from over 96,000 adults and found that those who followed a Western diet had an increased risk of chronic constipation, while those on a low-carbohydrate diet had a slightly higher risk.
Following a Mediterranean diet or plant-based diet was associated with a lower incidence of one of the most common gastrointestinal tract disorders in the United States and Western countries, new research indicates.
In the study, published in Gastroenterology, researchers from Mass General Brigham hospital compared five standard diets for their effectiveness in preventing chronic constipation, which affects an estimated nine to 20 percent of the U.S. population and is defined as those who experience symptoms of the condition 12 weeks per year.
The researchers examined data for more than 96,000 adults from Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study to investigate how eating habits impact the risk of developing the chronic gastrointestinal condition.See Also:Health News
The research team identified 7,519 instances of chronic constipation cases across the three cohorts based on self-reported symptoms and compared the dietary patterns of study participants using validated quadrennial food frequency questionnaires administered every four years over a 25- to 30-year period.
The researchers found that participants who closely adhered to the Mediterranean diet were associated with a 16 percent reduced risk of chronic constipation, while those who followed a plant-based diet were linked with a 20 percent risk reduction.
Conversely, participants who followed the Western diet were associated with a 22 percent increased risk for chronic constipation. Adults who closely adhered to a low-carbohydrate diet were linked with a three percent higher risk.
“Our findings suggest a diet rich in vegetables, nuts and healthy fats may help prevent chronic constipation in middle- and older-age adults,” confirmed Kyle Staller, the senior author and a doctor in Massachusetts General Hospital’s gastroenterology division.
While previous research has demonstrated that following healthy diets can improve constipation symptoms, Mass General Brigham said this was the first study showing that specific diets can prevent the condition.
Staller added that one of the main takeaways was that the benefit of the Mediterranean and plant-based diets on chronic constipation was independent of fiber intake, suggesting other nutrients play a prominent role in alleviating the condition.
Based on other data obtained from the cohorts, the researchers further said the associations were independent of ultra-processed food consumption and there was very little difference in the results based on sociodemographic, behavioral and health risk factors.See Also:MedDiet Adherence May Protect Against Gum Disease
The latest findings from Mass General Brigham come months after a scientific review paper published in the journal Foods investigated the role of olive oil on gut health.
The researchers suggested that the polyphenols, secoiridoids and triterpenes found in extra virgin olive oil play a more significant role than previously thought in maintaining a healthy microbiota.
More specifically, the review confirmed that extra virgin olive oil’s bioactive compounds boosted beneficial bacteria populations, especially Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.
Previous research reported that patients suffering from chronic constipation had lower populations of both bacteria compared to patients in a control group.
Another study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2024 investigated the role of exercise and following the Mediterranean diet on gut health in older adults.
The researchers identified a correlation between higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet and populations of gut bacteria and metabolites attributed to increased anti-inflammatory responses.
Previous research has found that chronic constipation is accompanied by inflammation in the intestinal barrier.