Iraq Announces Plans to Rejoin Olive Council

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani has announced his country’s intention to rejoin the International Olive Council (IOC).
Al Sudani made the announcement during his meeting with the IOC executive director Jaime Lillio in Madrid to discuss the steps taken by the Iraqi government to rejoin the intergovernmental organization.
"If Iraq wishes to become a member of the IOC, it will need to submit a formal application to the organization," an IOC official told Olive Oil Times. "From that point, a process would begin in which the Council of Members would decide on the quota to be assigned to Iraq."
The quota determines the size of Iraq’s financial contribution to the IOC and its voting rights. The quota is calculated based on the country’s olive sector activity.
Once the application is submitted, the Iraqi parliament must ratify the 2015 International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives. Al Sudani said this process is already underway.
“Once these steps are completed, Iraq would officially become an IOC member, with rights and obligations,” the IOC official said. “Nationals of Iraq would benefit from the IOC’s activities, particularly in technical cooperation.”
“The country would also be required to respect and enforce the IOC trade standard, which protects consumers by ensuring the application of quality standards for olive oil and table olives,” the official added.
Iraq initially joined the IOC in 2008 but withdrew a few years later due to economic and administrative difficulties.
The IOC said that Iraq’s decision to rejoin marks a decisive step towards the country’s reintegration into the organization and its commitment to revitalizing its olive sector.
According to IOC data, olive oil production in Iraq is negligible, but the country produces about 10,000 metric tons of table olives annually.
The olive sector has faced a series of setbacks over the past decade, including olive groves in the northwest of the country damaged by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) during its occupation from 2014 through 2017.
“Orchards, olive groves, and crops of wheat and barley were destroyed,” a 2022 report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) found. “A joint assessment by the World Bank and the Iraqi government estimated the total cost of damage to the agriculture sector in Nineveh at around 1377 billion dinars ($95 million).”
“In Bashiqa, for example, ISIS decimated olive groves containing hundreds of thousands of olive trees, some of them centuries old,” the report added. “The town’s once thriving olive trade specializing in oil and soap suffered gravely as a result.”
Aside from conflict, Iraqi olive farmers have faced various other challenges, including high electricity and fuel costs.
“Electricity is very expensive, and there is no support for farmers like subsidized electricity or fuel,” an olive farmer in Bashiqa told Sipr.
Fierce competition from imported table olives has also hurt local producers, who often find it difficult to sell them at competitive prices on the domestic market.
“Imported olives have largely affected our market, and the government does not support us at all,” Ali Jarjis, another olive farmer in Bashiqa, told Kurdish news agency Rudaw.
Despite the challenges, there have been efforts to revitalize the sector for several years.
In 2022, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) identified olives as a strategic crop for the drought-prone regions of northern and northwestern Iraq.
To that end, the U.N. World Food Program helped open a state-of-the-art olive oil mill in Bashiqa, while the U.N. Development Program is backing efforts to plant olive trees in the neat Haditha in the center-west of the country.